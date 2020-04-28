SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living announced the firm’s first quarter Top Producers for San Francisco at today’s online sales meeting.



Coming as no surprise, Tanya Dzhibrailova (West Portal office) again takes home the award for Highest Dollar Volume-Individual Agent with $15,831,000. Her phenomenal success can only be attributed to her unflagging pursuit of excellence. She is the firm’s All-Time No. 1 Top Producer with hundreds of five-star reviews to her credit. She may be reached via her website, www.PropertiesbyTanya.com , or 415.531.6779.

The Highest Dollar Volume-Team award was presented to the Gullicksen Group (Pacific Heights office) with $16,257,000. Led by Tim Gullicksen, the Group includes Jonathan Davis and Virginia Thackwell. Gullicksen’s vast network, background and experience combine to form a powerful representation for his clients, whether for affordable homes or multi-million dollar investments. He is available at timjgullicksen@gmail.com or 415.370.5277.

Stella Guinto (Upper Market office) earns the Largest Sale Representing Sellers prize with $3,800,000. She is a Certified Commercial Investment Member with a concentrated focus on commercial and investment property transactions. She is a licensed broker and has a geographical focus in both Northern and Southern California. She is fluent in English and Tagalog. Contact her at stella@stellainternationalrealestate.com or 415.404.1814.

Largest Sale Representing Buyers award goes to Stephen Wong and Lisa Wong (Pacific Heights office) with $5,800,000. Lisa Wong is a native San Franciscan with an extensive background in property management, operations, development and sales. She is available at lisawong@corcorangl.com or 415.876.8360. Stephen Wong may be reached at stephenwong@corcorangl.com or 415.509.4593.

“We have an extraordinary team that continually excels in all aspects of the business, and these folks are no exception,” commented Randall Kostick, Broker of Record. “During the pandemic crisis, I am delighted to share good news, and I encourage everyone to be safe and stay calm as we move through this.”

About Corcoran Global Living

With 10 locations across San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo and Alameda Counties, Corcoran Global Living is strategically positioned to serve our loyal customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We are San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.1 billion in gross annual sales and a current roster of more than 300 dedicated, professional agents. We are also San Francisco’s most frequently chosen independent real estate brokerage with one in ten transactions represented by one of our agents. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, we have the experience, service and expertise to surpass our clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit www.CorcoranGL.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4aa994a-151e-4e29-b052-9d3152087b74

Media contact: Melody Foster Corcoran Global Living San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@corcorangl.com