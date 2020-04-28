Portland, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global interactive display market was estimated at $14.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $29.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for interactive whiteboard in education sector, rise in trend of using touch-based devices, and surge in adoption of interactive display in retail applications fuel the growth of the global interactive display market. On the other hand, high cost of new display technologies hampers growth to some extent. However, surge in focus toward adoption of novel technologies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

By panel type, the flat panel segment accounted for nearly 88% of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. At the same time, the transparent panel segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.7% throughout the forecast period.

By technology, the LCD segment held the highest share in 2018, generating more than two-thirds of the global market. The QD segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the study period.

By geography, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is predicted to lead the trail by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.0% till 2026. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global interactive display market report include Sharp Corporation, NEC Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Baanto International Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems, LG Electronics, Horizon Display Inc., and Crystal Display Systems Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

