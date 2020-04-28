EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $2.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2019. In February 2020, the Company’s operations were impacted by the COVID19 pandemic where state and national “Stay-At-Home” orders impacted businesses and their abilities to generate revenue. The Bank has initiated its Business Continuity Plan to protect its employees and communities which, in part, included closing lobbies of branches and directing approximately 40% of its workforce to work remotely. Full banking operations, however, continued with emphasis on bankers conducting customer outreach to understand customer needs and provide support for customer needs. Our mortgage team is busy with robust refinancing activity.

The Company’s first quarter operating results reflected: (1) improved asset quality that fueled accretion on purchase credit impaired loans and gains on the sale of OREO, (2) a continued robust refinancing market, (3) higher loan loss provisions due to COVID 19 impact on slowing the economy, loan growth and the net impact of specific reserves and net charge-offs, (4) slightly higher non-interest expense due to substantially higher impairment of purchase mortgage servicing, and (5) higher tax expenses.

“We are seeing all industries being impacted by the COVID19 pandemic. Restaurants and hotels have seen significant declines in cashflow, while some selected manufactures have seen an uptick in business related to health care products. The agricultural sector has been negatively affected by commodity prices related to corn and dairy, which may be partially offset by agricultural support from the federal government. Additionally, wholesale distributers are experiencing varying impacts,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are closely monitoring borrowers and businesses we serve and are providing debt service relief for those that have been impacted. Specifically, we have provided relief on loan covenants, allowed borrowers to pay interest-only or defer loan payments for a period of time and provided working capital when necessary.”

“As the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was initiated in early April through the Small Business Administration, we processed over 1,000 loan applications with $124 million being disbursed to customers. We earned new business in the first two weeks of April by being well organized with marketing, process and fulfillment, and because we worked through the weekend to help businesses in our communities. Early survey results showed 98% of our bankers were knowledgeable about PPP, 94% of applicants were very satisfied with their banker and 99% would refer a friend”, according to Mr. Bianchi.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our colleagues’ caring and commitment to our customers, and to each other during this pandemic. They have adapted well to changes and different ways to conduct business, such as using video conferencing for small and large group meetings as colleagues work remotely”, Bianchi said.

March 31, 2020 Highlights: (as of or for the quarter 3-month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019)

  • Non-performing assets declined to $19.2 million or 1.28% of total assets at March 31, 2020 from $21.6 million, or 1.41% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The payoff of certain purchase credit impaired loans resulted in accretion to loan interest income of approximately $1.0 million.

  • Loans receivable remained at $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020 despite the repayment of a $12.7 million line of credit on the first business day of the quarter, principal repayments of $5.8 million in one-to-four family loans and $3.2 million of principal repayments on indirect paper.

  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $9.80 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.89 at December 31, 2019, reflecting earnings and the amortization of intangible assets, more than offset by the impacts of (1) an annual dividend payment, (2) the negative impact on other comprehensive loss of unrealized losses in the securities portfolio and (3) the impact of shares repurchased.

  • The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 3.41% the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to higher realized nonaccretable discount, included in loan interest income, due to the payoffs of certain purchased credit impaired loans. The net interest margin, excluding realized nonaccretable discount and scheduled accretion was 3.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.26% the previous quarter. The impact of payoff of nonaccrual loans in the quarter increased the net interest margin 3 basis points from the prior quarter. The swift reduction in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve is not fully reflected in the March 31, 2020 quarter due to the 125 basis point reduction in short-term interest rates occurring in early and mid-March.

  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In anticipation of a COVID 19-related economic slowdown, management recorded an additional provision for loan losses of $750,000. Various “Stay-at-Home Orders” resulted in temporary business closures, reduced operating capacity and uncertainty regarding potential future revenue and cash flows for certain businesses, including bank borrowers. Approximately $600,000 of the provision was related to loan portfolio growth in the quarter. The remaining provision was related to the impact of net loan charge-offs of $485,000 and necessary increases in specific and unallocated allowance for loan losses. In the fourth quarter of 2019, approximately $800,000 of provision for loan losses was due to loan growth with the remaining $600,000 due to increases in specific and unallocated allowances, and charge-offs.

  • Hotels and restaurants represent our portfolios’ two industry sectors most directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These sectors loans totaled approximately $115 million and $30 million, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the weighted-average loan-to-value percentage and debt service coverage ratio on these hotel industry loans was 58.5% and 1.75 times, respectively. Approximately $21 million of restaurant loans are to franchise, quick-service restaurants.

  • As of March 31, 2020, the Bank had not yet completed any loan modifications due to COVID-related borrower requests. However, by April 22, 2020, the Bank had approved $167.4 million of COVID-related modifications primarily consisting of payment deferrals, $133.4 million of which have been completed. Hotel and restaurant industry sectors represent approximately $94 million of the approved deferrals. $33 million of approved deferrals are in the real estate rental and leasing industry sector, where many of these are to facilitate landlords providing payment deferrals for their tenants.

  • Non-interest income of $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 remained relatively flat compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total non-interest expense was higher due in part to increased impairment on mortgage servicing rights due to higher forecasted future prepayment rates, seasonally high professional fees related to the year-end audit and higher FDIC insurance expense due to receiving a lower FDIC insurance credit as the final credit was used this quarter. These expenses were partially offset by gains realized on the sale of foreclosed property.

Estimated Bank and Company capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at March 31, 2020:

  Citizens
Community
Federal N.A.		 Citizens
Community
Bancorp, Inc.		 To Be Well Capitalized
Under Prompt Corrective
Action Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets) 10.3% 7.5% 5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.6% 9.2% 8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.6% 9.2% 6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.6% 11.5% 10.0%

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Total assets declined slightly during the quarter to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.53 billion one quarter earlier. The slight decline was primarily due to a lower level of cash and investments relative to the prior quarter. Cash and cash equivalents declined to $41.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $55.8 million at December 31, 2019 and securities available for sale declined to $163.4 million from $180.1 million over the same time frame. Securities held to maturity increased to $10.8 million at March 31, 2020 from $2.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Gross loans remained at $1.19 billion at March 31, 2020 despite declines in one-to-four family and originated indirect paper as these loans are paying down principal balances with only modest one-four family new originations being added to the portfolio. New commercial real estate, multi-family, agricultural real estate, agricultural non-real estate and construction loans represented the majority of the core loan growth, while commercial non-real estate declined slightly, and Legacy loans continued their planned reductions. The loan portfolio remained stable despite a $12.7 million line of credit taken on December 31, 2019 and repaid on January 2, 2020.

The originated loan portfolio grew to $790 million or 66.4% of gross loans at March 31, 2020 from $763 million or 64.2% of gross loans at December 31, 2019. Acquired loans declined to $400 million or 33.6% of gross loans from $425 million or 35.8% of gross loans over the same time period. The acquired loans were marked to fair value as of the acquisition date. The Bank’s agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans decreased to $121 million or 10.2% of gross loans at March 31, 2020 from $123 million or 10.4% of gross loans at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $11.8 million at March 31, 2020, representing 1.00% of total loans, compared to $10.3 million and 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019. As previously stated, the increase in the allowance was due to loan loss provisions associated with anticipated COVID 19-related economic slowdowns and uncertainty along with loan growth in specific and unallocated reserves. Increases were modestly offset by net charge-offs, which were $485,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $257,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $19.2 million, or 1.28% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $21.6 million or 1.41% at December 31, 2019. Classified assets decreased $2 million during the current quarter to $39.9 million. Included in classified assets are agricultural real estate loans of approximately $10.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.5 million at December 31, 2019, and agricultural non-real estate loans of approximately $2.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Deposits decreased $16 million to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2019. Part of the deposit decline was due to $12.7 million of deposit funds used to pay off the previously mentioned credit line. Brokered certificates of deposit also declined approximately $12 million during the quarter as the Company reduced the use of the higher costing funds. Brokered and institutional certificates decreased to $41 million at March 31, 2020 from $53 million at December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $148 million at March 31, 2020 from $151 million one quarter earlier, as the Company used capital to pay a dividend to shareholders and repurchase stock. The Company’s shareholder’s equity reflected an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $471,000 a quarter earlier. The decline reflects a market value adjustment to various investment securities that incurred a high level of volatility due to turmoil in the bond market caused by pandemic fears. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $9.80 at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.89 at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.84% at March 31, 2020, compared to 9.83% at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.45% at March 31, 2020, compared to 7.47% at December 31, 2019.

The dramatic decrease in interest rates did have an impact on the Company’s investment security portfolio, creating unrealized gains on the mortgage backed securities portfolio. However, the flight to safety caused some temporary turmoil in the valuation of the Bank’s investment in Trust Preferred Securities and Student Loan Paper. As such, at March 31, 2020, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased to $1.6 million from $471,000 at December 31, 2019. “This unrealized loss increase is considered to be a temporary event and is not related to long-term credit changes in the portfolios. The Company has the ability and intent to hold these securities to maturity and expects to collect the principal owed at maturity.” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and CFO

Effective March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its stock repurchase plan and on February 19, 2020 paid an annual dividend of $0.21 per share. The Company repurchased 156,000 shares during the first quarter for $1.8 million. It is expected the Company will incur some asset growth during the second quarter related to funding PPP loans and the utilization of existing credit lines. However, with an expected slowing economy, commercial loan growth throughout the remainder of the year is uncertain and may be less than previous years.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $10.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.41% in the preceding quarter and 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s net interest margin benefited from realization of nonaccretable discount due to the prepayment of purchased credit impaired loans of $1.0 million, or 30 basis points compared to $271,000, or eight basis points in the prior quarter. Scheduled accretion for acquired performing loans, was $233,000, $233,000, and $194,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The net interest margin without realized nonaccretable discount and scheduled accretion was 3.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.26% the prior quarter and 3.34% one year earlier.

Net interest income and net interest margin with and without loan purchase accounting:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
  Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin
With loan purchase accretion $12,671  3.64% $11,775  3.41% $10,062  3.43%
Less nonaccretable realized interest (1,043) (0.30)% (271) (0.08)% (16) (0.02)%
Less scheduled accretion interest (233) (0.07)% (233) (0.07)% (194) (0.07)%
Without loan purchase accretion $11,395  3.27% $11,271  3.26% $9,852  3.34%

The yield on interest earning assets was 4.85% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.67% the prior quarter, and 4.66% for the first quarter one year earlier. The increase in the most recent quarter was largely related to payoff of purchased credit impaired loans with associated purchased credit discounts being accreted into interest income on loans. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased four basis points to 1.46% for the first quarter from 1.50% one quarter earlier and two basis points from one year earlier. The primary decrease in the first quarter funding costs was due to lower deposit costs.

Loan loss provision increased to $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. In anticipation of a COVID 19-related economic slowdown, management recorded provision for loan losses of approximately $750,000. Various “Stay-at-Home Orders” resulted in temporary business closures, reduced operating capacity and uncertainty regarding potential future revenue and cash flows for certain businesses, including Bank borrowers. Approximately $600,000 of the provision was related to loan portfolio growth in the quarter. The remaining provision was related to the impact of net loan charge-offs of $485,000 and necessary increases in specific and unallocated allowance for loan losses. In the fourth quarter of 2019, approximately $800,000 of provision for loan losses was due to loan growth, and $600,000 was primarily due to increases in specific and unallocated allowances.

Non-interest income was $3.6 million for the first quarter compared to $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $2.3 million for the first quarter one year ago. The current quarter reflects slightly lower gains on sale of loans than the preceding quarter, though still elevated relative to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, due to a continued robust mortgage refinancing environment. Loan fees and service charges increased $192,000 from the prior quarter, primarily due to commercial loan customer activity. Other income decreased from the previous quarter which was elevated due to proceeds on a life insurance policy of $196,000 and was partially offset by a $75,000 prepayment penalty on mortgage back securities in the first quarter of 2020.

