FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates 
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock

Date of dealing 27th April 2020









2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short 
Number (%) Number (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 69,965,244



























































































































































4.73785%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A

Total 69,965,244



























































































































































4.73785%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 4,500 84.69 Purchase 77 84.33 Purchase 4,665 84.14 Purchase 300 84.03 Purchase 100 84.69 Purchase 200 84.69 Purchase 97,790 84.69 Purchase 35,560 84.69 Purchase 43,758 84.69 Purchase 23,868 84.69 Purchase 11,925 84.69 Purchase 5,000 84.15 Purchase 400 84.03 Purchase 564 84.69 Purchase 127 84.48 Purchase 2,528 84.15 Sale 729 84.69 Sale 191 84.39 Sale 400 84.69 Sale 1,700 84.69 Sale 15,300 84.69 Sale 200 84.69 Sale 1,432 84.39 Sale 812 84.69 Sale 1,255 84.69 Sale 1,530 84.69 Sale 99 84.39 Sale 1,068 84.69 Sale 401 84.39

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

Nature of transaction (Note 6)



Number of relevant securities (Note 7)



Price per unit (Note 5)



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

Writing, selling, purchasing varying etc.

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

Exercise price

price Type, e.g.

American,

Expiry date

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A




