NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world isn't just battling a health pandemic, but additionally a financial one, as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID – 19) throws its long shadow over economies around the world. The total lockdown circumstance in a few nations has legitimately or by implication affected numerous ventures causing a move in exercises like inventory network tasks, seller activities, item commercialization, and so on. In the most recent report on Home Healthcare Market , distributed by Market Research Intellect, various parts of the ebb and flow advertise situation have been mulled over and a brief investigation has been assembled to carry you with an examination that has Pre-and Post-COVID advertise examination.

Home Healthcare Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Home Healthcare Market

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc., National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL, OMRON Corporation, Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies, CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other players domestic and global. Home healthcare market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Home Healthcare is strong consideration given in the home. Care might be given by authorized medicinal services experts who give clinical treatment needs or by proficient guardians who give every day help to guarantee the exercises of day by day living (ADLs) are met. In-home clinical consideration is regularly and all the more precisely alluded to as home human services or formal consideration. Frequently, the term home social insurance is utilized to recognize it from non-clinical consideration, custodial consideration, or private-obligation care which alludes to help and administrations gave by people who are not attendants, specialists, or other authorized clinical staff. For in critical condition patients, home consideration may incorporate hospice care. For patients recuperating from medical procedure or disease, home consideration may incorporate rehabilitative treatments

Home healthcare is useful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients at home. Home healthcare provides wide range of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing care, and speech therapy.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as Covid 19, cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson's diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) and others have lead the demand for the home healthcare. Hospitalization for long term is not carried out in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients suffering from diseases. For instance, according to CDC, around 6.7% of the U.S. population has Coronary Artery Disease in 2017. This has led the demand for long term care for the patients at home.

Home Healthcare Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, home healthcare market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Koninklijke Philips N.V. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 35% in home healthcare market. The revenue of Koninklijke Philips N.V. has increased nearly by 2% from 2018 to 2019. 810.10 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In August 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) entered into strategic collaboration. With the collaboration the company helped to prevent from chronic care management and also provide healthy living.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Omron Healthcare, Inc. are targeting Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific home healthcare market and the market leaders targeting Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The home healthcare market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation and B. Braun MelsungenAG as they are the market leaders for home healthcare. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the home healthcare market.

Home Healthcare Market Development

In July 2018, OMRON Healthcare Inc. acquired 3A Health Care s.r.l., who is a leader in the production and development of surgical aspirators and specialized aerosol therapy devices. It will help the company to prevent and treat airway diseases.

Scope of the Home Healthcare Market

Home Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Ireland, Norway and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America in South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East & Africa in Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of home healthcare market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type, home healthcare market is segmented into devices, services and software. On the basis of disease, home healthcare market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart, dementia / Alzheimer’s disease (AD), obesity, Parkinson's disease, coronary artery disease, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases, cardiovascular & metabolic diseases and others. On the basis of distribution channel, home healthcare market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders.

Key Pointers Covered in Home Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Supply Chain Competiveness

Value Chain Analysis

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The market research report provides a detailed analysis of the current and emerging market trends, as well as the key dynamics in the Global Home Healthcare Market .

Detailed analysis is conducted by deriving market estimations for the key market segments and sub-segments during the forecast period of 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the global market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the leading competitors operating in the global market space.

Leading competitors functioning in the market have been profiled and their strategies have been analyzed in detail, in order to understand the competitive outlook of the global Home Healthcare.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Global Home Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Global Home Healthcare Market By Type (Devices, Services, Software), Disease (Heart Diseases, Hypertension, Bone and Joint Diseases, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, Obesity, Dementia/Alzheimer's Diseases, Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS), Parkinson’s Diseases, Smoking, Asthma, Depression), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

