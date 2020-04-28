NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Aaron’s, Inc. (“Aaron’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Aaron’s securities between March 2, 2018 and February 19, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aan.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and Aaron's Business ("AB") segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aan or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Aaron’s you have until April 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com