Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of May 14, 2020
IMPORTANT CHANGE IN PROCEDURE: no shareholders attendance allowed
Electronic voting only – until 7 May 2020 at 5 p.m. CET
Update 28 April 2020
On April 1, 2020, Brunel International N.V. ('Brunel’) posted the convocation of its Annual General Meeting of May 14, 2020 (the "AGM"), which can be viewed and downloaded at the corporate website www.brunelinternational.net.
On April 24, new legislation has been enacted which allows Brunel to take additional steps to further protect the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and others involved in the AGM. Brunel confirms that its Supervisory Board and Executive Board have decided to revise the procedure for attending the AGM.
The following adjusted procedure shall apply with regard to the AGM:
We apologize for the inconvenience, but believe that under the current circumstances this procedure is in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.
Amsterdam, 28 April 2020
The Executive Board
Brunel International NV
Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