Total non-interest expense increased to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million in the prior quarter and $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in total non-interest expense for the current quarter relative to the previous quarter is primarily due to (1) $480,000 of impairment on mortgage servicing rights, largely due to higher forecasted future prepayments and (2) higher professional fees related to the year-end audit. Additionally, occupancy expenses increased in the current quarter due to higher winter energy and snow removal expenses. The increase in non-interest expenses also reflected a lower FDIC insurance credit of $56,000 in the first quarter, compared to $145,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses were partially offset by lower compensation and benefit costs, which decreased $285,000 to $5.4 million. The lower expenses were largely due to lower incentive compensation and modestly higher REO gains. The increase in non-interest expense from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is due primarily to increased overhead resulting from the F&M acquisition and the items noted above, partially offset by merger-related costs incurred in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Provisions for income taxes were $937,000, or an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $562,000, or an effective tax rate of 15.1% during the preceding quarter. The prior quarter reflected an adjustment to taxes due to clarifications on the tax treatment for certain United Bank acquired bank-owned life insurance and tax treatment finalization of certain outstanding acquisition items.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in May 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including one-to-four family mortgages.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the success of the acquisition of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. (“F&M”) through merger (the “F&M Merger”) and integration of F&M into the Company’s operations; the risk that the combined company may be unable to retain the Company and/or F&M personnel successfully after the F&M Merger is completed; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  March 31,
2020 
(unaudited)		 December 31,
2019 
(audited)		 March 31,
2019
(unaudited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $41,347  $55,840  $41,358 
Other interest bearing deposits 4,006  4,744  6,235 
Securities available for sale “AFS” 163,435  180,119  160,201 
Securities held to maturity “HTM” 10,767  2,851  4,711 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 163  246  182 
Other investments 14,999  15,005  11,206 
Loans receivable 1,180,951  1,177,380  1,019,678 
Allowance for loan losses (11,835) (10,320) (8,707)
Loans receivable, net 1,169,116  1,167,060  1,010,971 
Loans held for sale 3,281  5,893  1,231 
Mortgage servicing rights 3,728  4,282  4,424 
Office properties and equipment, net 21,066  21,106  13,487 
Accrued interest receivable 4,822  4,738  4,369 
Intangible assets 7,175  7,587  7,174 
Goodwill 31,498  31,498  31,474 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,432  1,460  2,100 
Bank owned life insurance 23,205  23,063  17,905 
Other assets 5,124  5,757  9,562 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,505,164  $1,531,249  $1,326,590 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits $1,180,055  $1,195,702  $1,030,649 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 123,477  130,971  122,828 
Other borrowings 43,576  43,560  24,675 
Other liabilities 10,123  10,463  10,058 
Total liabilities 1,357,231  1,380,696  1,188,210 
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 11,151,009; 11,266,954 and 10,990,033 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 112  113  110 
Additional paid-in capital 127,671  128,856  125,940 
Retained earnings 22,751  22,517  14,008 
Unearned deferred compensation (992) (462) (956)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,609) (471) (722)
Total stockholders’ equity 147,933  150,553  138,380 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,505,164  $1,531,249  $1,326,590 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020
(unaudited)		 December 31,
2019
(unaudited)		 March 31,
2019 
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:      
Interest and fees on loans $15,459  $14,611  $12,414 
Interest on investments 1,449  1,535  1,304 
Total interest and dividend income 16,908  16,146  13,718 
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits 3,180  3,284  2,593 
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 508  508  661 
Interest on other borrowed funds 549  579  402 
Total interest expense 4,237  4,371  3,656 
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 12,671  11,775  10,062 
Provision for loan losses 2,000  1,400  1,225 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,671  10,375  8,837 
Non-interest income:      
Service charges on deposit accounts 560  612  550 
Interchange income 464  468  338 
Loan servicing income 685  772  554 
Gain on sale of loans 780  902  308 
Loan fees and service charges 477  285  128 
Insurance commission income 279  161  184 
Gains on available for sale securities 73  120  34 
Other 285  464  236 
Total non-interest income 3,603  3,784  2,332 
Non-interest expense:      
Compensation and related benefits 5,435  5,720  4,706 
Occupancy 1,006  972  954 
Office 543  539  522 
Data processing 996  985  987 
Amortization of intangible assets 412  412  327 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 736  286  191 
Advertising, marketing and public relations 239  240  203 
FDIC premium assessment 68  (60) 94 
Professional services 604  496  825 
(Gains) losses on repossessed assets, net (68) 18  (37)
Other 760  820  1,122 
Total non-interest expense 10,731  10,428  9,894 
Income before provision for income taxes 3,543  3,731  1,275 
Provision for income taxes 937  562  322 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $2,606  $3,169  $953 
Per share information:      
Basic earnings $0.23  $0.28  $0.09 
Diluted earnings $0.23  $0.28  $0.09 
Cash dividends paid $0.21  $  $0.20 
Book value per share at end of period $13.27  $13.36  $12.59 
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $9.80  $9.89  $9.07 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Twelve
Months
Ended
  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2019
        
GAAP earnings before income taxes $3,543  $3,731  $1,275  $12,277 
Merger related costs (1)   104  659  3,880 
Branch closure costs (2)     15  15 
Audit and Financial Reporting (3)     358  358 
Gain on sale of branch       (2,295)
Net income as adjusted before income taxes (4) 3,543  3,835  2,307  14,235 
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5) 937  579  484  3,260 
Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6)   300    300 
Total Provision for income tax 937  879  484  3,560 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4) $2,606  $2,956  $1,823  $10,675 
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $0.23  $0.28  $0.09  $0.85 
Merger related costs, net of tax   0.01  0.05  0.27 
Branch closure costs, net of tax        
Audit and Financial Reporting     0.03  0.02 
Gain on sale of branch       (0.15)
Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6)   (0.03)   (0.03)
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $0.23  $0.26  $0.17  $0.96 
         
Average diluted shares outstanding 11,219,660  11,275,961  10,986,466  11,121,435 

(1) Costs incurred are included as professional fees and other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations and include costs of $0, $0, and $119,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, and $341,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, which are nondeductible expenses for federal income tax purposes.
(2) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(3) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31; effective December 31, 2018.
(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.
(6) Tax impact of certain BOLI policies acquired from United Bank equal to $300,000.


