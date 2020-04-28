HELENA, Mont., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 increased substantially to $3.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, reflecting the high level of contributions from mortgage banking and gains from sale of loans.  This compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter.  There were $128,000 in acquisition costs in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $505,000 in the preceding quarter, and $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on April 23, 2020.  The dividend will be payable June 5, 2020 to shareholders of record May 15, 2020.  The current annualized dividend yield is 2.23% based on recent market prices.

“While our first quarter operating performance was strong, with record revenues and robust loan and deposit growth, we began to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences on our Montana communities,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO.  “In recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our employees, and communities safe and healthy, we have implemented social distancing actions and temporarily closed our branch lobbies mid-March while keeping open drive-up tellers.  We have also made accommodations for employees to work from home. On March 28, 2020 the State of Montana implemented a Shelter-in-Place order, resulting in the closing of businesses or a substantial reduction in business activity.  Recently, Montana’s governor lifted the order effective April 27th, including the beginning of a phased approach to re-open businesses.  We are closely monitoring borrowers and businesses we service and are providing debt service relief for those that have been impacted.”  

COVID-19 Preparations as of April 16, 2020:

  • Industry Exposure: Restaurants, lodging, schools, childcare, health care and entertainment industries, among others, have seen a dramatic change in revenues for their business.  Eagle’s 5 largest concentrations by industry as a percent of total loans are lessors of nonresidential buildings (9.74%), lessors of residential buildings (5+ units) (6.57%), construction and related (5.80%), farm and ranch related (5.33%) and hotels (2.65%).
  • Loan Accommodations:  The bank is offering multiple accommodation options to its clients, including 90-day deferrals, forbearances and interest only payments.  As of April 22, 2020, there were 147 loans totaling $50.6 million deferring payments for 90 days, primarily from the real estate rental, accommodation and food services, and the art, entertainment and recreation industries.  Approximately 104 borrowers representing $42.2 million in loans have been approved for up to 6-months interest only payments.  There have been approximately 98 forbearances in process  for residential mortgage loans.  Utilization of borrowing lines at 84.6% remained constant at the end of the quarter compared to the previous quarter.  Additionally, the Bank has halted deposit fees associated with early withdrawal requests.  The Paycheck Protection Program is expected to provide some temporary relief to small business customers of Eagle but the extent of the impact the pandemic will have on businesses’ ability to sustain operations is unclear at this point.  Eagle will continue to closely monitor each of its loans for risk. 
  • Payroll Protection Plan (PPP): Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) providing economic relief for the country, including the $349 billion Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to fund short-term loans for small businesses. Eagle began taking loan applications from its small business clients immediately after the program was implemented, and as of April 16, 2020, had received approvals for $32.4 million in SBA PPP loans, with 171 loans funded for $15.2 million.
  • Provision for Loan Losses:  As management began to see an economic slowdown, Eagle increased its provision for loan losses to $670,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Net loan charge-offs were $20,000 and approximately $450,000 of the provisions were related to normal loan growth.  Additionally, management determined that with the Stay-at-Home Order and the closing of many businesses and resulting decline in business cash-flows, an increase in the related economic factors included in the allowance for loan losses analysis and loan loss reserves of approximately $220,000 was warranted.
  • Liquidity Changes:  Through the end of the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the liquidity level remained relatively consistent with the prior quarters.  However, subsequent to the end of the quarter, and in coordination with the roll out of the PPP, Eagle anticipates using some short-term funding from the Federal Reserve.  As the PPP loans are repaid, it is currently anticipated Eagle will repay Federal Reserve borrowings. 
  • Technology Updates and Unusual Expenses:  To accommodate the immediate need for personnel to work from home, Eagle purchased additional laptop computers and docking stations.  There were also extra supplies and equipment needed to provide each location with a clean, disinfected and safer work environment.  Most of these unusual expenses will be incurred in the second quarter and total approximately $100,000.

Acquisitions

On January 1, 2020, Eagle completed its acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $15.0 million.  In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $106 million in assets, $89 million in deposits and $43 million in gross loans.

