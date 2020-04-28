28 April 2020: Scatec Solar is continuing its Employee Share Purchase Programme established in 2019. The participants are offered to purchase shares with a subscription value of between NOK 19,661 and NOK 78,644. Employees are offered a general discount of NOK 3,000 on their total share purchase. In addition, a price reduction of 20 percent of the subscription value will apply in exchange for the shares being subject to a two-year lock-up period.



The subscription period will run from 8 May to 15 May 2020. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 11 May to 15 May 2020. The shares will be allocated to participants on or about 10 June 2020.

Nordea Bank Abp, filial in Norway will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec Solar ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.