Nonperforming Assets:
(in thousands, except ratios)

  March 31,
2020 
and Three
Months Ended		 December 31,
2019 
and Three
Months Ended		 March 31,
2019 
and Three
Months Ended
Nonperforming assets:      
Nonaccrual loans      
Commercial real estate $3,505  $5,705  $1,341 
Agricultural real estate 7,162  7,568  3,182 
Commercial non-real estate 1,360  1,850  1,566 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,739  1,702  1,541 
One to four family 2,139  2,063  2,041 
Consumer non-real estate 185  168  200 
Total nonaccrual loans $16,090  $19,056  $9,871 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,670  1,104  1,713 
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 17,760  20,160  11,584 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,412  1,429  2,071 
Other collateral owned 20  31  29 
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $19,192  $21,620  $13,684 
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $12,088  $12,594  $9,984 
Nonaccrual TDRs $7,711  $7,198  $2,501 
Average outstanding loan balance $1,172,246  $1,136,330  $996,778 
Loans, end of period $1,180,951  $1,177,380  $1,019,678 
Total assets, end of period $1,505,164  $1,531,249  $1,326,590 
Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period $10,320  $9,177  $7,604 
Loans charged off:      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate   (156)  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate (442)    
Residential real estate (27) (16) (67)
Consumer non-real estate (51) (119) (78)
Total loans charged off (520) (291) (145)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate      
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate      
Residential real estate 13  3  1 
Consumer non-real estate 22  31  22 
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off: 35  34  23 
Net loans charged off (“NCOs”) (485) (257) (122)
Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 2,000  1,400  1,225 
ALL, at end of period $11,835  $10,320  $8,707 
Ratios:      
ALL to NCOs (annualized) 610.05% 1,003.89% 1,784.22%
NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.17% 0.09% 0.05%
ALL to total loans 1.00% 0.88% 0.85%
NPLs to total loans 1.50% 1.71% 1.14%
NPAs to total assets 1.28% 1.41% 1.03%


Nonaccrual Loans Rollforward:
(in thousands)

 Quarter Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Balance, beginning of period$19,056  $19,022  $7,354 
Additions1,811  2,641  3,428 
Acquired nonaccrual loans     
Charge offs(452) (198) (31)
Transfers to OREO(1,100) (425) (362)
Return to accrual status(120) (14) (175)
Payments received(2,824) (1,957) (282)
Other, net(281) (13) (61)
Balance, end of period$16,090  $19,056  $9,871 


Other Real Estate Owned Rollforward:
(in thousands)

 Quarter Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Balance, beginning of period$1,429  $1,348  $2,522 
Loans transferred in988  495  362 
Sales(965) (378) (808)
Write-downs(49) (64) (6)
Other, net9  28  1 
Balance, end of period$1,412  $1,429  $2,071 


Troubled Debt Restructurings in Accrual Status
(in thousands, except number of modifications)

 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
 Number of
Modifications		 Recorded
Investment		 Number of
Modifications		 Recorded
Investment		 Number of
Modifications		 Recorded
Investment
Troubled debt restructurings: Accrual Status           
Commercial/Agricultural real estate13  $1,125  14  $1,730  37  $3,454 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate1  9  2  366  17  3,454 
Residential real estate38  3,174  40  3,233  11  90 
Consumer non-real estate8  69  7  67  3  485 
Total loans60  $4,377  63  $5,396  68  $7,483 

Credit Quality/Risk Ratings: Management utilizes a numeric risk rating system to identify and quantify the Bank’s risk of loss within its loan portfolio. Ratings are initially assigned prior to funding the loan, and may be changed at any time as circumstances warrant.

Ratings range from the highest to lowest quality based on factors that include measurements of ability to pay, collateral type and value, borrower stability and management experience. The Bank’s loan portfolio is presented below in accordance with the risk rating framework that has been commonly adopted by the federal banking agencies. The definitions of the various risk rating categories are as follows:

1 through 4 - Pass. A “Pass” loan means that the condition of the borrower and the performance of the loan is satisfactory or better.

5 - Watch. A “Watch” loan has clearly identifiable developing weaknesses that deserve additional attention from management. Weaknesses that are not corrected or mitigated, may jeopardize the ability of the borrower to repay the loan in the future.

6 - Special Mention. A “Special Mention” loan has one or more potential weakness that deserve management’s close attention. If left uncorrected, these potential weaknesses may result in deterioration of the repayment prospects for the loan or in the institution’s credit position in the future.

