5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$224.3 Million by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$20.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$59.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Hazardous Location Lighting and its Applications
Identifying Hazardous Environment and Suitable LED Lighting For It
LED: The Future of Lighting Needs
Advantages of LED over Other Lighting Sources
Versatility and Energy Efficiency
Non Toxic
Heat Management
Historical Timeline of LEDs
Benefits and Advantages of Hazardous Location LED Lighting
Hazardous Location LED Lights: Macro Industry Overview
Europe: One of the Most Dominant Markets
Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Constitute the Largest Markets
Industrial Sector: Key End Use Area for Hazardous LED Lights &
Fixtures
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hazardous Location LED Lights Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scangrip?s Explosion Proof LED Work Lights: A Portable and
Battery Powered Solution to Hazardous Area Lighting
Select Innovations in the Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market
LED Lighting: Preferred for Augmenting Productivity and Safety
in Hazardous Conditions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hazardous Location LED Lights Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Processing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Processing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Hazardous Location LED Lights Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous
Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location LED Lights in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Chinese Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 29: Hazardous Location LED Lights Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 30: French Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location LED Lights in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Italian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hazardous Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 36: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location LED Lights
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location LED Lights Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Hazardous Location LED Lights Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location LED Lights Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Hazardous Location LED Lights Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 42: Rest of World Hazardous Location LED Lights Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB INSTALLATION PRODUCTS INC.
CHALMIT
DIALIGHT PLC
DIGITAL LUMENS, INC.
EATON - COOPER POWER SYSTEMS
EMERSON INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
LDPI
LARSON ELECTRONICS
NEMALUX
RAB LIGHTING
UNIMAR
WORKSITE LIGHTING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
