BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including net income of $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, decreases of $1.2 million and $0.07, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which excludes noncore income and expenses, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, decreases of $655,000 and $0.04, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Both net income and diluted earnings per share were adversely impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by additional provision for loan losses related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Business First proactively assisted, and continues to assist, customers by deferring principal and/or interest payments on approximately 1,000 loans with an outstanding balance of $468 million as of April 19, 2020. Additionally, through April 19, 2020, Business First approved $250 million of Small Business Administration (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans for approximately 1050 applicants.
“2020 opened with a sense of optimism. Our organization achieved solid growth in quality assets, continued to aggregate talented employees and announced a transformative acquisition,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Clearly the end of the first quarter of this new year has been unexpected. While the foreseeable future is challenging, we also know the positives with which we started the year—strong relationships with clients, talented employees, a deeper, more liquid balance sheet-- will ultimately enable us to contribute to our region’s recovery.”
On April 23, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable.
Quarterly Highlights
Financial Condition
March 31, 2020, Compared to December 31, 2019
Loans
Total loans held for investment increased by $61.1 million compared to December 31, 2019, or 14.30% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The growth in the loan portfolio, on a percentage basis, was largely attributed to the commercial, real estate – construction and land, and real estate – farmland segments.
Business First’s unfunded commitments remained constant throughout the quarter, including March which was most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the increase in the loan portfolio was attributable to new loan originations, as draws on existing unfunded commitments were minimal.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.53% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.57% as of March 31, 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase in past due loans of $762,000, of which $465,000 was attributable to a single commercial loan, and $324,000 in nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased from 0.58% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.59% as of March 31, 2020.
Total Shareholders’ Equity
Book value per common share was $21.58 at March 31, 2020, compared to $21.47 at December 31, 2019. Total shareholders’ equity was impacted by $5.0 million of share repurchases, at an average weighted price of $11.50 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Common equity to total assets remains strong at 12.33% at March 31, 2020.
March 31, 2020, Compared to March 31, 2019
Loans
Total loans held for investment increased by $185.2 million compared to March 31, 2019, or 11.7%. The growth in the loan portfolio was spread throughout many of the loan segments, although exposure was reduced in the real estate – multi-family residential and consumer segments.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.84% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.57% as of March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.71% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.59% as of March 31, 2020.
Total Shareholders’ Equity
Book value per common share was $21.58 at March 31, 2020, compared to $20.14 at March 31, 2019.
Results of Operations
First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decreases were largely attributable to the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis point during March 2020, resulting in a decrease in net interest income, the increase in the provision for loan losses, largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase in merger and conversion-related expenses, offset by a reduction in provision for income taxes attributable to stock option exercises and increase in other income.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $126,000 in gains associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to the incurrence of $125,000 in losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income related to the rebranding of b1BANK and a $216,000 adjustment to estimated provision for income taxes associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.93% and 3.55%, respectively, compared to $20.6 million, 4.08% and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Average loan yield, average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by less discount accretion, lower yielding loans due to the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during March, and one less day for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The impact to net interest margin and net interest spread was mitigated by a reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits).
Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) were 3.88% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.49% (excluding loan discount accretion of $800,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by seven basis points, from 1.27% to 1.20%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on b1BANK’s deposit offerings.
Other Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income was impacted by an additional $230,000 in small business investment company (SBIC) investment income and $250,000 increase in gains/losses on sales of former premises and equipment compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Other Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $410,000 due to annual raises, tax on executive bonus, tax on stock option exercises and increased headcount of full-time equivalent employees from 355 to 367, offset by one less day during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Other expenses increased by $1.1 million due to merger and conversion-related costs incurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, offset by a decrease of $379,000 in additional other real estate owned expenses and write-downs compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million, compared to $192,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was impacted significantly by the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase related to COVID-19 was recorded through a qualitative adjustment. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was lower due to tempered annualized loan growth of 3.67% during the quarter.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 1.04% and 8.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decreases in net income and diluted earnings per share were mainly attributable to increased provision for loan losses, expenses in salaries and employee benefits, merger and conversion-related expenses, other real estate owned expenses and write-downs and other expenses, offset by an increase in net interest income, other income and reduction in provision for income taxes associated with stock option exercises.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $126,000 in gains associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses.
Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.93% and 3.55%, respectively, compared to $19.1 million, 4.01% and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Average loan yield, average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely by the federal funds rate cuts of 225 basis points which occurred throughout the second half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) were 3.88% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $432,000) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by one basis point, from 1.21% to 1.20%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Other Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income was impacted by $380,000 in SBIC investment income, $126,000 in gains on sales of former premises and equipment, and $177,000 of SBA loan sales, offset by reductions in correspondent bank income of $99,000 and rental income of $133,000.
Other Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $883,000 due to annual merit raises and increased headcount of full-time equivalent employees from 346 to 367 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Other expenses increased for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by $1.4 million in merger and conversion-related costs, $226,000 in additional other real estate owned expenses and write-downs, and approximately $141,000 in loan collection expenses compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million compared to $633,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was impacted significantly by the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase related to COVID-19 was recorded through a qualitative adjustment.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 1.09% and 8.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 26 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible” or “pre-tax, pre-provision”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, impaired loan sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|98.26%
|95.97%
|90.93%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|12.33%
|12.54%
|12.81%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment
|Commercial
|$
|431,992
|$
|390,398
|$
|389,855
|Real Estate:
|Construction and Land
|260,836
|244,181
|211,888
|Farmland
|53,900
|48,681
|44,066
|1-4 Family Residential
|295,876
|293,142
|275,610
|Multi-Family Residential
|32,859
|36,454
|39,548
|Nonfarm Nonresidential
|623,114
|612,608
|550,103
|Total Real Estate
|1,266,585
|1,235,066
|1,121,215
|Consumer
|72,803
|84,801
|75,112
|Total Loans
|$
|1,771,380
|$
|1,710,265
|$
|1,586,182
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|12,124
|$
|12,090
|$
|11,220
|Charge-offs – Quarterly
|(194
|)
|(190
|)
|(57
|)
|Recoveries – Quarterly
|22
|32
|22
|Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly
|1,367
|192
|633
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|13,319
|$
|12,124
|$
|11,818
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.75%
|0.71%
|0.75%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|9,301
|$
|8,977
|$
|13,183
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|834
|72
|77
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|10,135
|9,049
|13,260
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|3,281
|4,036
|1,683
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|11
|160
|11
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|3,292
|4,196
|1,694
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|13,427
|$
|13,245
|$
|14,954
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.57%
|0.53%
|0.84%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.59%
|0.58%
|0.71%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.43
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.34
|0.42
|0.41
|0.34
|0.41
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|Book Value per Common Share
|21.58
|21.47
|20.14
|21.58
|20.14
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|13,313,154
|13,277,968
|13,287,560
|13,313,154
|13,287,560
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|13,367,276
|13,638,168
|13,653,125
|13,367,276
|13,653,125
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|13,067,987
|13,279,363
|13,361,482
|13,067,987
|13,361,482
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
|0.80%
|1.04%
|1.09%
|0.80%
|1.09%
|Return on Average Equity
|6.31%
|8.18%
|8.62%
|6.31%
|8.62%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.93%
|4.08%
|4.01%
|3.93%
|4.01%
|Net Interest Spread
|3.55%
|3.65%
|3.61%
|3.55%
|3.61%
|Efficiency Ratio (1)
|72.39%
|66.50%
|64.35%
|72.39%
|64.35%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|2,244,584
|$
|2,209,182
|$
|2,075,683
|$
|2,244,584
|$
|2,075,683
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity
|285,338
|281,589
|262,681
|285,338
|262,681
