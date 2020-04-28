USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-30-2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:APR-30-2020
Time for submission of bids11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Start date:MAY-4-2020
Maturity date:JUL-27-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:t.b.a.
Allocation time:12.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 