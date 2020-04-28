TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities is excited to announce it is launching a new national scholarship program for post-secondary undergraduate and graduate students. The Villa Charities Scholarship Program will be available to students of all backgrounds and faiths, who believe in and will help further Villa Charities’ mission to enrich lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage.



The new Villa Charities Scholarship Program will award a total of 16 scholarships valued at $60,000. There are four scholarship programs, with two programs offered through Villa Charities Foundation and two programs offered through George Brown College in Toronto.

Villa Charities Undergraduate Student Scholarship

Four awards of $2,500 will be presented to eligible full-time Undergraduate students.



Villa Charities Graduate Student Scholarship

Four awards of $5,000 will be presented to eligible full-time Graduate students.

These scholarships will be awarded by Villa Charities Foundation to students who are registered, full-time students at an accredited college or university, are Canadian citizens or have permanent-residence status, and are enrolled for the 2020/2021 academic year. Eligible students will be required to demonstrate leadership through community involvement or volunteering, as well as submit a written essay describing how they help further Villa Charities’ mission.

“This scholarship program comes at a critical time for post-secondary students as they are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19,” says Anthony DiCaita, President & CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Now more than ever, Villa Charities is committed to supporting students in our community, and we hope this financial assistance will be an important first step in ensuring their bright future.”

Applications for the Villa Charities Scholarship Program may be submitted to Villa Charities Foundation beginning April 28, 2020, with a deadline of June 30, 2020. The selection and adjudication process will be conducted by the Villa Charities Scholarship Awards Selection Committee. Scholarships will be awarded through Villa Charities Foundation in September 2020, to go towards tuition for the 2020/2021 academic year.

For more information and to download the application package, please visit villacharities.com/scholarships or contact Cristina Costa, Director of Development, Villa Charities Foundation at 416-789-7011, ext. 321 / ccosta@villacharities.com . There are also opportunities to sponsor or fund a scholarship.

Villa Charities will also work directly with George Brown College to offer two dedicated scholarship programs to full-time students who are enrolled in the following programs:

The third year of the Architectural Technology Program at the Centre for Construction and Engineering Technologies, School of Architectural Studies.

Four awards of $2,500 each.

The Italian Program (Postgraduate) at the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Chef School.

Four awards of $5,000 each.

George Brown students can start applying after September 2020 for the 2020/2021 academic year. Students can apply through the George Brown College’s Awards Office and complete their application on the Stu-View portal.

“I am thrilled that Villa Charities is launching this new initiative to support the youth in our community,” continues DiCaita. “We believe that education is a fundamental pillar of success and long-term prosperity, and therefore any person, regardless of background, is encouraged to apply.”

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI), is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent Italian organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors. Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com .

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