|Other Operating Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|9,435
|$
|9,025
|$
|8,552
|$
|9,435
|$
|8,552
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|1,060
|920
|1,103
|1,060
|1,103
|Depreciation and Amortization
|601
|588
|628
|601
|628
|Data Processing
|652
|477
|616
|652
|616
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|147
|(15
|)
|150
|147
|150
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|394
|302
|318
|394
|318
|Advertising and Promotions
|306
|385
|327
|306
|327
|Utilities and Communications
|317
|316
|298
|317
|298
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|375
|388
|345
|375
|345
|Directors' Fees
|74
|119
|205
|74
|205
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|253
|632
|27
|253
|27
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|1,148
|(1
|)
|(254
|)
|1,148
|(254
|)
|Other
|1,881
|2,067
|1,475
|1,881
|1,475
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|16,643
|$
|15,203
|$
|13,790
|$
|16,643
|$
|13,790
|(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|80,109
|$
|89,371
|$
|52,606
|Federal Funds Sold
|29,135
|61,372
|30,093
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|275,115
|278,193
|304,122
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|868
|251
|753
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|1,771,380
|1,710,265
|1,586,182
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(13,319
|)
|(12,124
|)
|(11,818
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|1,758,061
|1,698,141
|1,574,364
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|29,656
|29,280
|27,014
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|7,724
|8,025
|7,054
|Other Equity Securities
|11,721
|12,565
|8,508
|Other Real Estate Owned
|3,281
|4,036
|1,683
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|32,765
|32,568
|32,050
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|1,800
|2,145
|3,077
|Goodwill
|48,495
|48,495
|49,534
|Core Deposit Intangible
|6,471
|6,694
|7,655
|Other Assets
|2,461
|2,699
|2,887
|Total Assets
|$
|2,287,662
|$
|2,273,835
|$
|2,101,400
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|417,534
|$
|398,847
|$
|396,775
|Interest-Bearing
|1,385,274
|1,383,163
|1,347,608
|Total Deposits
|1,802,808
|1,782,010
|1,744,383
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|14,728
|67,989
|11,070
|Short-Term Borrowings
|5,000
|-
|-
|Subordinated Debt
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|138,000
|93,000
|30,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|1,573
|1,533
|2,039
|Other Liabilities
|18,523
|19,206
|19,764
|Total Liabilities
|2,005,632
|1,988,738
|1,832,256
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|13,068
|13,279
|13,361
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|206,966
|212,505
|213,537
|Retained Earnings
|59,859
|56,700
|42,576
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|2,137
|2,613
|(330
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|282,030
|285,097
|269,144
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|2,287,662
|$
|2,273,835
|$
|2,101,400
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|24,143
|$
|24,732
|$
|22,423
|$
|24,143
|$
|22,423
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|1,731
|1,739
|1,874
|1,731
|1,874
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|142
|193
|290
|142
|290
|Total Interest Income
|26,016
|26,664
|24,587
|26,016
|24,587
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|4,686
|4,908
|4,757
|4,686
|4,757
|Interest on Borrowings
|1,119
|1,129
|710
|1,119
|710
|Total Interest Expense
|5,805
|6,037
|5,467
|5,805
|5,467
|Net Interest Income
|20,211
|20,627
|19,120
|20,211
|19,120
|Provision for Loan Losses
|1,367
|192
|633
|1,367
|633
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|18,844
|20,435
|18,487
|18,844
|18,487
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|931
|1,028
|938
|931
|938
|Gain on Sales of Securities
|25
|22
|-
|25
|-
|Other Income
|1,848
|1,206
|1,373
|1,848
|1,373
|Total Other Income
|2,804
|2,256
|2,311
|2,804
|2,311
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|9,435
|9,025
|8,552
|9,435
|8,552
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|1,891
|1,715
|1,894
|1,891
|1,894
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|1,148
|(1
|)
|(254
|)
|1,148
|(254
|)
|Other Expenses
|4,169
|4,464
|3,598
|4,169
|3,598
|Total Other Expenses
|16,643
|15,203
|13,790
|16,643
|13,790
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,005
|7,488
|7,008
|-
|5,005
|7,008
|Provision for Income Taxes
|506
|1,729
|1,349
|506
|1,349
|Net Income
|$
|4,499
|$
|5,759
|$
|5,659
|$
|4,499
|$
|5,659
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets
|Total Loans
|$
|1,740,189
|$
|24,143
|5.55
|%
|$
|1,698,947
|$
|24,732
|5.82
|%
|$
|1,549,887
|$
|22,423
|5.79
|%
|Securities Available for Sale
|286,660
|1,731
|2.42
|%
|290,034
|1,739
