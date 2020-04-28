MADISON, Wis. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a high-performing digital asset management (DAM) software company, and Zee Jay Digital, a marketing transformation consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership. The two firms are working in concert to provide corporate marketing organizations and in-house agencies a better way to structure, operate, and compete in today’s new normal.



Zee Jay Digital works with marketing leaders to advance organizational, process, and technology imperatives into vision and execution. The firm has found that many organizations have enterprise-class DAM requirements, yet do not warrant highly customized solutions. In this time of changing priorities, Zee Jay is emphasizing clients’ right-size investments to meet their precise needs.





Widen brings an enterprise-class digital asset management solution to the equation. The robust DAM is unique in the industry in that implementation, including full migration, takes place in just 12 to 18 weeks. Flexibility that’s built-in, as well as predictable, milestone-based implementation processes, enable Widen to dramatically streamline deployment.





Both Zee Jay and Widen recognize that marketing transformation is often triggered by the need to implement or replace a single system, though the impacts of a single change are felt across a client’s full marketing technology ecosystem. Their experience applying complementary solutions allows clients to leverage integrated data across platforms —DAM, marketing resource management (MRM), product information management (PIM), financial management, and resource allocation—maximizing return on marketing and content investment while gaining additional value from their assets.

“More than 670 customers around the world benefit from Widen’s ‘just right’ way to manage digital content,” said Jake Athey, Vice President of Marketing for the DAM software provider. “Our solution is powerful yet easy-to-implement, scalable yet cost-effective—giving marketers a best-of-all-worlds approach to accessing images, videos, and other media needed to create engaging brand experiences.”

Digital asset management is an essential component of an organization’s marketing technology stack. A centralized content hub providing a searchable, shareable library of a brand’s photos, images, documents, videos, and other creative assets is key to efficient connection with customers.

“The combination of Zee Jay Digital’s consulting services and Widen’s best-of-breed asset automation provides significant benefit to forward-thinking marketing leaders,” said Zee Jay’s Managing Director, Eric Rotkow. “This partnership was created to enable the scalability needed to stay competitive.”

“We look forward to applying our decade-plus marketing process and technology experience with Widen to help our shared clients position themselves for success,” Rotkow added.

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, video, and creative management solutions and has enabled one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 670 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Visit Widen.com .

About Zee Jay Digital

A boutique alternative to global consulting firms, Zee Jay Digital transforms marketing’s operating model, and the orchestration of work across internal and external teams, to achieve personalized customer experiences at scale. The consultancy was named Workfront Partner of the Year in 2019, and is an Allocadia partner. In addition, Zee Jay is a founding member of the Global Work Management Alliance . Clients include Whole Foods + Amazon, John Hancock, Nike, TJX, Anheuser-Busch, UHS, AAA, Brooks Brothers, Fresenius, Ledvance, Kroger, Big Lots, Perkin Elmer, Bright Horizons, Talbots, Charles River, Giant Eagle, and more. Visit ZeeJayDigital.com .

