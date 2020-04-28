DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under a similar headline today, April 28th by Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), please note that in the headline and opening sentence of the first paragraph, "FDA compliant" has been corrected to "USDA compliant". The corrected release follows:

Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), a leading producer of hemp and hemp-derived specialty cannabinoid products, announced today that it has launched its genetics division to supply farmers with USDA compliant feminized CBD and CBG hemp seeds.



Exactus is proud to expand its product portfolio to become a reliable source for farmers while continuing to provide the industry with the most in-demand hemp-derived specialty ingredients and consumer products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other specialty cannabinoids.

The intention behind Exactus creating a genetics division is that with over 20 years of experience in agriculture the Company is equipped to advise farmers, helping them determine which genetics in the Exactus seed catalog will be superior for each region and farming methodology they are growing in.

This announcement comes just one week after the USDA approved Florida’s hemp plan which several thousand farmers are expected to apply. The Company is anticipating a first to market demand for farmers ready to plant their first hemp crop in Florida, and Exactus is eager to become a trustworthy source of feminized CBD and CBG hemp seeds for these farmers. Because Florida’s climate will allow for year-round hemp cultivation Exactus launching its genetics division comes at an ideal time to begin developing farming partners in their home state.

Exactus Interim CEO Emiliano Aloi was behind the 2016 hemp genetics selection program in partnership with the University of Kentucky during his time at GenCanna. The collaboration started as a consequence of the market needing reliable and compliant genetics sources to help farmers ensure success in growing hemp which at the time was an emerging crop. Exactus’ management team has extensive experience in hemp farming, including a successful harvest in over 200 acres at Exactus One World’s farms in Southwest Oregon and has partnered with some of the best breeders in the industry to supply genetics from proprietary seeds.

“In an effort to further develop our company offering, and through our farming partnerships we are able to provide farmers with a trustworthy source of CBD and CBG hemp genetics, said Derek Du Chesne, Chief Growth Officer of Exactus Inc.” We wanted to create a division that focuses on helping farmers produce this resourceful crop and provide access to consistent and compliant hemp bred specifically for high cannabinoid and terpene profiles.”

Exactus, is providing the industry with certified feminized seeds that deliver farmers confidence that the genetics going into their soil are vetted for quality and will yield a healthy and compliant crop. When a company is purchasing raw materials, they have the advantage of testing those materials with minimal risk, while farmers unfortunately risk losing an entire crop, so it's important that they are purchasing genetics from a dependable source, and Exactus can provide that for them ensuring the use of certified feminized genetics that have successfully been farmed in the past.

About Exactus, Inc.

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer of hemp and hemp-derived products that is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment through sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus is redefining the hemp-industry by having invested in the research and development of specialty cannabinoids and continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. We take pride in pioneering the hemp industry by providing raw materials and white-label CBD/CBG products to popular mainstream consumer brands. The company is at the forefront of product development for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, beauty, personal care, pet and industries.

