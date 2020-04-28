New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798720/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Single-factor Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$144.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single-factor Authentication will reach a market size of US$180.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$660.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Biometrics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Powered and Patient Centric Smart Health Care
Establishes the Foundation for Expansion of Healthcare
Biometrics Market
Growing Digital Healthcare Market Boosts Biometric
Applications: Global Digital Health Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023
Rising Investments in Digital Healthcare Bodes Well for Market
Growth: Global Digital Healthcare Investments (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
Growing Incidences of Healthcare Fraud and Security Breaches
Drive Pressing Need for Healthcare Biometrics
Rising Losses on Account of Healthcare Fraud Presents
Opportunities for Health Biometrics: Total Loss (In US$
Million) Arising from Healthcare Fraud Cases in the US for
the Years 2014, 2016 & 2018
Stringent Regulations Implemented to Protect Healthcare Data
Promote Deployment of Biometrics Healthcare Technology
Rise in Cybersecurity Threats Accelerate Growth Opportunities
for Healthcare Biometric Solutions
Increasing Instances of Data Breaches and Resultant Financial
Losses Highlight the Necessity for Biometrics: Global Average
Financial Loss (In US$ Million) Suffered Due to a Data Breach
by Country (2018)
Total Number of Reported Healthcare Data Breaches in the US for
the Years 2014, 2016 & 2018
Healthcare Initiatives to Expand Care Access in Developing
Countries Bodes Well for Market Growth
Patient Identification Enabled by Biometric Technology
Mitigates Costs Associated with Duplication of Medical Records
Iris Biometrics to Gain Significant Traction in Patient
Identification Solutions
Emerging Applications of Multimodal Biometrics to Augment
Market Growth
High Costs, Technical Complexity and Privacy Concerns Challenge
Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Biometrics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Single-factor Authentication (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Single-factor Authentication (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Multi-Factor Authentication (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Multi-Factor Authentication (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Multimodal Authentication (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Multimodal Authentication (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Healthcare Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Healthcare Institutions (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Research & Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Research & Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Healthcare Biometrics Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 16: United States Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Healthcare Biometrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Canadian Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Canadian Healthcare Biometrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Healthcare
Biometrics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Healthcare Biometrics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Biometrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Healthcare Biometrics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 28: Healthcare Biometrics Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Biometrics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Healthcare Biometrics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Healthcare Biometrics Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Healthcare Biometrics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: European Healthcare Biometrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: French Healthcare Biometrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Healthcare Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: German Healthcare Biometrics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 42: German Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Healthcare Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Healthcare Biometrics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 46: Healthcare Biometrics Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Healthcare Biometrics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Healthcare Biometrics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Healthcare Biometrics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Biometrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Healthcare Biometrics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Healthcare Biometrics Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: Healthcare Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Healthcare Biometrics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Biometrics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Healthcare Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of World Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Healthcare Biometrics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Healthcare Biometrics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COGENT
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL
CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES
FUJITSU
IMPRIVATA
NEC CORPORATION
SUPREMA
ZKTECO USA
4G IDENTITY SOLUTIONS PVT., LTD.
ACULAB PLC
ASSA ABLOY AB
AWARE, INC.
ENTERTECH SYSTEMS
BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
DAON, INC.
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
FULCRUM BIOMETRICS LLC.
GEMALTO N.V.
GENKEY SOLUTIONS B.V.
HID GLOBAL CORPORATION
IDEX ASA
IEVO
IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC.
IRIS ID SYSTEMS
IRITECH
LUMENVOX
M2SYS TECHNOLOGY
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB
PRINCETON IDENTITY
SECUGEN CORPORATION
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
SEEPOINT TECHNOLOGY
SIEMENS AG
VERIDIUM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