7 - Substandard. A “Substandard” loan is inadequately protected by the current net worth and paying capacity of the obligor or the collateral pledged, if any. Assets classified as substandard must have a well-defined weakness, or weaknesses, that jeopardize the liquidation of the debt. They are characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

8 - Doubtful. A “Doubtful” loan has all the weaknesses inherent in a Substandard loan with the added characteristic that the weaknesses make collection or liquidation in full, on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions and values, highly questionable and improbable.

9 - Loss. Loans classified as “Loss” are considered uncollectible, and their continuance as bankable assets is not warranted. This classification does not mean that the loan has absolutely no recovery or salvage value, and a partial recovery may occur in the future.


Below is a breakdown of loans by risk rating as of March 31, 2020:

  1 to 5 6 7 8 9 TOTAL
Originated Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $307,313  $4,978  $856  $  $  $313,147 
Agricultural real estate 33,069  469  2,114      35,652 
Multi-family real estate 89,474          89,474 
Construction and land development 72,427  5,780  3,478      81,685 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 80,746  1,115  3,388      85,249 
Agricultural non-real estate 21,552  428  720      22,700 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 98,138  35  4,681      102,854 
Purchased HELOC loans 7,367    234      7,601 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 36,153    261      36,414 
Purchased indirect paper            
Other Consumer 14,923    157      15,080 
Total originated loans $761,162  $12,805  $15,889  $  $  $789,856 
Acquired Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $192,367  $5,513  $9,123  $  $  $207,003 
Agricultural real estate 39,729    8,037      47,766 
Multi-family real estate 13,361    148      13,509 
Construction and land development 13,982    251      14,233 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 34,914  563  1,280      36,757 
Agricultural non-real estate 13,700  82  1,458      15,240 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 60,335  424  2,198      62,957 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other Consumer 2,095    9      2,104 
Total acquired loans $370,483  $6,582  $22,504  $  $  $399,569 
Total Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $499,680  $10,491  $9,979  $  $  $520,150 
Agricultural real estate 72,798  469  10,151      83,418 
Multi-family real estate 102,835    148      102,983 
Construction and land development 86,409  5,780  3,729      95,918 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 115,660  1,678  4,668      122,006 
Agricultural non-real estate 35,252  510  2,178      37,940 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 158,473  459  6,879      165,811 
Purchased HELOC loans 7,367    234      7,601 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 36,153    261      36,414 
Purchased indirect paper            
Other Consumer 17,018    166      17,184 
Gross loans $1,131,645  $19,387  $38,393  $  $  $1,189,425 
Less:            
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process           (510)
Unamortized discount on acquired loans           (7,964)
Allowance for loan losses           (11,835)
Loans receivable, net           $1,169,116 


Below is a breakdown of loans by risk rating as of December 31, 2019:

  1 to 5 6 7 8 9 TOTAL
Originated Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $301,381  $266  $899  $  $  $302,546 
Agricultural real estate 31,129  829  2,068      34,026 
Multi-family real estate 71,877          71,877 
Construction and land development 67,989    3,478      71,467 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 85,248  1,023  3,459      89,730 
Agricultural non-real estate 19,545  402  770      20,717 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 104,428    4,191      108,619 
Purchased HELOC loans 8,407          8,407 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 39,339    246      39,585 
Purchased indirect paper            
Other Consumer 15,425    121      15,546 
Total originated loans $744,768  $2,520  $15,232  $  $  $762,520 
Acquired Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $196,692  $6,084  $9,137  $  $  $211,913 
Agricultural real estate 42,381  534  8,422      51,337 
Multi-family real estate 13,533    1,598      15,131 
Construction and land development 14,181    762      14,943 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 41,587  932  1,485      44,004 
Agricultural non-real estate 15,621  350  1,092      17,063 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 65,125  436  2,152      67,713 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other Consumer 2,628    12      2,640 
Total acquired loans $391,748  $8,336  $24,660  $  $  $424,744 
Total Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $498,073  $6,350  $10,036  $  $  $514,459 
Agricultural real estate 73,510  1,363  10,490      85,363 
Multi-family real estate 85,410    1,598      87,008 
Construction and land development 82,170    4,240      86,410 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 126,835  1,955  4,944      133,734 
Agricultural non-real estate 35,166  752  1,862      37,780 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 169,553  436  6,343      176,332 
Purchased HELOC loans 8,407          8,407 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 39,339    246      39,585 
Purchased indirect paper            
Other Consumer 18,053    133      18,186 
Gross loans $1,136,516  $10,856  $39,892  $  $  $1,187,264 
Less:            
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process           (393)
Unamortized discount on acquired loans           (9,491)
Allowance for loan losses           (10,320)
Loans receivable, net           $1,167,060 


Below is a breakdown of loans by risk rating as of March 31, 2019:

