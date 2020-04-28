NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX)

Class Period: March 7, 2016 - March 16, 2016

Deadline: May 22, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rtix

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB)

Class Period: October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Deadline: May 26, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/anab

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset, etokimab (formerly ANB020), in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.