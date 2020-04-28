OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) will host its first-quarter 2020 earnings conference call one hour earlier than previously announced. The conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 6. The call will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.



As a reminder, the company will report its first-quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and accompanying presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts:

Scott Coody, 405-552-4735

Chris Carr, 405-228-2496



Media Contact:

John Porretto, 405-228-7506