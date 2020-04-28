SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZBiotics , the world's first maker of genetically engineered probiotics, announced today that it was named as a finalist in the food category for Fast Company’s annual World Changing Ideas Awards.



Now in its fourth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 26 winners, more than 200 finalists, and more than 500 honorable mentions. A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more.

“We are honored that Fast Company recognized the hard work our team is doing to build products that deliver new biological functions to the body and help people lead healthier lives,” said Zack Abbott, PhD, and CEO and Co-Founder of ZBiotics. “At ZBiotics we believe in leveraging the modern biological tools available to us to benefit people as the needs of humanity change and grow. We are harnessing the power of genetic engineering to deliver products that will help our bodies handle the ongoing toxic byproducts of modern living, and like Fast Company we believe these products will be world changing.”

ZBiotics was created by PhDs and is a science company at heart, leveraging probiotics and the power of genetic engineering to deliver new biological functions to the body. ZBiotics’ first product is a probiotic that is engineered to mimic the function of the liver, but does this in your gut where the toxic byproducts of alcohol tend to form.

ZBiotics’ flagship product, which breaks down an unwanted byproduct of alcohol, is the first in a line of products ZBiotics is creating to help consumers actively engage in healthier lives. Beyond alcohol, ZBiotics is developing other engineered probiotics that will give the body new biological functions: everything from helping the body resist environmental toxins and infection (e.g., lead-contaminated water, radiation) to producing useful and health-promoting nutrients (e.g., fiber, high-quality protein).

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About ZBiotics

ZBiotics is the world's first maker of genetically engineered probiotics, purpose-built to improve our health, starting with helping our bodies handle the diets and toxic byproducts of modern living. Developed by CEO and co-founder Zack Abbott, Ph.D., the company's flagship product breaks down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol associated with the day-after effects of drinking. ZBiotics makes products for consumers who want to live healthier lives and take a more active role in their wellbeing. A bioengineering company, ZBiotics employs the power of engineered probiotics to bring new functionality to the human body or to augment existing functions. It's a new kind of genetic engineering: transparent, responsible, and built directly for consumers. Find out more at zbiotics.com or follow @ZBioticsCompany on Twitter or @ZBiotics on Instagram.

