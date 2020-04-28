Ramsey, NJ, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide is a definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile the guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. Based on that assessment, Konica Minolta’s partner program stands out among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

Konica Minolta takes pride in providing advanced programs to assist it partners through marketing support, services and education. Through its Dealer Connect portal, dealer partners can access co-branded materials and leverage a wealth of marketing assets for their websites, emails, branding and lead generation efforts. Its Automated Marketing Program (AMP) offers consultative strategic marketing services to create custom campaign development, from multi-touch email campaigns to end-user promotions. Dealer partners can also take advantage of opportunities to increase support capabilities and enhance customer satisfaction through Konica Minolta Learning Services, which offers Pro-Tech service certification and sales effectiveness training.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business.” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“Inclusion in CRN’s Partner Program Guide is a testament to the dedication with which we support our dealer partners to remain strategic and competitive in the IT channel,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales. “This recognition is also indicative of the amazing work and growth in the field of our partner network, and we are pleased to be a part of their success.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide was published in CRN’s April issue and can be viewed on its website.

