Oslo, Norway, 28 April 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), please find attached the call for the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma, to be held on 19 May at 13:00 CEST. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting. Information with guide for online participation will be shared in well advance of the general meeting. The recommendation from the Election Committee will be made available on the Company's website as soon as it has been finalised. The formal call will be sent to all shareholders registered in the Norwegian Central Security Depository (VPS).

The complete set of documents relating to the annual general meeting will be made available on www.vistin.com.





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments