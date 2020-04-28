ELMIRA, N.Y., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) -

Highlights

  • Net income was $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $927,000 for the same period in 2019.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $.29 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $.26 per share for the same period in 2019. 
  • Return on average assets was .68% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and .64% for the same period in 2019.
  • Return on average equity was 6.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 6.41% for the same period in 2019.

“We are pleased with the improvement in net income during the first quarter.  We are concerned about the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on our economy, but feel fortunate that our market areas have not yet experienced the widespread health crisis, like other areas of the state,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO.  Carr continued, “As an express Small Business Administration lender, we have been able to secure Paycheck Protection Program loans for over 200 local small businesses, totaling $23 million of economic aid for our markets.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $91,000 or 9.8% from the $927,000 recorded for the same period in 2019.  This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $181,000, an increase in noninterest income of $156,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $82,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $229,000 and an increase in tax expense of $99,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were both $.29 per share compared to $.27 and $.26 per share for the same period in 2019. 

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.16% compared to 3.13% for the first quarter of 2019.  The yield on average earning assets was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.27% for the same period in 2019.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Assets

Total assets decreased $8.8 million or 1.5% to $598.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019.  Loans receivable decreased 1.6% to $510.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.  The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $3.0 million from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and cash and cash equivalents increased by $705,000 from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was .86% at March 31, 2020 and .82% at December 31, 2019.  Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was .05% and .10% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was .89% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and .88% at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $501.8 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $10.5 million or 2.0% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million.  Borrowed funds increased by $2.0 million from December 31, 2019 to $31.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $433,000 to $59.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.77 at March 31, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019.  Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.23 for the three months ended both March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.    

Elmira Savings Bank, with $598.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
      
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)March 31, December 31,  
  2020   2019  % Change
ASSETS     
      
Cash and due from banks$12,661  $11,954  5.9%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 90   92  -2.2%
Total cash and cash equivalents 12,751   12,046  5.9%
      
Securities available for sale, at fair value 8,779   11,802  -25.6%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,643 at March 31, 2020 and $7,233 at December 31, 2019 6,935   7,018  -1.2%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 10,029   9,944  0.9%
      
Loans held for sale 3,466   1,354  156.0%
      
Loans receivable 510,642   518,871  -1.6%
Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,566   4,576  -0.2%
Net loans 506,076   514,295  -1.6%
      
Premises and equipment, net 16,052   16,210  -1.0%
Bank-owned life insurance 15,017   14,919  0.7%
Accrued interest receivable 1,667   1,625  2.6%
Goodwill 12,320   12,320  0.0%
Other assets 4,925   5,296  -7.0%
Total assets$598,017  $606,829  -1.5%
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Deposits$501,760  $512,215  -2.0%
Borrowings 31,000   29,000  6.9%
Other liabilities 6,213   7,003  -11.3%
Total liabilities 538,973   548,218  -1.7%
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700   9,700  0.0%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,611,392 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued at December 31, 2019 3,611   3,606  0.1%
Additional paid-in capital 54,088   53,993  0.2%
Retained earnings 3,641   3,432  6.1%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202)  (12,202) 0.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 156   32  387.5%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 58,994   58,561  0.7%
Noncontrolling interest 50   50  0.0%
Total shareholders' equity 59,044   58,611  0.7%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$598,017  $606,829  -1.5%
      


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended  
 March 31,  
(in thousands, except for per share data)2020 2019 % Change
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Interest and fees on loans$5,622 $5,183 8.5%
Interest and dividends on securities     
Taxable 213  273 -22.0%
Non-taxable 82  115 -28.7%
Total interest and dividend income 5,917  5,571 6.2%
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits 1,417  1,261 12.4%
Interest on borrowings 219  210 4.3%
Total interest expense 1,636  1,471 11.2%
Net interest income 4,281  4,100 4.4%
Provision for loan losses 50  132 -62.1%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,231  3,968 6.6%
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 331  356 -7.0%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale 437  289 51.2%
Other service fees 233  202 15.3%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 98  92 6.5%
Other 42  46 -8.7%
Total noninterest income 1,141  985 15.8%
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and benefits 2,144  2,020 6.1%
Net occupancy 394  445 -11.5%
Equipment 400  363 10.2%
Marketing and public relations 177  246 -28.0%
Professional fees 166  138 20.3%
Other 802  642 24.9%
Total noninterest expense 4,083  3,854 5.9%
Income before income taxes 1,289  1,099 17.3%
Income taxes 271  172 57.6%
Net income 1,018  927 9.8%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest -  - - 
      
