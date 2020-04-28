|Paris, Tuesday 28 April 2020, 5:45 pm CET
Nexity filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers an amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document of 9 April 2020 (in French). This amendment was filed on 28 April 2020 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under n° D. 20-0280-A01.
This document (in French) can be consulted on the company’s website (http//www.nexity.fr, under “Le Groupe Nexity/Finance/Publications/Rapports financiers”) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).
A free English translation will soon be available.
|AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE
Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for private individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.
Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.
Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A
Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Ticker symbol: NXI - Reuters: NXI.PA - Bloomberg: NXI FP
ISIN code: FR0010112524
______
CONTACT
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 14 97 - investorrelations@nexity.fr
Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor relations / +33 (0) 1 85 55 14 97 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Attachment
Nexity
PARIS Cedex 08, FRANCE
20200428_PR amendment 2019 URD VdefFILE URL | Copy the link below
Nexity LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: