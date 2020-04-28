New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Quality Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798732/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$119.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$143.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions will reach a market size of US$216.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$532.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798732/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Healthcare Quality Management: A Prelude
North America Leads the Healthcare Quality Management Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Quality Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Adoption of Smart Technologies in the Healthcare Quality
Management
Innovations & Advancements
Competition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Quality Management Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions (Software)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions (Software)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Provider Performance Improvement Solutions (Software)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 6: Provider Performance Improvement Solutions (Software)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Other Softwares (Software) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Softwares (Software) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Cloud (Delivery) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Cloud (Delivery) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: On-Premise (Delivery) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: On-Premise (Delivery) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Data Management (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Data Management (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Risk Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Risk Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Hospital (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Hospital (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Payers & ACOs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Payers & ACOs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Quality Management Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Software: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: United States Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Breakdown by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: United States Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Healthcare Quality Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Healthcare Quality Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 33: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2019 and
2025
Table 35: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 36: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for 2019 and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 40: Canadian Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 41: Japanese Market for Healthcare Quality Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Healthcare Quality Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Quality Management in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 46: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Quality Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 48: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market by
Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market by
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Quality Management in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Quality Management in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Chinese Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Quality Management Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 57: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Healthcare Quality Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: European Healthcare Quality Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 66: European Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Healthcare Quality Management Market in France by
Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Healthcare Quality Management Market in France by
Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: French Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Healthcare Quality Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Healthcare Quality Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 75: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: German Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 83: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market by
Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market by
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Italian Demand for Healthcare Quality Management in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Italian Demand for Healthcare Quality Management in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Italian Healthcare Quality Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Quality
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Quality
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Quality Management in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 96: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Quality Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: Healthcare Quality Management Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 99: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software: 2018-2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Breakdown by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 102: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 107: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Healthcare Quality Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
Table 113: Healthcare Quality Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 115: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2019
and 2025
Table 117: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 118: Healthcare Quality Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for 2019
and 2025
Table 119: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 120: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: Rest of World Healthcare Quality Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ACMEWARE
ARBORMETRIX
CERNER CORPORATION
CITIUSTECH INC.
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
CONDUENT BUSINESS SERVICES
DIMENSIONAL INSIGHT
DOLBEY SYSTEMS
ENLI HEALTH INTELLIGENCE
GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (GDIT)
INOVALON HOLDINGS
MCKESSON CORPORATION
MEDEANALYTICS
MEDISOLV
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
PERSIVIA
QPID HEALTH
QUANTROS, INC.
THE ADVISORY BOARD COMPANY
TRUVEN HEALTH ANALYTICS
VERSCEND TECHNOLOGIES
HEARTBASE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798732/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: