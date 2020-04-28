New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Location Connectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798708/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Food & Beverage Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food & Beverage Processing will reach a market size of US$324.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$845 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Rise in Risk of Explosion and Fire in Industrial Facilities
Creates Strong Growth Environment for Hazardous Location
Connectors
STRICT GOVERNMENT SAFETY STANDARDS IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR OFFERS
GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR HAZARDOUS LOCATION CONNECTORS MARKET IN
EUROPE
Middle East & Africa: A Lucrative Market for Hazardous Location
Connectors Due to Rising Safety Measures in Industrial Sector
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hazardous Location Connectors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Industrial Safety Measures Drive Demand for Hazardous
Location Connectors
Global Industrial Safety Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
Years 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2025
Hazardous Location Connectors Find Increasing Applications in
Various Industrial Sectors at Reduced Cost: A Significant
Growth Driver
Food and Beverage Processing
Oil and Gas Production
Oil Refineries
Petrochemical Refineries
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Wastewater Treatment Facilities
Robust Growth of Fiber Optic Connector for Improving Safety and
Productivity in Fiber Optic Communications: An Opportunity
Indicator
Global Fiber Optic Connector Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by
Connector Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
What is a Hazardous Location?
Brief Overview on Electrical Equipment in Hazardous Centers
Connectors for Hazardous Locations and its Advantages
