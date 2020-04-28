New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798719/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.2 Billion by the year 2025, RFID will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, RFID will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Asset Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Growing Importance of Asset Management in Healthcare Industry
A Review of RFID Technology for Asset Management
Benefits of Asset Management in Healthcare
Use of Real-Time Location Systems in Healthcare
COMPETITION
Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by
Revenue Share : 2018
Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by Volume
Share: 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Restricted Healthcare Budgets Accelerate Adoption of Healthcare
Asset Management in Hospitals
Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita by Region : 2017
Public Vs. Private Healthcare Spending by Country: 2017
Public Vs. Private Healthcare Spending by Country: 2017
Technology Advancements in Healthcare Asset Management in
Recent Years
Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Asset Management in Healthcare
Growing Role of IoT in Healthcare
Hospital Asset Management and Tracking Solutions
Smart Asset Tracking Grows in Adoption
Need on Rise for Digital Asset Management for Clinical Photography
Changing Face of Asset Management in Pharmaceuticals Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Asset Management Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Asset Management Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Healthcare Asset Management Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: RFID (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: RFID (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: RFID (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: RTLS (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: RTLS (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: RTLS (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ultrasound & Infrared Tags (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Ultrasound & Infrared Tags (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Ultrasound & Infrared Tags (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Hospital Asset Management (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Hospital Asset Management (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Hospital Asset Management (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pharmaceutical Asset Management (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Pharmaceutical Asset Management (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Pharmaceutical Asset Management (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Asset Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Asset Management Evolves as Important Investment for US Hospitals
Adoption Rate (%) of RTLS in US Hospitals: 2013-2018
Adoption Rate (%) of Asset Tracking Management in US Hospitals:
2013-2018
Leading Players in the US Asset Tracking Management Market by
Revenue Share: 2018
US Average Annual Growth in Healthcare Expenditure: 1980s -2017
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Healthcare Asset Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Healthcare Asset Management Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Healthcare Asset Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Healthcare Asset Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Healthcare Asset Management Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare Asset Management Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Healthcare Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Healthcare Asset Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Healthcare Asset Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Asset Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Healthcare Asset Management Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Healthcare Asset Management Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Healthcare Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Healthcare Asset Management Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Asset Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Healthcare Asset Management Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Asset Management Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Healthcare Asset Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Healthcare Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Healthcare Asset Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Healthcare Asset Management Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Healthcare Asset Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Healthcare Asset Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Healthcare Asset Management Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Healthcare Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Healthcare Asset Management Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Healthcare Asset Management Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Healthcare Asset Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Healthcare Asset Management Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Asset
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Healthcare Asset Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Healthcare Asset Management Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Asset Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Healthcare Asset Management Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Healthcare Asset Management Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Healthcare Asset Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Healthcare Asset Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Healthcare Asset Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 80: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Healthcare Asset Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Asset Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Healthcare Asset Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Asset Management Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Asset Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Healthcare Asset Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Healthcare Asset Management Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Healthcare Asset Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Healthcare Asset Management Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Healthcare Asset Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRISTA FLOW
CENTRAK
IBM CORPORATION
INTELLIGENT INSITES
SONITOR TECHNOLOGIES AS
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
THINGMAGIC
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