“We completed our acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point at the beginning of the year, bringing our total to three completed mergers within the last three years,” said Johnson.  “These three transactions further solidify our position as the fourth-largest Montana-based bank and provided us a unique opportunity to expand our market presence and lending activities.  As with the past two acquisitions, the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point merger was immediately accretive to earnings per share.”

On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, which added approximately $108 million in assets, $93 million in deposits and $89 million in gross loans.

On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of TwinCo Inc., which added approximately $96 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, except where noted)

  • Net income increased 232.0% to $3.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and increased 68.0% compared to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.87%.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.22% in the preceding quarter, and 4.33% in the first quarter a year ago.  
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 43.7% to a record $18.8 million, compared to $16.5 million in the previous quarter, and $13.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. 
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point portfolio was $1.2 million at January 1, 2020, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.0 million remained as of March 31, 2020.
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.2 million remained as of March 31, 2020.
  • Purchase discount on loans from the TwinCo, Inc. portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $528,000 remained as of March 31, 2020.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and the TwinCo, Inc. transactions was $558,198 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from both the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and Twin Co. Inc. acquisitions of $536,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 155.8% of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 133.6% a year earlier. 
  • Total loans increased 12.9% to $822.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $728.0 million a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased 19.9% to $888.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $741.0 million a year ago.
  • Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.70% at March 31, 2020.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share.

Balance Sheet Results

“Our recent acquisitions continue to deliver strong balance sheet growth, with total loans increasing 5.5% during the quarter and 12.9% year-over-year, resulting in solid overall expansion of the loan portfolio,” said Johnson.  Total loans were $822.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $728.0 million a year earlier and $779.2 million three months earlier.  

Eagle originated $140.3 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $132.1 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.10%.  This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $164.9 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $151.0 million.

Commercial real estate loans increased 10.6% to $337.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $304.9 million a year earlier.  Residential mortgage loans increased 5.2% to $122.7 million, compared to $116.6 million a year earlier.  Agricultural and farmland loans increased 31.4% to $114.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $87.3 million a year earlier.  Commercial loans increased 5.1% to $77.7 million, home equity loans increased 5.7% to $57.8 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 24.1% to $55.9 million, residential construction loans increased 35.0% to $37.4 million, and consumer loans increased 4.6% to $19.9 million, compared to a year ago. 

Total deposits increased 19.9% to $888.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $741.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased 9.8% compared to $809.0 million at December 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represent 25.2%, interest-bearing checking accounts represent 15.0%, savings accounts represent 16.5%, money market accounts comprise 17.6% and time certificates of deposit make up 25.7% of the total deposit portfolio, at March 31, 2020.

Total assets increased 18.3% to $1.16 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $979.6 million a year ago, in large part due to the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition.  At December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.05 billion.  Shareholders’ equity increased 19.1% to $133.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $112.3 million a year earlier and increased 9.9% compared to $121.7 million three months earlier.  Tangible book value increased to $16.14 per share, at March 31, 2020, compared to $14.50 per share a year earlier and $16.04 per share three months earlier. 

Operating Results

Eagle’s NIM was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.22% in the preceding quarter, and 4.33% in the first quarter a year ago.  “The recent drop in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the first quarter, combined with the three interest rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in 2019 put continued pressure on loan yields,” said Johnson.  The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $558,000 and resulted in a 22 basis-point increase in the NIM during the first quarter, compared to $536,000 and a 23 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.  

The investment securities portfolio increased to $167.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $126.9 million at December 31, 2019, and $140.2 million at March 31, 2019.  Average yields on earning assets for the first quarter decreased to 4.66% from 5.13% a year ago largely due to the acquired investment portfolio of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point.

Eagle’s first quarter revenues were $18.8 million, a 13.8% increase compared to $16.5 million in the preceding quarter and a 43.7% increase when compared to $13.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.  The year-over-year increase is a result of increased mortgage banking income and gain on sale of mortgages and growth from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan loss, increased 4.6% to $10.5 million for the first quarter, compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 11.8% compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter a year ago.  

Eagle’s noninterest income increased 27.9% to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 124.8% compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter a year ago.  The net gain on sales of mortgage loans totaled $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $5.2 million in the preceding quarter including mortgage banking derivative fluctuations.  This compares to $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter noninterest expenses were $12.8 million compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter and $11.0 million in the first quarter a year ago.  Acquisition costs totaled $128,000 for the current quarter, compared to $505,000 in the preceding quarter and $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.  

For the first quarter of 2020, the income tax provision totaled $1.3 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to $959,000 in the preceding quarter and $261,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

“We continue to build reserves based on robust loan growth, and also as a response to the expected COVID-19 economic disruption,” Johnson said.  The first quarter provision for loan losses was $670,000, compared to $632,000 in the preceding quarter and $604,000 in the first quarter a year ago.  The allowance for loan losses represented 155.8% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 157.8% three months earlier and 133.6% a year earlier.  

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) were $5.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $5.5 million at December 31, 2019, and $5.3 million a year earlier.  The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans was impacted by acquired loans which make up approximately $1.6 million of the balance as of March 31, 2020.

Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets totaled $60,000 at March 31, 2020, compared to $26,000 at December 31, 2019 and $354,000 at March 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more and restructured loans, increased to $6.0 million at March 31, 2020, or 0.52% of total assets, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.52% of total assets three months earlier and $5.3 million, or 0.58% of total assets a year earlier.   

Net loan charge-offs totaled $20,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $233,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $104,000 in the first quarter a year ago.  The allowance for loan losses was $9.3 million, or 1.13% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $8.6 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $7.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans, a year ago.

A fair value analysis of the acquired loan portfolios of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc., and Twin Co, Inc. resulted in an accretable discount at the time of acquisition.  The total loan discount on Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquired loans was $1.2 million as of January 1, 2020, with $1.0 million remaining as of March 31, 2020.  The total loan discount on Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. acquired loans was $2.8 million as of January 1, 2019, with $1.2 million remaining as of March 31, 2020.  The total loan discount on Twin Co, Inc. acquired loans was $1.8 million as of January 31, 2018, with $528,000 remaining at March 31, 2020.  The total remaining accretable loan discount as of March 31, 2020 was $2.8 million.

Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.70% as of March 31, 2020.  (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com.  The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to  increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding.  We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited.  Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.  Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO
                     (406) 457-4006
                     Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO
                     (406) 457-4007  



Balance Sheet        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  (Unaudited) 
      March 31,December 31,March 31, 
       2020  2019  2019  
          
Assets:        
 Cash and due from banks   $11,544 $18,094 $9,054  
 Interest bearing deposits in banks   8,229  4,284  2,225  
 Federal funds sold     -  2,540  -  
  Total cash and cash equivalents  19,773  24,918  11,279  
 Securities available-for-sale    167,904  126,875  140,161  
 FHLB stock     5,161  4,683  4,807  
 FRB stock     2,601  2,526  2,040  
 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   25,187  25,612  8,075  
 Loans:        
   Real estate loans:       
   Residential 1-4 family    122,650  119,296  116,621  
   Residential 1-4 family construction   37,397  38,602  27,692  
   Commercial real estate    337,219  331,062  304,861  
   Commercial construction and development  55,850  52,670  44,998  
   Farmland     62,551  50,293  45,129  
 Other loans:        
   Home equity     57,752  56,414  54,637  
   Consumer     19,924  18,882  19,043  
   Commercial     77,698  72,797  73,937  
   Agricultural     52,178  40,522  42,185  
   Unearned loan fees    (1,185) (1,303) (1,083) 
  Total loans    822,034  779,235  728,020  
 Allowance for loan losses    (9,250) (8,600) (7,100) 
  Net loans    812,784  770,635  720,920  
 Accrued interest and dividends receivable   5,329  4,577  5,005  
 Mortgage servicing rights, net    9,018  8,739  7,318  
 Premises and equipment, net    51,731  40,082  35,364  
 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net   25,898  23,608  23,564  
 Goodwill     20,798  15,836  15,710  
 Core deposit intangible, net    2,832  2,786  3,311  
 Deferred tax asset, net    -  -  1,304  
 Other assets     9,584  3,383  745  
  Total assets   $1,158,600 $1,054,260 $979,603  
          