|2.40
|%
|309,768
|1,874
|2.42
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|28,754
|142
|1.98
|%
|31,648
|193
|2.44
|%
|45,215
|290
|2.57
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|2,055,603
|26,016
|5.06
|%
|2,020,629
|26,664
|5.28
|%
|1,904,870
|24,587
|5.16
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(12,203
|)
|(12,174
|)
|(11,390
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|201,184
|200,727
|182,203
|Total Assets
|$
|2,244,584
|$
|26,016
|$
|2,209,182
|$
|26,664
|$
|2,075,683
|$
|24,587
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,342,213
|$
|4,686
|1.40
|%
|$
|1,295,791
|$
|4,908
|1.52
|%
|$
|1,335,413
|$
|4,757
|1.42
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|25,000
|422
|6.75
|%
|25,000
|422
|6.75
|%
|25,000
|416
|6.66
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB")
|98,323
|497
|2.02
|%
|96,763
|516
|2.13
|%
|37,527
|281
|3.00
|%
|Other Borrowings
|67,125
|200
|1.19
|%
|67,087
|191
|1.14
|%
|12,482
|13
|0.42
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,532,661
|5,805
|1.52
|%
|1,484,641
|6,037
|1.63
|%
|1,410,422
|5,467
|1.55
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|406,035
|419,231
|393,816
|Other Liabilities
|20,550
|23,721
|8,764
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|426,585
|442,952
|402,580
|Shareholders' Equity
|285,338
|281,589
|262,681
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|2,244,584
|$
|2,209,182
|$
|2,075,683
|Net Interest Spread
|3.55
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.61
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|20,211
|$
|20,627
|$
|19,120
|Net Interest Margin
|3.93
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.01
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|1.20
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.21
|%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|26,016
|$
|26,664
|$
|24,587
|$
|26,016
|$
|24,587
|Core interest income
|26,016
|26,664
|24,587
|26,016
|24,587
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|5,805
|6,037
|5,467
|5,805
|5,467
|Core interest expense
|5,805
|6,037
|5,467
|5,805
|5,467
|Provision for Loan Losses: (b)
|Provision for loan losses
|1,367
|192
|633
|1,367
|633
|Core provision expense
|1,367
|192
|633
|1,367
|633
|Other Income:
|Other income
|2,804
|2,256
|2,311
|2,804
|2,311
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(126
|)
|125
|-
|(126
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities
|(25
|)
|(22
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|Core other income
|2,653
|2,359
|2,311
|2,653
|2,311
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|16,643
|15,203
|13,790
|16,643
|13,790
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(1,212
|)
|(76
|)
|50
|(1,212
|)
|50
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes
|(71
|)
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|15,360
|15,127
|13,840
|15,360
|13,840
|Pre-Tax Income: (a)
|Pre-tax income
|5,005
|7,488
|7,008
|5,005
|7,008
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(126
|)
|125
|-
|(126
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities
|(25
|)
|(22
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|1,212
|76
|(50
|)
|1,212
|(50
|)
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes
|71
|-
|-
|71
|-
|Core pre-tax income
|6,137
|7,667
|6,958
|6,137
|6,958
|Provision for Income Taxes (1):
|Provision for income taxes
|506
|1,729
|1,349
|506
|1,349
|Tax on (gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(26
|)
|26
|-
|(26
|)
|-
|Tax on (gains) on sale of securities
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|-
|Tax on sale of banking center
|-
|(216
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|91
|11
|(16
|)
|91
|(16
|)
|Tax on stock option exercises
|602
|602
|Core provision for income taxes
|1,167
|1,545
|1,333
|1,167
|1,333
|Net Income:
|Net income
|4,499
|5,759
|5,659
|4,499
|5,659
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|(100
|)
|99
|-
|(100
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax
|(20
|)
|(17
|)
|-
|(20
|)
|-
|Tax on sale of banking center
|-
|216
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|1,121
|65
|(34
|)
|1,121
|(34
|)
|Stock option exercises, net of tax
|(531
|)
|-
|-
|(531
|)
|-
|Core net income
|$
|4,970
|$
|6,122
|$
|5,625
|$
|4,970
|$
|5,625
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b)
|$
|6,372
|$
|7,680
|$
|7,641
|$
|6,372
|$
|7,641
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(126
|)
|125
|-
|(126
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities
|(25
|)
|(22
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|1,212
|76
|(50
|)
|1,212
|(50
|)
|Stock option exercises
|71
|-
|-
|71
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|7,504
|$
|7,859
|$
|7,591
|$
|7,504
|$
|7,591
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|13,367,276