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank 1,018  927 9.8%
      
Dividend on preferred stock -  - - 
Income available to common shareholders$1,018 $927 9.8%
      
      
Basic earnings per share$0.29 $0.27 7.4%
      
Diluted earnings per share$0.29 $0.26 11.5%
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,503,344  3,491,821 0.3%
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,506,591  3,501,037 0.2%
      
Dividends per share$0.23 $0.23 0.0%
      


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$511,479 $5,622 4.39% $481,954 $5,183 4.32%
Short-term investments 747  1 0.70   479  2 1.88 
Securities 27,819  294 4.23   41,727  386 3.72 
Total interest-earning assets 540,045  5,917 4.38   524,160  5,571 4.27 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 59,734       61,310     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$599,779      $585,470     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$420,993 $1,417 1.35  $415,680 $1,261 1.23 
Borrowings 31,755  219 2.73   29,755  210 2.82 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 452,748  1,636 1.45   445,435  1,471 1.34 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 87,899       81,406     
Shareholders' equity 59,132       58,629     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$599,779      $585,470     
Interest rate spread    2.93%     2.93%
Net interest income/margin  $4,281 3.16%   $4,100 3.13%
              


 Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Operating Data          
Net income$1,018 $940 $901 $718 $927 
Net interest income 4,281  4,159  4,072  4,097  4,100 
Provision for loan losses 50  200  250  162  132 
Net security gains -  -  90  -  - 
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,141  1,358  1,214  1,126  985 
Non-interest expense 4,083  4,174  4,043  4,206  3,854 
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin 3.16% 3.01% 2.97% 3.06% 3.13%
Annualized return on average assets 0.68% 0.61% 0.58% 0.47% 0.64%
Annualized return on average equity 6.93% 6.33% 6.07% 4.92% 6.41%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.05% 0.14% 0.11% 0.09% 0.10%
Net charge-offs 60  183  135  105  117 
Efficiency ratio 75.3% 75.7% 75.2% 80.5% 75.8%
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share$0.29 $0.27 $0.26 $0.21 $0.27 
Diluted earnings per share 0.29  0.27  0.26  0.21  0.26 
Dividend declared per share 0.23  0.23  0.23  0.23  0.23 
Book value 16.77  16.67  16.62  16.60  16.59 
Common stock price:          
High 17.40  15.99  16.40  17.40  19.09 
Low 11.50  13.97  13.97  15.69  16.32 
Close 11.50  15.10  14.07  16.05  16.75 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic 3,503  3,499  3,496  3,493  3,492 
Fully diluted 3,507  3,501  3,499  3,499  3,501 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued 3,611  3,606  3,606  3,605  3,601 
Treasury 94  94  94  94  94 
           
           
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets$598,017 $606,829 $615,601 $610,398 $596,613 
Loans, net 506,076  514,295  511,750  496,149  484,780 
Intangibles 12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320 
Total deposits 501,760  512,215  520,030  516,327  503,089 
Noninterest-bearing 83,431  81,934  82,613  81,249  76,414 
Savings 72,174  70,358  69,186  71,100  71,642 
NOW 83,323  88,126  84,207  85,130  85,808 
Money Market 20,306  24,724  21,555  19,925  19,405 
Time deposits 242,526  247,073  262,469  258,923  249,820 
Total interest-bearing deposits 418,329  430,281  437,417  435,078  426,675 
Shareholders' equity 59,044  58,611  58,422  58,357  58,231 
Asset Quality          
Non-performing assets$4,686 $4,723 $4,923 $4,996 $5,081 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78% 0.78% 0.80% 0.82% 0.85%
Allowance for loan losses 4,566  4,576  4,559  4,444  4,387 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89% 0.88% 0.88% 0.89% 0.90%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 105.43% 108.51% 96.43% 93.55% 89.71%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.86% 0.82% 0.92% 0.96% 1.01%
Capitalization          
Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.87% 9.66% 9.49% 9.56% 9.76%
           

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York  14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com