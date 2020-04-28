EAU CLAIRE, Wisc., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a fiber-optic network for internet and mobile use that extends 10,000 miles throughout the upper Midwest, WIN Technology ( WINTechnology.com ) launched a series of system upgrades and expansions and extended its groundbreaking webcast service to support communities during the COVID-19 crisis.



Internet use is up more than 20 percent, while the demand for mobile has skyrocketed to 80 percent, with major cellphone carriers requesting double and triple the bandwidth.

“The confluence of COVID-19 and the existing shift to online streaming really challenged the overall infrastructure of our country. Yet, we’re seeing that the internet is holding up well across the U.S.,” said Scott Hoffmann, CEO of WIN Technology. “We’re keeping pace with the growth, and to stay ahead of the demand, we’ve moved up all capital projects slated for later in the year.”

Across the company’s network in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and into Illinois, including Chicago, WIN Technology teams are working 24/7 to adjust to the demand even in the smallest communities.

COVID-19 has accelerated changes already taking place. As people cut their cable service, the demand for internet was already increasing. Now, as people work from home, the switch to teleconferencing has further boosted internet use.

“We’re experiencing a new normal because of COVID-19. The changes we were seeing are happening more quickly. And with more people working at home and liking it, these changes are likely here to stay,” Hoffmann said.

WIN Technology not only invested in improvements, but it’s also helping small businesses, nonprofits and schools stay in the game. The company offered its powerful webcasting platform, Perigon ( PerigonLive.com ), to ensure students, communities and business owners don’t lose pace.

“We realized we had a product that could keep people connected. Nonprofits and schools are really stressed right now, and the service keeps them linked and tapped into a rapidly changing environment,” Hoffmann said.

Perigon, already being used by numerous chambers of commerce to help businesses, will broadcast several high school events at no cost to the school systems they serve. Also in the Perigon pipeline is a live online open house for Chippewa Valley Tech College. Students will be able to meet with professors—albeit digitally—and get a sense of the programs offered by the school.

“We’re helping this community college recruit, engage and obtain new students during a period when coming to campus is difficult,” Hoffmann said. “At the same time, we’re ensuring students don’t miss out on a college education.”

About WIN Technology

Founded in 1997, WIN Technology provides fiber networks and management, information security and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Additional information about WIN Technology is available at WINTechnology.com .

About Perigon

Perigon is the first and only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication with data-driven audience segmentation, allowing you to separately engage with multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. Perigon transforms traditional webcasting into interactive, branded experiences with lasting impact and value. Beneath the surface, it combines comprehensive existing data with cumulative real-time insight, enabling marketers and communicators to shape the right messages and interactions to the right people at the right time—before, during and after the event. Visit PerigonLive.com .

