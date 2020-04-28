New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GNSS Chip Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798684/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of US$365.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$433.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
What is GNSS and its Applications?
GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
GNSS Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market
Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite
Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities
Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand
Driver
Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major
Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry
FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo
Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity
MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode
Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion
Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in
Construction
Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to
Motor Vehicles
In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in
Automotive Applications
World?s First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous
Vehicles
Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS
IV. COMPETITION
EAGLE UAV SERVICES
FURUNO ELECTRIC
HEMISPHERE GNSS
INTEL CORPORATION
MEDIATEK
MISFIT
NAVIKA ELECTRONICS
QUALCOMM
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO.
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS
U-BLOX HOLDING AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
