HELENA, Mont., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 increased substantially to $3.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, reflecting the high level of contributions from mortgage banking and gains from sale of loans. This compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. There were $128,000 in acquisition costs in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $505,000 in the preceding quarter, and $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago.



Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on April 23, 2020. The dividend will be payable June 5, 2020 to shareholders of record May 15, 2020. The current annualized dividend yield is 2.23% based on recent market prices.

“While our first quarter operating performance was strong, with record revenues and robust loan and deposit growth, we began to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences on our Montana communities,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “In recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our employees, and communities safe and healthy, we have implemented social distancing actions and temporarily closed our branch lobbies mid-March while keeping open drive-up tellers. We have also made accommodations for employees to work from home. On March 28, 2020 the State of Montana implemented a Shelter-in-Place order, resulting in the closing of businesses or a substantial reduction in business activity. Recently, Montana’s governor lifted the order effective April 27th, including the beginning of a phased approach to re-open businesses. We are closely monitoring borrowers and businesses we service and are providing debt service relief for those that have been impacted.”

COVID-19 Preparations as of April 16, 2020:

Industry Exposure: Restaurants, lodging, schools, childcare, health care and entertainment industries, among others, have seen a dramatic change in revenues for their business. Eagle’s 5 largest concentrations by industry as a percent of total loans are lessors of nonresidential buildings (9.74%), lessors of residential buildings (5+ units) (6.57%), construction and related (5.80%), farm and ranch related (5.33%) and hotels (2.65%).

Acquisitions

On January 1, 2020, Eagle completed its acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $15.0 million. In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $106 million in assets, $89 million in deposits and $43 million in gross loans.

“We completed our acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point at the beginning of the year, bringing our total to three completed mergers within the last three years,” said Johnson. “These three transactions further solidify our position as the fourth-largest Montana-based bank and provided us a unique opportunity to expand our market presence and lending activities. As with the past two acquisitions, the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point merger was immediately accretive to earnings per share.”

On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, which added approximately $108 million in assets, $93 million in deposits and $89 million in gross loans.

On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of TwinCo Inc., which added approximately $96 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, except where noted)

Net income increased 232.0% to $3.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and increased 68.0% compared to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%.

Annualized return on average equity was 11.87%.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.22% in the preceding quarter, and 4.33% in the first quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 43.7% to a record $18.8 million, compared to $16.5 million in the previous quarter, and $13.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Purchase discount on loans from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point portfolio was $1.2 million at January 1, 2020, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.0 million remained as of March 31, 2020.

Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.2 million remained as of March 31, 2020.

Purchase discount on loans from the TwinCo, Inc. portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $528,000 remained as of March 31, 2020.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and the TwinCo, Inc. transactions was $558,198 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from both the Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and Twin Co. Inc. acquisitions of $536,000 in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan losses represented 155.8% of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 133.6% a year earlier.

Total loans increased 12.9% to $822.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $728.0 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased 19.9% to $888.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $741.0 million a year ago.

Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.70% at March 31, 2020.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share.

Balance Sheet Results

“Our recent acquisitions continue to deliver strong balance sheet growth, with total loans increasing 5.5% during the quarter and 12.9% year-over-year, resulting in solid overall expansion of the loan portfolio,” said Johnson. Total loans were $822.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $728.0 million a year earlier and $779.2 million three months earlier.

Eagle originated $140.3 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $132.1 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.10%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $164.9 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $151.0 million.

Commercial real estate loans increased 10.6% to $337.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $304.9 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans increased 5.2% to $122.7 million, compared to $116.6 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 31.4% to $114.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $87.3 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 5.1% to $77.7 million, home equity loans increased 5.7% to $57.8 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 24.1% to $55.9 million, residential construction loans increased 35.0% to $37.4 million, and consumer loans increased 4.6% to $19.9 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 19.9% to $888.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $741.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased 9.8% compared to $809.0 million at December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represent 25.2%, interest-bearing checking accounts represent 15.0%, savings accounts represent 16.5%, money market accounts comprise 17.6% and time certificates of deposit make up 25.7% of the total deposit portfolio, at March 31, 2020.

Total assets increased 18.3% to $1.16 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $979.6 million a year ago, in large part due to the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition. At December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.05 billion. Shareholders’ equity increased 19.1% to $133.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $112.3 million a year earlier and increased 9.9% compared to $121.7 million three months earlier. Tangible book value increased to $16.14 per share, at March 31, 2020, compared to $14.50 per share a year earlier and $16.04 per share three months earlier.

Operating Results

Eagle’s NIM was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.22% in the preceding quarter, and 4.33% in the first quarter a year ago. “The recent drop in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the first quarter, combined with the three interest rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in 2019 put continued pressure on loan yields,” said Johnson. The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $558,000 and resulted in a 22 basis-point increase in the NIM during the first quarter, compared to $536,000 and a 23 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.

The investment securities portfolio increased to $167.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $126.9 million at December 31, 2019, and $140.2 million at March 31, 2019. Average yields on earning assets for the first quarter decreased to 4.66% from 5.13% a year ago largely due to the acquired investment portfolio of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point.

Eagle’s first quarter revenues were $18.8 million, a 13.8% increase compared to $16.5 million in the preceding quarter and a 43.7% increase when compared to $13.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase is a result of increased mortgage banking income and gain on sale of mortgages and growth from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan loss, increased 4.6% to $10.5 million for the first quarter, compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 11.8% compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s noninterest income increased 27.9% to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 124.8% compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter a year ago. The net gain on sales of mortgage loans totaled $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $5.2 million in the preceding quarter including mortgage banking derivative fluctuations. This compares to $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter noninterest expenses were $12.8 million compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter and $11.0 million in the first quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs totaled $128,000 for the current quarter, compared to $505,000 in the preceding quarter and $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.

For the first quarter of 2020, the income tax provision totaled $1.3 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to $959,000 in the preceding quarter and $261,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

“We continue to build reserves based on robust loan growth, and also as a response to the expected COVID-19 economic disruption,” Johnson said. The first quarter provision for loan losses was $670,000, compared to $632,000 in the preceding quarter and $604,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 155.8% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 157.8% three months earlier and 133.6% a year earlier.

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) were $5.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $5.5 million at December 31, 2019, and $5.3 million a year earlier. The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans was impacted by acquired loans which make up approximately $1.6 million of the balance as of March 31, 2020.

Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets totaled $60,000 at March 31, 2020, compared to $26,000 at December 31, 2019 and $354,000 at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more and restructured loans, increased to $6.0 million at March 31, 2020, or 0.52% of total assets, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.52% of total assets three months earlier and $5.3 million, or 0.58% of total assets a year earlier.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $20,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $233,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $104,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $9.3 million, or 1.13% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $8.6 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $7.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans, a year ago.

A fair value analysis of the acquired loan portfolios of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc., and Twin Co, Inc. resulted in an accretable discount at the time of acquisition. The total loan discount on Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquired loans was $1.2 million as of January 1, 2020, with $1.0 million remaining as of March 31, 2020. The total loan discount on Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. acquired loans was $2.8 million as of January 1, 2019, with $1.2 million remaining as of March 31, 2020. The total loan discount on Twin Co, Inc. acquired loans was $1.8 million as of January 31, 2018, with $528,000 remaining at March 31, 2020. The total remaining accretable loan discount as of March 31, 2020 was $2.8 million.

Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.70% as of March 31, 2020. (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com . The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO

(406) 457-4006

Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO

(406) 457-4007







Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 11,544 $ 18,094 $ 9,054 Interest bearing deposits in banks 8,229 4,284 2,225 Federal funds sold - 2,540 - Total cash and cash equivalents 19,773 24,918 11,279 Securities available-for-sale 167,904 126,875 140,161 FHLB stock 5,161 4,683 4,807 FRB stock 2,601 2,526 2,040 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 25,187 25,612 8,075 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 122,650 119,296 116,621 Residential 1-4 family construction 37,397 38,602 27,692 Commercial real estate 337,219 331,062 304,861 Commercial construction and development 55,850 52,670 44,998 Farmland 62,551 50,293 45,129 Other loans: Home equity 57,752 56,414 54,637 Consumer 19,924 18,882 19,043 Commercial 77,698 72,797 73,937 Agricultural 52,178 40,522 42,185 Unearned loan fees (1,185 ) (1,303 ) (1,083 ) Total loans 822,034 779,235 728,020 Allowance for loan losses (9,250 ) (8,600 ) (7,100 ) Net loans 812,784 770,635 720,920 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 5,329 4,577 5,005 Mortgage servicing rights, net 9,018 8,739 7,318 Premises and equipment, net 51,731 40,082 35,364 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 25,898 23,608 23,564 Goodwill 20,798 15,836 15,710 Core deposit intangible, net 2,832 2,786 3,311 Deferred tax asset, net - - 1,304 Other assets 9,584 3,383 745 Total assets $ 1,158,600 $ 1,054,260 $ 979,603 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing $ 223,723 $ 200,035 $ 180,070 Interest bearing 664,502 608,958 560,975 Total deposits 888,225 808,993 741,045 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,067 9,825 9,061 Deferred tax liability, net 58 492 - FHLB advances and other borrowings 94,585 88,350 92,313 Other long-term debt, net 24,957 24,941 24,892 Total liabilities 1,024,892 932,601 867,311 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,110,833, 6,714,983 and 6,714,983 shares issued; 6,818,883, 6,423,033 and 6,431,693 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 71 67 67 Additional paid-in capital 77,399 68,826 68,506 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (269 ) (311 ) (435 ) Treasury stock, at cost (291,950, 291,950 and 283,290 shares at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) (3,643 ) (3,643 ) (3,372 ) Retained earnings 58,670 55,391 47,512 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,480 1,329 14 Total shareholders' equity 133,708 121,659 112,292 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,158,600 $ 1,054,260 $ 979,603







Income Statement (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 11,432 $ 10,966 $ 10,048 Securities available-for-sale 1,027 870 958 FRB and FHLB dividends 94 111 95 Other interest income 78 32 20 Total interest and dividend income 12,631 11,979 11,121 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 1,339 1,160 787 FHLB advances and other borrowings 463 445 594 Other long-term debt 352 357 365 Total interest expense 2,154 1,962 1,746 Net interest income 10,477 10,017 9,375 Loan loss provision 670 632 604 Net interest income after loan loss provision 9,807 9,385 8,771 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 316 337 261 Net gain on sale of loans 5,411 5,224 2,599 Mortgage banking, net 1,602 (156 ) 365 Interchange and ATM fees 337 350 275 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 160 148 157 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities - 20 (55 ) Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment 4 48 - Other noninterest income 474 522 92 Total noninterest income 8,304 6,493 3,694 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,682 7,576 5,992 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,209 1,193 1,034 Data processing 1,250 1,007 928 Advertising 249 228 268 Amortization 164 320 254 Loan costs 247 251 135 FDIC insurance premiums 69 2 60 Postage 98 52 68 Professional and examination fees 285 285 305 Acquisition costs 128 505 1,171 Other noninterest expense 1,467 1,163 806 Total noninterest expense 12,848 12,582 11,021 Income before provision for income taxes 5,263 3,296 1,444 Provision for Income taxes 1,336 959 261 Net income $ 3,927 $ 2,337 $ 1,183 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 6,818,883 6,416,516 6,450,326 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,830,925 6,430,454 6,510,486







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Mortgage servicing income, net $ 228 $ 178 $ 365 Net gain (loss) on mortgage banking derivatives 1,247 (511 ) - Net gain on fair value of loans held-for-sale 127 177 - Mortgage banking, net $ 1,602 $ (156 ) $ 365 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 1.36 % 0.89 % 0.49 % Return on average equity 11.87 % 7.64 % 4.38 % Net interest margin 4.04 % 4.22 % 4.33 % Core efficiency ratio* 66.85 % 71.21 % 73.43 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.08 % 0.49 % Return on average equity 11.87 % 9.39 % 4.38 % Net interest margin 4.04 % 4.25 % 4.33 % Core efficiency ratio* 66.85 % 68.40 % 73.43 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,653 $ 3,395 $ 4,506 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 943 1,809 788 Restructured loans, net 340 246 22 Total nonperforming loans 5,936 5,450 5,316 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 60 26 354 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,996 $ 5,476 $ 5,670 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.72 % 0.70 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.98 % Allowance / nonperforming loans 155.83 % 157.80 % 133.56 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 36 $ 271 $ 124 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 16 $ 38 $ 20 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 20 $ 233 $ 104 Capital Data (At quarter end): Tangible book value per share** $ 16.14 $ 16.04 $ 14.50 Shares outstanding 6,818,883 6,423,033 6,431,693 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 9.70 % 9.95 % 9.71 % Other Information: Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,153,735 $ 1,044,642 $ 966,828 Average total assets year to date $ 1,153,735 $ 1,010,017 $ 966,828 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,039,034 $ 941,568 $ 878,672 Average earning assets year to date $ 1,039,034 $ 912,372 $ 878,672 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 840,427 $ 795,678 $ 726,657 Average loans year to date **** $ 840,427 $ 764,075 $ 726,657 Average equity for the quarter $ 132,352 $ 122,334 $ 108,122 Average equity year to date $ 132,352 $ 115,794 $ 108,122 Average deposits for the quarter $ 892,789 $ 807,539 $ 724,820 Average deposits year to date $ 892,789 $ 757,907 $ 724,820 * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale







Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 12,848 $ 12,582 $ 11,021 Acquisition costs (128 ) (505 ) (1,171 ) Intangible asset amortization (164 ) (320 ) (254 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 12,556 11,757 9,596 Net interest income 10,477 10,017 9,375 Noninterest income 8,304 6,493 3,694 Core efficiency ratio denominator 18,781 16,510 13,069 Core efficiency ratio 66.85 % 71.21 % 73.43 %







Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 133,708 $ 121,659 $ 112,292 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (23,630 ) (18,622 ) (19,021 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 110,078 $ 103,037 $ 93,271 Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,818,883 6,423,033 6,431,693 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 19.61 $ 18.94 $ 17.46 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.14 $ 16.04 $ 14.50 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 1,158,600 $ 1,054,260 $ 979,603 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (23,630 ) (18,622 ) (19,021 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,134,970 $ 1,035,638 $ 960,582 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.70 % 9.95 % 9.71 %







Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net interest income after loan loss provision $ 9,807 $ 9,385 $ 8,771 Noninterest income 8,304 6,493 3,694 Noninterest expense 12,848 12,582 11,021 Acquisition costs (128 ) (505 ) (1,171 ) Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 12,720 12,077 9,850 Income before income taxes 5,391 3,801 2,615 Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes 1,368 1,106 473 Net Income, excluding acquisition costs $ 4,023 $ 2,695 $ 2,142 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 0.33







Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 For the quarter: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 4,023 $ 2,695 $ 2,142 Average total assets quarter to date $ 1,153,735 $ 1,044,642 $ 966,828 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.89 % Year-to-date: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 4,023 $ 12,583 $ 2,142 Average total assets year to date $ 1,151,375 $ 1,010,017 $ 966,828 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.25 % 0.89 % * See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.







