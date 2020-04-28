SHELTON, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC®), a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in person and online, today announced Pandemic Tech, a series of new events, online resources and an industry association focused on existing technologies, as well as new ones emerging in the wake of pandemics like COVID-19.



The Pandemic Tech websites and conference provide the most complete information on how technology impacts science, society, and business during any pandemic.

In addition, TMC announces the formation of the Pandemic Tech Alliance, an industry advocacy group focused on awareness programs for vendors creating pandemic tech solutions.

New Pandemic Tech resources announced by TMC today include:

Pandemic Tech News – www.pandemictechnews.com

Featuring a staff of expert writers and contributors, Pandemic Tech News will be the reliable source for:

Breaking news

Industry statistics and research

Opinion pieces and editorials

Product reviews

Financial reporting and analysis

Video interviews

Blogs

The Pandemic Tech News site will deliver original content from TMC’s editorial staff and industry experts. Areas of coverage include:

Health and science

Medical and pharma

Monitoring and tracking

Travel and tourism

Business and commerce

Education

Supply chain – including food and farming

Social trends

International relations

Public policy and regulation

Pandemic Tech Report – www.pandemictechreport.com

Your one-stop resource to view Pandemic Tech-related news from around the world. Our site curators monitor news 24/7 to share links and relevant news stories, offering a 360-degree view of pandemic tech news from literally thousands of sources.

Pandemic Tech Expo

The first face-to-face Pandemic Tech Expo will be held in conjunction with TMC’s ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, February 9-12, 2021 in Miami. Pandemic Tech Expo will feature educational conference programming and an exhibit showcase within the #TECHSUPERSHOW expo hall.

“I truly believe tech will help get us out of the current pandemic crisis the world faces. Robots to take care of the ill, bracelets and AI that alert us if we are not workplace distancing and, of course, technology that develops medicines, vaccines and contact tracing applications are only the beginning,” Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO said. “Our goal is to bring together the Pandemic Tech community through news sites, an alliance, online and live events. There will be tremendous global investment in developing a healthier, safer world and the Pandemic Tech family of products will help the community develop new solutions and assist buyers in determining which they need to keep their workers, customers, citizens and world protected.”

Vendors interested in sponsoring Pandemic Tech Expo and participating on the ITEXPO exhibit floor should contact Joe Fabiano at 1-203-852-6800, ext. 132.

For more information about advertising opportunities on Pandemic Tech Report or Pandemic Tech News, contact Dave Rodriguez at TMC.

TMC’s flagship site, TMCnet, is the largest website in the communications industry with an average of more than 850,000 unique visitors and 30 million page views per month.

About TMC:

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800