TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:AYL) announced today that due to delays caused by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-102 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) to postpone the filing of the following documents (the “FY 2019 Disclosure Documents”):



The Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019; and

The Company’s management’s disclosure and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company is making every effort to issue and file the FY 2019 Disclosure Documents at the earliest opportunity and currently expects to file them no later than June 12, 2020.

The Company confirms that, other than the significant negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and the economy, there have been no material business developments since the filing of its unaudited financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. Until such time as the FY 2019 Disclosure Documents are filed, the Company’s management and other insiders will observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions (“Grapevine”).

For further information:

John Pennal

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aylen Capital Inc.

(416) 956-4926

