New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicopter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798742/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.1 Billion by the year 2025, Military will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$220.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$173.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798742/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Helicopters Market: Healthy Growth Outlook
Competition
Global Civil Helicopter Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Leading Players for 2018
Global Helicopter Fleet - Leading Global Commercial OEMs Ranked
by Unit Deliveries and Delivery Value for the Period 2015 to
2017
Global Competitor Market Shares
Helicopter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Continuous Rise in Defense Spending Translates into Growth for
Helicopters Market
Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2000-2017
Defense Spending Worldwide - Leading Countries Ranked by
Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for the Year 2018
Defense Spending in Europe - Percentage Breakdown of Defense
Budgets by Country/Region for 2018
Military Helicopters Market: Geopolitical Conflicts, Threat of
Terrorism and Rise in Defense Spending Fuel Growth
Light Military Helicopters Production: Set for Decline in the
Long Run
Attack Helicopters Market
Light Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft Market
Civil/Commercial Helicopter Market: A Small Yet Growing Segment
of the Aerospace Industry
Global Commercial Helicopters Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales by Segment - Medium Helicopter, Light Helicopter
and Heavy Helicopter
Select Helicopter Statistics
Global Turbine Helicopter Deliveries in Millions for the Years
2010 through 2017
Global Helicopter Market - Percentage Breakdown of Deliveries
by Helicopter Category
Global Helicopter Fleet - Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Operational Helicopters Number by Region
Safety and Capacity - The Two Critical Aspects Driving
Innovations in Helicopters Market
Offshore Helicopter Market - Driven by Increase in Offshore
Projects
Search and Rescue Helicopters Market: Stable Growth Outlook
Helicopter Leasing Market Driven by Rising Demand from Offshore
Businesses
Demand Continues to Grow for Advanced Battlefield Helicopters
A Glance at Select Advanced Combat Helicopters
Helicopter Tourism Fueling Demand for Helicopters
Global Helicopter Tourism Market Revenues in $ Million for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovations & Advancements
US Army Tests Autonomous Helicopter
US Defense Scientists to Test Innovative Australian
Technologies on US Helicopter
Italian Researchers Focus on Developing Eco-Friendly Helicopter
Bell Helicopter Ventures into Concept Helicopter Space
Vodafone and Police Search and Rescue Test Search and Rescue
Network Prototype in a Search Helicopter
SureFly: A Hybrid-Electric Helicopter
Futuristic Helicopter from Boeing and Lockheed
Product Overview
Helicopter - Definition
Military Helicopter
Attack Helicopter
Search and Rescue Helicopter
Military Transport Helicopter
Maritime Helicopter
Training Helicopter
Utility Helicopter
Civilian/Commercial Helicopter
Offshore Helicopter
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Helicopter Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Helicopter Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Helicopter Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Military (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Military (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Military (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Helicopter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Helicopter Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Helicopter Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: Helicopter Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Helicopter Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Helicopter Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Helicopter Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Helicopter in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Helicopter Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 18: Helicopter Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Helicopter in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Helicopter Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Helicopter Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Helicopter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Helicopter Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Helicopter Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Helicopter Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Helicopter Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: Helicopter Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Helicopter Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Helicopter Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Helicopter Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Helicopter Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Helicopter Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: German Helicopter Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Helicopter in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Helicopter Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Helicopter Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Helicopter in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom Helicopter Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Helicopter Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Helicopter Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Helicopter Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Helicopter Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Helicopter Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Helicopter Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Helicopter Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Helicopter Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Helicopter Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Helicopter Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Helicopter Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Helicopter Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Helicopter Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Helicopter Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Helicopter Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Helicopter Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Helicopter Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Helicopter Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Helicopter Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Helicopter in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Helicopter Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Helicopter Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Helicopter Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Helicopter Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Helicopter Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Helicopter in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Helicopter Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Helicopter Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Helicopter Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Helicopter Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Helicopter Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Helicopter Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Helicopter Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Helicopter Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Helicopter Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Helicopter Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Helicopter Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Helicopter Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Helicopter Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Helicopter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Helicopter Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Helicopter Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Helicopter Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Helicopter Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Helicopter Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Helicopter
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Iranian Helicopter Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 93: Helicopter Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Helicopter Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Helicopter Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Helicopter Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Helicopter in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Helicopter Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Helicopter Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Helicopter Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Helicopter Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Helicopter Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Helicopter Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Helicopter Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Helicopter Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Helicopter Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Helicopter Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
BELL HELICOPTER TEXTRON
BOEING COMPANY
LEONARDO SPA
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
THE AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA (AVIC)
TEXTRON AVIATION - CESSNA
CURTI COSTRUZIONI MECCANICHE SPA
CYBAERO AB
DENEL SOC
ENSTROM HELICOPTER CORPORATION
ERICKSON INCORPORATED
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS
KAMAN CORPORATION
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
MD HELICOPTERS
RUSSIAN ?ELICOPTERS, JSC
SCHIEBEL AIRCRAFT GMBH
TACTICAL ROBOTICS
YAMAHA MOTOR CORPORATION
DB AEROCOPTER LTD.
DYNALI HELICOPTER COMPANY
EAGLE COPTERS
HELIBRAS
HELICOPTERES GUIMBAL
HILLER AIRCRAFT CORP.
INDONESIAN AEROSPACE (IPTN)
LEONARDO MW LTD.
PZL-SWIDNIK
ROTORWAY HELICOPTER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
SCOUT AERO, LLC
SOLOY AVIATION SOLUTIONS
YOUNGCOPTER
AIRWORK HOLDINGS LTD.
ALPI AVIATION SRL
AUTO-GYRO AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
AUTOGYRO GMBH
AVIATION ARTUR TRENDAK (TRENDAK)
CICARE S.A.
COLUMBIA HELICOPTERS, LLC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798742/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: