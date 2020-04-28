San Antonio, Texas, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) has expanded its field of membership to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties in the state of Mississippi. The announcement was made on Monday, April 27, 2020, after the credit union received approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

The goal of the credit union’s expansion into east central Mississippi is to provide a wide array of affordable financial products and services, and financial education resources to all residents, workers, students, organizations, businesses and legal entities of the area. The credit union believes its product and services and outstanding record of member service will positively impact the lives of additional prospective members who before now, would not have been eligible to join the credit union.

AFFCU opened its first state-of-the-art branch outside the state of Texas in Columbus, Mississippi in October 2019. The Columbus branch provides competitive financial services, shared branching, and technology driven services such as ATMs, Interactive Member Experience (IMX) Machines, and Interactive Teller Machines (ITM), all manned by Member Experience Advisors. The branch serves many residents of the Golden Triangle, a region in east central Mississippi that is formed by the cities of Columbus, Starkville and West Point, and includes all of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha counties.

“We are excited and welcome the opportunity to serve the people of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties in Mississippi,” AFFCU President and CEO Bob Glenn said. “AFFCU abides by the credit union motto of “People Helping People” and will live up to our core values of “Integrity, Service and Excellence” as we continue to welcome new members we have in these communities.”

About AFFCU

Founded in 1952, AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 51,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $485 million in assets. For additional details about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com.

Danny Sanchez AFFCU (210) 678-5233 dsanchez@airforcefcu.com