Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of May 14, 2020

IMPORTANT CHANGE IN PROCEDURE: no shareholders attendance allowed

Electronic voting only – until 7 May 2020 at 5 p.m. CET

Update 28 April 2020

On April 1, 2020, Brunel International N.V. ('Brunel’) posted the convocation of its Annual General Meeting of May 14, 2020 (the "AGM"), which can be viewed and downloaded at the corporate website www.brunelinternational.net.

On April 24, new legislation has been enacted which allows Brunel to take additional steps to further protect the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and others involved in the AGM. Brunel confirms that its Supervisory Board and Executive Board have decided to revise the procedure for attending the AGM.

The following adjusted procedure shall apply with regard to the AGM:

A limited number of Executive Board and Supervisory Board members will participate in the meeting, but no visitors or shareholders can attend in person

There will be a live webcast of the AGM via a link which will be available on the corporate website www.brunelinternational.net

The only way shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the AGM is by giving a proxy and voting instructions via www.abnamro.com/evoting as detailed in the convocation of the AGM which can be viewed and downloaded at the corporate website www.brunelinternational.net

Shareholders may submit questions relating to items on the agenda of the AGM by e-mail prior to the AGM, by sending them to m.rijnja@brunel.net until 3 p.m. CET on May 11, 2020. Shareholders may submit follow-up questions during the AGM by sending an e-mail to m.rijnja@brunel.net . Brunel intends to address all questions during the AGM, to the extent appropriate with a view to the orderly conduct of the meeting

until 3 p.m. CET on May 11, 2020. Shareholders may submit follow-up questions during the AGM by sending an e-mail to . Brunel intends to address all questions during the AGM, to the extent appropriate with a view to the orderly conduct of the meeting Brunel's answers to these questions shall be posted on the corporate website www.brunelinternational.net following the AGM

We apologize for the inconvenience, but believe that under the current circumstances this procedure is in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

Amsterdam, 28 April 2020

The Executive Board