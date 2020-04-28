Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 28 April 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196) announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on 28 April 2020. This document is available on MRM’s website (www.mrminvest.com) and on AMF’s website.

The Universal Registration Document includes the 2019 annual financial report and the corporate governance report.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