  1 to 5 6 7 8 9 TOTAL
Originated Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $223,809  $995  $589  $  $  $225,393 
Agricultural real estate 31,103  160  2,048      33,311 
Multi-family real estate 75,534          75,534 
Construction and land development 27,414          27,414 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 64,782  1,612  6,495      72,889 
Agricultural non-real estate 19,724  270  667      20,661 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 116,724  80  2,673      119,477 
Purchased HELOC loans 12,346          12,346 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 52,173    249      52,422 
Purchased indirect paper 12,910          12,910 
Other Consumer 15,091    32      15,123 
Total originated loans $651,610  $3,117  $12,753  $  $  $667,480 
Acquired Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $131,502  $5,928  $5,707  $  $  $143,137 
Agricultural real estate 51,139  103  6,367      57,609 
Multi-family real estate 8,263    164      8,427 
Construction and land development 14,588  38  406      15,032 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 29,926  1,340  1,648      32,914 
Agricultural non-real estate 13,244  89  2,260      15,593 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 78,774  1,290  2,255      82,319 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other Consumer 3,906    19      3,925 
Total acquired loans $331,342  $8,788  $18,826  $  $  $358,956 
Total Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate $355,311  $6,923  $6,296  $  $  $368,530 
Agricultural real estate 82,242  263  8,415      90,920 
Multi-family real estate 83,797    164      83,961 
Construction and land development 42,002  38  406      42,446 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 94,708  2,952  8,143      105,803 
Agricultural non-real estate 32,968  359  2,927      36,254 
Residential real estate:            
One to four family 195,498  1,370  4,928      201,796 
Purchased HELOC loans 12,346          12,346 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 52,173    249      52,422 
Purchased indirect paper 12,910          12,910 
Other Consumer 18,997    51      19,048 
Gross loans $982,952  $11,905  $31,579  $  $  $1,026,436 
Less:            
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process           318 
Unamortized discount on acquired loans           (7,076)
Allowance for loan losses           (8,707)
Loans receivable, net           $1,010,971 


Loan Composition March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
Originated Loans:      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:      
Commercial real estate $313,147  $302,546  $225,393 
Agricultural real estate 35,652  34,026  33,311 
Multi-family real estate 89,474  71,877  75,534 
Construction and land development 81,685  71,467  27,414 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:      
Commercial non-real estate 85,249  89,730  72,889 
Agricultural non-real estate 22,700  20,717  20,661 
Residential real estate:      
One to four family 102,854  108,619  119,477 
Purchased HELOC loans 7,601  8,407  12,346 
Consumer non-real estate:      
Originated indirect paper 36,414  39,585  52,422 
Purchased indirect paper     12,910 
Other Consumer 15,080  15,546  15,123 
Total originated loans $789,856  $762,520  $667,480 
Acquired Loans:      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:      
Commercial real estate $207,003  $211,913  $143,137 
Agricultural real estate 47,766  51,337  57,609 
Multi-family real estate 13,509  15,131  8,427 
Construction and land development 14,233  14,943  15,032 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:      
Commercial non-real estate 36,757  44,004  32,914 
Agricultural non-real estate 15,240  17,063  15,593 
Residential real estate:      
One to four family 62,957  67,713  82,319 
Consumer non-real estate:      
Other Consumer 2,104  2,640  3,925 
Total acquired loans $399,569  $424,744  $358,956 
Total Loans:      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:      
Commercial real estate $520,150  $514,459  $368,530 
Agricultural real estate 83,418  85,363  90,920 
Multi-family real estate 102,983  87,008  83,961 
Construction and land development 95,918  86,410  42,446 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:      
Commercial non-real estate 122,006  133,734  105,803 
Agricultural non-real estate 37,940  37,780  36,254 
Residential real estate:      
One to four family 165,811  176,332  201,796 
Purchased HELOC loans 7,601  8,407  12,346 
Consumer non-real estate:      
Originated indirect paper 36,414  39,585  52,422 
Purchased indirect paper     12,910 
Other Consumer 17,184  18,186  19,048 
Gross loans $1,189,425  $1,187,264  $1,026,436 
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (510) (393) 318 
Unamortized discount on acquired loans (7,964) (9,491) (7,076)
Total loans receivable $1,180,951  $1,177,380  $1,019,678 


Deposit Composition:
(in thousands)

  March 31,
 2020		 December 31,
 2019		 March 31,
2019
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $150,139  $168,157  $138,280 
Interest bearing demand deposits 242,824  223,102  195,741 
Savings accounts 161,038  156,599  159,325 
Money market accounts 243,715  246,430  174,508 
Certificate accounts 382,339  401,414  362,795 
Total deposits $1,180,055  $1,195,702  $1,030,649 


Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)
Average interest earning assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $31,069  $118  1.53% $31,327  $122  1.55% $26,014  $168  2.62%
Loans receivable 1,172,246  15,459  5.30% 1,136,330  14,611  5.10% 996,778  12,414  5.05%
Interest bearing deposits 4,362  27  2.49% 4,904  30  2.43% 6,913  39  2.29%
Investment securities (1) 179,287  1,131  2.54% 185,920  1,222  2.62% 156,157  947  2.57%
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 15,006  173  4.64% 14,209  161  4.50% 10,375  150  5.86%
Total interest earning assets (1) $1,401,970  $16,908  4.85% $1,372,690  $16,146  4.67% $1,196,237  $13,718  4.66%
Average interest bearing liabilities:                  
Savings accounts $154,596  $151  0.39% $152,841  $172  0.45% $164,129  $175  0.43%
Demand deposits 234,822  375  0.64% 216,021  389  0.71% 189,348  354  0.76%
Money market accounts 236,470  609  1.04% 210,398  565  1.07% 152,963  382  1.01%
CD’s 354,095  1,846  2.10% 367,278  1,951  2.11% 326,834  1,529  1.90%
IRA’s 42,695  199  1.87% 43,809  207  1.87% 39,857  153  1.56%
Total deposits $1,022,678  $3,180  1.25% $990,347  $3,284  1.32% $873,131  $2,593  1.20%
FHLB advances and other borrowings 146,810  1,057  2.90% 165,660  1,087  2.60% 126,239  1,063  3.41%
Total interest bearing liabilities $1,169,488  $4,237  1.46% $1,156,007  $4,371  1.50% $999,370  $3,656  1.48%
Net interest income   $12,671      $11,775      $10,062   
Interest rate spread     3.39%     3.17%     3.18%
Net interest margin (1)     3.64%     3.41%     3.43%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.20      1.19      1.20 

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $8,000 and $42,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.


The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2019
Ratios based on net income:       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.69% 0.84% 0.30% 0.68%
Return on average equity (annualized) 7.01% 8.41% 2.81% 6.59%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66% 67% 80% 73%
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.64% 3.41% 3.43% 3.37%
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.27% 3.26% 3.34% 3.26%
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP):        
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 0.69% 0.79% 0.57% 0.76%
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 7.01% 7.85% 5.37% 7.44%
Efficiency ratio4 (non-GAAP) 66% 66% 72% 68%


CITIZENS COMMUNITY FEDERAL N.A.
Selected Capital Composition Highlights

  Estimated
March 31, 2020
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2019
(unaudited)		 March 31, 2019 
(audited)		 To Be Well Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action
Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets) 10.3% 10.4% 9.6% 5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.6% 12.2% 11.9% 8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.6% 12.2% 11.9% 6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.6% 13.1% 12.7% 10.0%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $2,606  $3,169  $953 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $2,606  $2,956  $1,823 
Average assets 1,516,957  1,492,834  1,300,512 
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.69% 0.84% 0.30%
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.69% 0.79% 0.57%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $2,606  $3,169  $953 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $2,606  $2,956  $1,823 
Average equity 149,441  149,437  137,749 
Return on average equity (annualized) 7.01% 8.41% 2.81%
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 7.01% 7.85% 5.37%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
      
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $10,731  $10,428  $9,894 
Merger related Costs (1)   (104) (659)
Branch Closure Costs (1)     (15)
Audit and financial reporting (1)     (358)
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,731  10,324  8,862 
       
Non-interest income 3,603  3,784  2,332 
Net interest margin 12,671  11,775  10,062 
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) 16,274  15,559  12,394 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66% 67% 80%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66% 66% 72%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $147,933  $150,553  $138,380 
Less:  Goodwill (31,498) (31,498) (31,474)
Less:  Intangible assets (7,175) (7,587) (7,174)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $109,260  $111,468  $99,732 
Ending common shares outstanding 11,151,009  11,266,954  10,990,033 
Book value per share $13.27  $13.36  $12.59 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $9.80  $9.89  $9.07 

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $147,933  $150,553  $138,380 
Less:  Goodwill (31,498) (31,498) (31,474)
Less:  Intangible assets (7,175) (7,587) (7,174)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $109,260  $111,468  $99,732 
Total Assets $1,505,164  $1,531,249  $1,326,590 
Less:  Goodwill (31,498) (31,498) (31,474)
Less:  Intangible assets (7,175) (7,587) (7,174)
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $1,466,491  $1,492,164  $1,287,942 
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.83% 9.83% 10.43%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.45% 7.47% 7.74%

1Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)” and “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”.