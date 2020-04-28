CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of rapidly changing business conditions, ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), a managed IT infrastructure service provider, today announced its Essential Chicago initiative to provide managed IT services to Chicago essential businesses for the remainder of 2020.



The company’s Essential Chicago initiative helps Chicago’s most essential businesses, like healthcare organizations, grocery stores, and critical trades, to quickly adapt their IT infrastructure and IT spend so they can keep up with daily changing business needs.

“Over the past month, the businesses that make up the backbone of our society are seeing their needs change daily, and the entire city is depending on them to stay open,” said Jordan Lowe, chief executive officer of SCTG. “We want to help by providing the IT services and expertise that these essential businesses need, so they can devote their time to keeping Chicago healthy, supplied, and safe.”

By empowering organizations to focus on their core missions, SCTG can better position essential businesses to cope with inconsistent revenue streams and demand. Each business has its own unique set of infrastructure requirements, and SCTG is prepared to help wherever it’s needed most. For example, SCTG can provide:

Data Center Services - Secure, always-on facilities to host critical applications with 24x7x365 support;

Cloud Resources - Public or private cloud resources to support increasing application utilization and data management;

Network Connectivity / Bandwidth - The increased bandwidth and network connectivity necessary to support telemedicine deployments;

Managed Services - Comprehensive management of IT infrastructure environments so your IT team can focus on your mission and your applications

SCTG will work with essential businesses to identify the challenges they’re facing, how SCTG can help, and what resources and support are required. If an essential business’s needs fall outside SCTG’s current catalog of services, SCTG will refer them to a trusted IT partner who can help.

Chicago essential business can visit www.servercentral.com/essentialchicago for more information.

About ServerCentral Turing Group

At ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), we enable and transform businesses using technology. We’ve been a trusted provider of colocation, cloud, and disaster recovery services for SMBs to Fortune 500 companies since 2000. SCTG is one of a select number of global organizations to be an Equinix Gold Partner, a Digital Realty Trust Gold Partner, a VMware Gold Partner, and an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider Partner and Authorized Public Sector Partner. Learn more at www.servercentral.com or by calling (888) 875-4804 or (312) 829-1111.