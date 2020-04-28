NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 , the leading information, event, and education provider to the solid waste, recycling and organics communities, today announces that Liz Bothwell has been tapped as Content Director for Waste360. Bothwell will oversee content and editorial operations covering all aspects of the waste industry. Bothwell, who has been with Waste360 since 2012, also serves as the host of the NothingWasted! Podcast and Marketing Director for Waste360, WasteExpo , North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, and The Global Waste Management Symposium , among others.

“The solid waste, recycling and organics industry is full of inspiring stories,” said Mark Hickey, Vice President, Waste360 and WasteExpo. “Liz is an integral part of our team and we’re thrilled to expand her role -- this is a natural fit for her talents. A true storyteller, Liz has an infinite level of energy and creativity and will deliver the highest quality of content for our readers.”

In the past, Bothwell has created content for United Business Media, CFO Publishing, Forbes, Penton, MarketingProfs, ASI Shows, PRIDE, Questex and The Direct Marketing Association.

Contact Bothwell via email at liz.bothwell@informa.com with solid waste, recycling and organics news.

To learn more about Waste360, visit: www.waste360.com . WasteExpo takes place August 10-13 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s newly created NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

