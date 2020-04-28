Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") Board of Directors has today resolved on a transfer of own shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issue pursuant to Nordea's variable remuneration programmes. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 March 2019.

In the share issuance, a maximum of 900,000 own shares held by Nordea will be transferred without consideration to executive officers, other material risk takers and other senior leaders belonging to the scope of the variable remuneration programmes pursuant to their terms and conditions and regulatory requirements to settle Nordea's commitments for payment of deferred instalments for the earning period 2019. The transferred shares are subject to a retention period in accordance with applicable regulations.

Additionally, a maximum of 193,784 own shares held by Nordea will be transferred without consideration to participants belonging to the scope of the LTIP 2012 programme pursuant to its terms and conditions to settle Nordea's commitments.

Nordea expects the transfer of own shares to take place on or about 4 May 2020.

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738 66 10 87

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1987L_1-2020-4-28.pdf

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.30 EET on 28 April 2020.