Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Notifies Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR)

Class Period: May 3, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Deadline: May 18, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gpor

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)

Class Period: DouYu securities pursuant and/or traceable to DouYu’s July 16, 2019 Initial Public Offering ("IPO")

Deadline: May 26, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/doyu

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

