GOFORE PLCANNOUNCEMENT28.4.2020
   
   
GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.4.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date28.4.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareGOFORE 
Amount1,367Shares
Average price/ share7.3892EUR
Total cost10,101.04EUR
   
   
Gofore Plc now holds a total of 7 937 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 28.4.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Gofore Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Petteri Venola, CFO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 400 805 487  
petteri.venola@gofore.com   
   
www.gofore.com  







Attachment