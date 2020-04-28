Kiadis Pharma to announce annual results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday April 30, 2020



Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 28, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ( “Kiadis”, “Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will be announcing its Annual Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 at 17:30 CET on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The Kiadis management will also be hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 18:00 CET / 12:00pm EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Conference Call and Presentation

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following numbers ten minutes prior to commencement of the call:

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Netherlands, Amsterdam: +31 (0) 207956614

UK, London: +44 (0) 8444819752

US, New York: +16467413167

US, toll free: 18778709135

Event Plus Passcode: 4968027

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.kiadis.com/events-and-presentations or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ctgdx37 .

For more information, please contact:

Kiadis Pharma:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com

About Kiadis Pharma

Forward Looking Statements

