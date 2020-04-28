28 April 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (EPH), a real estate investment and development company with focus on Russia, the CIS and Europe, today announces audited 2019 year-end results:
The Company would like to emphasize that COVID-19 effects are considered as being non-adjusting event per the accounting standards and do not affect Company’s financial results, including valuation adjustment of Investment property, for 2019.
Our annual report, including full financial statements, is available on the company’s website:
http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/investors/reports.php
CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT
Please join management for a conference call to discuss EPH’s 2019 results on
Thursday, 30 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CET)
Dial in: +41 58 262 07 22
Access Code: 035797
A presentation for the call will be posted on the company’s website shortly before the call, www.easternpropertyholdings.com
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
Attachments
Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH)
Zürich, SWITZERLAND
200428 EPH Release Financials FY2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: