New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Payer Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798729/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.9 Billion by the year 2025, BPO will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$791 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$929.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BPO will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798729/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Healthcare Payer Services: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Payer Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Health Payers Opt for Right Technology for Members Fulfillment
Challenges & Risks Confronting the Healthcare Payer Service
Providers
Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Payer Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Payer Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: BPO (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: BPO (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: BPO (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: ITP (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: ITP (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: ITP (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: KPO (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: KPO (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: KPO (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Claims (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Claims (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Claims (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Member Management (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Member Management (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Member Management (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Analytics & Fraud (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Analytics & Fraud (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Analytics & Fraud (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Billing & Accounts (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Billing & Accounts (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Billing & Accounts (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Payer Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Healthcare Payer Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Healthcare Payer Services Market in the United States
by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Healthcare Payer Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Healthcare Payer Services Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Healthcare Payer Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market
Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Healthcare Payer Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Healthcare Payer Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Payer Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Healthcare Payer Services Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Healthcare Payer Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Healthcare Payer Services Market by Service
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Payer Services in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Healthcare Payer Services Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Payer Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Healthcare Payer Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Healthcare Payer Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Europe in US$
Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Healthcare Payer Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Healthcare Payer Services Market in France by Service
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Healthcare Payer Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Healthcare Payer Services Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Healthcare Payer Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Healthcare Payer Services Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Healthcare Payer Services Market by Service
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Healthcare Payer Services in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Healthcare Payer Services Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Payer Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Healthcare Payer Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Payer Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Healthcare Payer Services Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Healthcare Payer Services Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Healthcare Payer Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 86: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Healthcare Payer Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Healthcare Payer Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Healthcare Payer Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Rest of World Healthcare Payer Services Historic
Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Healthcare Payer Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Healthcare Payer Services Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Healthcare Payer Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
DELL
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
WIPRO
XEROX CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798729/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: