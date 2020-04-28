NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC)

Class Period: December 3, 2018 - February 10, 2020

Deadline: May 18, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.'s behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS)

Class Period: March 12, 2019 - March 31, 2020

Deadline: May 18, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.