|13,638,168
|13,653,125
|13,367,276
|13,653,125
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.41
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|-
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Tax on sale of banking center
|-
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.08
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|0.08
|(0.00
|)
|Stock option exercises
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|(0.04
|)
|-
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.41
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.56
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|-
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.09
|0.01
|(0.00
|)
|0.09
|(0.00
|)
|Stock option exercises
|0.01
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2020 and 2019. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|2,244,584
|2,209,182
|2,075,683
|2,244,584
|2,075,683
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity
|285,338
|281,589
|262,681
|285,338
|262,681
|Net Income:
|-
|Net income
|$
|4,499
|$
|5,759
|$
|5,659
|$
|4,499
|$
|5,659
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|(100
|)
|99
|-
|(100
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax
|(20
|)
|(17
|)
|-
|(20
|)
|-
|Tax on sale of banking center
|-
|216
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|1,121
|65
|(34
|)
|1,121
|(34
|)
|Stock option exercises, net of tax
|(531
|)
|-
|-
|(531
|)
|-
|Core net income
|$
|4,970
|$
|6,122
|$
|5,625
|$
|4,970
|$
|5,625
|Return on average assets
|0.80%
|1.04%
|1.09%
|0.80%
|1.09%
|Core return on average assets
|0.89%
|1.11%
|1.08%
|0.89%
|1.08%
|Return on equity
|6.31%
|8.18%
|8.62%
|6.31%
|8.62%
|Core return on average equity
|6.97%
|8.70%
|8.57%
|6.97%
|8.57%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|26,016
|$
|26,664
|$
|24,587
|$
|26,016
|$
|24,587
|Core interest income
|26,016
|26,664
|24,587
|26,016
|24,587
|Interest Expense:
|-
|Interest expense
|5,805
|6,037
|5,467
|5,805
|5,467
|Core interest expense
|5,805
|6,037
|5,467
|5,805
|5,467
|Other Income:
|-
|Other income
|2,804
|2,256
|2,311
|2,804
|2,311
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|(126
|)
|125
|-
|(126
|)
|-
|(Gains) on sale of securities
|(25
|)
|(22
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|Core other income
|2,653
|2,359
|2,311
|2,653
|2,311
|Other Expense:
|-
|Other expense
|16,643
|15,203
|13,790
|16,643
|13,790
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(1,212
|)
|(76
|)
|50
|(1,212
|)
|50
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes
|(71
|)
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|$
|15,360
|$
|15,127
|$
|13,840
|$
|15,360
|$
|13,840
|Efficiency Ratio
|Other expense (a)
|$
|16,643
|$
|15,203
|$
|13,790
|$
|16,643
|$
|13,790
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|15,360
|$
|15,127
|$
|13,840
|$
|15,360
|$
|13,840
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|22,990
|$
|22,861
|$
|21,431
|$
|22,990
|$
|21,431
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|22,864
|$
|22,986
|$
|21,431
|$
|22,864
|$
|21,431
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|72.39%
|66.50%
|64.35%
|72.39%
|64.35%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|67.18%
|65.81%
|64.58%
|67.18%
|64.58%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|2,055,603
|$
|2,020,629
|$
|1,904,870
|$
|2,055,603
|$
|1,904,870
|Net Interest Income
|Net interest income
|$
|20,211
|$
|20,627
|$
|19,120
|$
|20,211
|$
|19,120
|Loan discount accretion
|(290
|)
|(800
|)
|(432
|)
|(290
|)
|(432
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|19,921
|$
|19,827
|$
|18,688
|$
|19,921
|$
|18,688
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.93%
|4.08%
|4.01%
|3.93%
|4.01%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.88%
|3.92%
|3.92%
|3.88%
|3.92%
|Net interest spread
|3.55%
|3.65%
|3.61%
|3.55%
|3.61%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion
|3.49%
|3.49%
|3.52%
|3.49%
|3.52%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|282,030
|$
|285,097
|$
|269,144
|Goodwill
|(48,495
|)
|(48,495
|)
|(49,534
|)
|Core deposit intangible
|(6,471
|)
|(6,694
|)
|(7,655
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|227,064
|$
|229,908
|$
|211,955
|Total Assets
|Total assets
|$
|2,287,662
|$
|2,273,835
|$
|2,101,400
|Goodwill
|(48,495
|)
|(48,495
|)
|(49,534
|)
|Core deposit intangible
|(6,471
|)
|(6,694
|)
|(7,655
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|2,232,696
|$
|2,218,646
|$
|2,044,211
|Common shares outstanding
|13,067,987
|13,279,363
|13,361,482
|Book value per common share
|$
|21.58
|$
|21.47
|$
|20.14
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.38
|$
|17.31
|$
|15.86
|Common equity to total assets
|12.33%
|12.54%
|12.81%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|10.17%
|10.36%
|10.37%
