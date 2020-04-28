RESTON, Va., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2019 North American Partner of the Year and North American Top Partner for Security and Biometrics by Nuance , the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations. Carahsoft was presented these awards at the Nuance Partner Summit in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We congratulate Carahsoft on their high performance that has been fundamental to driving our joint customer success,” said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Division. “We appreciate the chance to recognize the partner network that is so important to Nuance and our ability to bring customers enterprise-grade solutions that drive true ROI. We look forward to continued partnership and strong results together going forward.”

Carahsoft received these awards based on its success providing 24/7 marketing and distribution support for Nuance’s voice and language solutions for the public sector market. The company’s dedicated teams work diligently to provide quick turn-around and optimize challenging transactions for Nuance’s complete customer engagement portfolio.

“It is an honor to be recognized with these awards. Carahsoft and our reseller partners have been working with Nuance for more than seven years and are well-positioned to support Nuance’s mission to provide conversational AI to satisfy organizations’ goals,” said Elizabeth Savage, Nuance Team Lead at Carahsoft. “Our team takes a dynamic approach to exceeding our partners’ goals and expectations, and we look forward to driving demand for Nuance solutions for many years to come.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