Liabilities:        
 Deposit accounts:        
   Noninterest bearing   $223,723 $200,035 $180,070  
   Interest bearing     664,502  608,958  560,975  
  Total deposits   888,225  808,993  741,045  
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities   17,067  9,825  9,061  
 Deferred tax liability, net    58  492  -  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   94,585  88,350  92,313  
 Other long-term debt, net    24,957  24,941  24,892  
  Total liabilities   1,024,892  932,601  867,311  
          
Shareholders' Equity:        
 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares    
 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)  -  -  -  
 Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;    
 7,110,833, 6,714,983 and 6,714,983 shares issued;     
 6,818,883, 6,423,033 and 6,431,693 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020,   
 December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 71  67  67  
 Additional paid-in capital    77,399  68,826  68,506  
 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (269) (311) (435) 
 Treasury stock, at cost (291,950, 291,950 and 283,290 shares at March    
 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) (3,643) (3,643) (3,372) 
 Retained earnings     58,670  55,391  47,512  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  1,480  1,329  14  
  Total shareholders' equity  133,708  121,659  112,292  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,158,600 $1,054,260 $979,603  
          



Income Statement   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  Three Months Ended 
       March 31,December 31,March 31, 
        2020 2019  2019  
Interest and dividend income:      
 Interest and fees on loans  $11,432$10,966 $10,048  
 Securities available-for-sale   1,027 870  958  
 FRB and FHLB dividends   94 111  95  
 Other interest income   78 32  20  
  Total interest and dividend income   12,631 11,979  11,121  
Interest expense:       
 Interest expense on deposits   1,339 1,160  787  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   463 445  594  
 Other long-term debt   352 357  365  
  Total interest expense   2,154 1,962  1,746  
Net interest income    10,477 10,017  9,375  
Loan loss provision    670 632  604  
  Net interest income after loan loss provision  9,807 9,385  8,771  
           
Noninterest income:      
 Service charges on deposit accounts   316 337  261  
 Net gain on sale of loans   5,411 5,224  2,599  
 Mortgage banking, net   1,602 (156) 365  
 Interchange and ATM fees   337 350  275  
 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance  160 148  157  
 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  - 20  (55) 
 Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment  4 48  -  
 Other noninterest income   474 522  92  
  Total noninterest income   8,304 6,493  3,694  
           
Noninterest expense:      
 Salaries and employee benefits   7,682 7,576  5,992  
 Occupancy and equipment expense   1,209 1,193  1,034  
 Data processing   1,250 1,007  928  
 Advertising    249 228  268  
 Amortization    164 320  254  
 Loan costs    247 251  135  
 FDIC insurance premiums   69 2  60  
 Postage     98 52  68  
 Professional and examination fees   285 285  305  
 Acquisition costs   128 505  1,171  
 Other noninterest expense   1,467 1,163  806  
  Total noninterest expense   12,848 12,582  11,021  
           
Income before provision for income taxes   5,263 3,296  1,444  
Provision for Income taxes   1,336 959  261  
Net income    $3,927$2,337 $1,183  
           
Basic earnings per share  $0.58$0.36 $0.18  
Diluted earnings per share  $0.57$0.36 $0.18  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   6,818,883 6,416,516  6,450,326  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   6,830,925 6,430,454  6,510,486  
           



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended 
   March 31,December 31,March 31, 
    2020  2019  2019  
       
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):    
 Mortgage servicing income, net$228 $178 $365  
 Net gain (loss) on mortgage banking derivatives 1,247  (511) -  
 Net gain on fair value of loans held-for-sale 127  177  -  
  Mortgage banking, net$1,602 $(156)$365  
       
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):    
 Return on average assets 1.36% 0.89% 0.49% 
 Return on average equity 11.87% 7.64% 4.38% 
 Net interest margin 4.04% 4.22% 4.33% 
 Core efficiency ratio* 66.85% 71.21% 73.43% 
       
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):    
 Return on average assets 1.36% 1.08% 0.49% 
 Return on average equity 11.87% 9.39% 4.38% 
 Net interest margin 4.04% 4.25% 4.33% 
 Core efficiency ratio* 66.85% 68.40% 73.43% 
       
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:As of or for the Three Months Ended 
   March 31,December 31,March 31, 
    2020  2019  2019  
       
 Nonaccrual loans $4,653 $3,395 $4,506  
 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 943  1,809  788  
 Restructured loans, net 340  246  22  
  Total nonperforming loans 5,936  5,450  5,316  
 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 60  26  354  
  Total nonperforming assets$5,996 $5,476 $5,670  
       
 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.72% 0.70% 0.73% 
 Nonperforming assets / assets 0.52% 0.52% 0.58% 
 Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.13% 1.10% 0.98% 
 Allowance / nonperforming loans 155.83% 157.80% 133.56% 
 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$36 $271 $124  
 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter$16 $38 $20  
 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter$20 $233 $104  
       
Capital Data (At quarter end):    
 Tangible book value per share**$16.14 $16.04 $14.50  
 Shares outstanding 6,818,883  6,423,033  6,431,693  
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 9.70% 9.95% 9.71% 
       
Other Information:     
 Average total assets for the quarter$1,153,735 $1,044,642 $966,828  
 Average total assets year to date$1,153,735 $1,010,017 $966,828  
 Average earning assets for the quarter$1,039,034 $941,568 $878,672  
 Average earning assets year to date$1,039,034 $912,372 $878,672  
 Average loans for the quarter ****$840,427 $795,678 $726,657  
 Average loans year to date ****$840,427 $764,075 $726,657  
 Average equity for the quarter$132,352 $122,334 $108,122  
 Average equity year to date$132,352 $115,794 $108,122  
 Average deposits for the quarter$892,789 $807,539 $724,820  
 Average deposits year to date$892,789 $757,907 $724,820  
       
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. 
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, 
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.   
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. 
**** Includes loans held for sale    



Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended 
     March 31,December 31,March 31, 
      2020  2019  2019  
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:    
 Noninterest expense$12,848 $12,582 $11,021  
 Acquisition costs (128) (505) (1,171) 
 Intangible asset amortization (164) (320) (254) 
  Core efficiency ratio numerator 12,556  11,757  9,596  
         
 Net interest income 10,477  10,017  9,375  
 Noninterest income 8,304  6,493  3,694  
  Core efficiency ratio denominator 18,781  16,510  13,069  
         
 Core efficiency ratio 66.85% 71.21% 73.43% 
         



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,December 31,March 31, 
       2020  2019  2019  
Tangible Book Value:       
 Shareholders' equity  $133,708 $121,659 $112,292  
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (23,630) (18,622) (19,021) 
  Tangible common shareholders' equity$110,078 $103,037 $93,271  
          
 Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,818,883  6,423,033  6,431,693  
          
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$19.61 $18.94 $17.46  
          
 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)    
  per share (non-GAAP)  $16.14 $16.04 $14.50  
          
Tangible Assets:       
 Total assets   $1,158,600 $1,054,260 $979,603  
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (23,630) (18,622) (19,021) 
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,134,970 $1,035,638 $960,582  
          
 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets    
  (non-GAAP)    9.70% 9.95% 9.71% 
          



Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended 
     March 31,December 31,March 31, 
      2020  2019  2019  
         
Net interest income after loan loss provision$9,807 $9,385 $8,771  
Noninterest income   8,304  6,493  3,694  
         
Noninterest expense   12,848  12,582  11,021  
 Acquisition costs   (128) (505) (1,171) 
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 12,720  12,077  9,850  
         
Income before income taxes  5,391  3,801  2,615  
Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs    
 related taxes   1,368  1,106  473  
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs$4,023 $2,695 $2,142  
         
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.57 $0.36 $0.18  
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition    
 costs (non-GAAP) $0.59 $0.42 $0.33  
         



Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)  March 31,December 31,March 31, 
      2020  2019  2019  
For the quarter:      
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $4,023 $2,695 $2,142  
 Average total assets quarter to date  $1,153,735 $1,044,642 $966,828  
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)    1.39% 1.03% 0.89% 
         
Year-to-date:      
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $4,023 $12,583 $2,142  
 Average total assets year to date  $1,151,375 $1,010,017 $966,828  
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)    1.39% 1.25% 0.89% 
         
* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. 

 