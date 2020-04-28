New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy-Duty Connector Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798740/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Inserts & Contacts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$48.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inserts & Contacts will reach a market size of US$192.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$177.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Heavy-Duty Connector: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heavy-Duty Connector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heavy-Duty Connector Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Heavy-Duty Connector Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Inserts & Contacts (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Inserts & Contacts (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Inserts & Contacts (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Hoods & Housings (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Hoods & Housings (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Hoods & Housings (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Accessories (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Accessories (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Accessories (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Metal (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Metal (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Metal (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Plastic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Plastic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 23: Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 29: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Heavy-Duty Connector Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Heavy-Duty Connector: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 35: Heavy-Duty Connector Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Heavy-Duty Connector Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Heavy-Duty Connector Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-Duty
Connector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 41: Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heavy-Duty Connector Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Heavy-Duty Connector Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 47: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Heavy-Duty Connector Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Heavy-Duty Connector Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Heavy-Duty Connector Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: French Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: German Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: German Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Heavy-Duty Connector Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Heavy-Duty Connector Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-Duty
Connector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 68: Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Heavy-Duty Connector:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 74: Heavy-Duty Connector Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 77: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Heavy-Duty Connector Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Heavy-Duty Connector Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Connector Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Connector Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Heavy-Duty Connector Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Heavy-Duty Connector Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: Heavy-Duty Connector Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Heavy-Duty Connector Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMPHENOL SINE SYSTEMS
BULGIN
CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL
DEGSON ELECTRONICS
HARTING TECHNOLOGY GROUP
ITT CANNON
INDO ELECTRICALS
LAPP HOLDING AG (LAPP GROUP)
MOLEX
NINGBO OUKERUI CONNECTOR CO, LTD
ODU GMBH & CO. KG
PHOENIX CONTACT USA
SCHALTBAU GMBH
SMITHS INTERCONNECT
WALTHER ELECTRIC, INC.
WEALD ELECTRONICS
WEIDMÜLLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG
WEISSCAM GMBH
XIAMEN WAIN ELECTRICAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
