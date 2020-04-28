ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Quarterly Highlights

Revenue of $36.8 million, which was negatively impacted by approximately $0.7 million from a strengthening US dollar during the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $3.5 million, the highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years; net loss from continuing operations of $3.9 million

Over 75% of Revenue from clients in sectors providing essential goods and services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Reaffirms 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $28 million to $30 million

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change Revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 26,223 $ 27,373 -4.2 % Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 9,785 9,759 0.3 % Adjacent Services 831 1,672 -50.3 % Total $ 36,839 $ 38,804 -5.1 % Net loss from continuing operations (3,883 ) (4,241 ) -8.4 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,468 $ 1,733 100.1 %

“The first quarter of 2020 marks the Company’s highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years, continuing the momentum we saw in the fourth quarter of last year, which was our strongest in over ten years. Expense rationalization actions taken in 2019, along with additional reductions made during the quarter, have enabled us to significantly improve our Adjusted EBITDA performance, as well as our ability to generate free cash flow. It is worth noting in this pandemic environment that over 75% of our revenue comes from clients providing essential goods and services, such as e-commerce, grocery, drug retail, pharmaceutical, consumer packed goods and telecommunications sectors. To date, these sectors have demonstrated economic resilience, limiting our revenue risk exposure. Thus far during the pandemic period, our recovery audit and contract compliance services are generally performing at historical levels of productivity or higher, indicating that the large majority of our clients place high value on our ability to generate working capital during these challenging times,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Based on strong results in the first quarter, our solid client base and robust audit operations productivity during this crisis, we remain confident in delivering improved efficiency and profitability in 2020 and reiterate our expectation of delivering 2020 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $28 million to $30 million, as well as significant improvement in free cash flow.” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $36.8 million, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 5.1%. First quarter 2020 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $36.0 million compared to $37.1 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $0.8 million compared to $1.7 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 3.3% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $22.5 million, or 61.2% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $25.2 million, or 65.0% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 were $13.5 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $13.9 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $4.2 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million, or 9.4% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $1.7 million, or 4.4% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.7 million or 100.1%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $2.4 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million, and borrowings of $45.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 9, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which PRGX may repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock from time to time through December 31, 2021. The Company repurchased approximately 0.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate price of $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company’s expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 4 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

SCHEDULE 1

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 36,839 $ 38,804 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 22,534 25,235 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,464 13,917 Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,141 2,203 Amortization of intangible assets 829 862 Total operating expenses 38,968 42,217 Operating loss from continuing operations (2,129 ) (3,413 ) Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 1,456 206 Interest expense, net 342 473 Other income — (19 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (3,927 ) (4,073 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (44 ) 168 Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,883 ) $ (4,241 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations — (155 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss from discontinued operations — (155 ) Net loss $ (3,883 ) $ (4,396 ) Basic loss per common share: Basic loss from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Basic loss from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) Total basic loss per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted loss per common share: Diluted loss from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted loss from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) Total diluted loss per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,488 22,610 Diluted 22,488 22,610

SCHEDULE 2

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,233 $ 14,982 Restricted cash 81 46 Receivables: Contract receivables, net 34,999 43,112 Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net 631 704 Total receivables 35,630 43,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,004 5,582 Total current assets 63,948 64,426 Property, equipment and software, net 17,976 17,746 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,817 10,969 Goodwill 14,965 15,070 Intangible assets, net 10,545 11,506 Deferred income taxes 3,623 3,921 Other assets 1,292 1,828 Total assets $ 122,166 $ 125,466 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,049 $ 4,326 Accrued payroll and related expenses 11,883 12,951 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,757 3,717 Refund liabilities 4,059 4,513 Deferred revenue 1,789 2,217 Current portion of long-term debt 4 17 Total current liabilities 22,541 27,741 Long-term debt 44,627 36,603 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,386 7,435 Refund liabilities 6 9 Deferred income taxes 628 628 Total liabilities 74,188 72,416 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 236 234 Additional paid-in capital 583,161 582,404 Accumulated deficit (533,059 ) (529,176 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,360 ) (412 ) Total shareholders’ equity 47,978 53,050 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 122,166 $ 125,466

SCHEDULE 3

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,883 ) $ (4,396 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,970 3,065 Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 1,152 1,135 Amortization of deferred loan costs 24 56 Noncash interest expense 345 — Stock-based compensation expense 1,320 1,384 Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 1,456 206 Deferred income taxes 338 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Billed receivables 5,131 4,413 Unbilled receivables 2,184 939 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,583 516 Operating lease liabilities (1,009 ) (1,093 ) Other assets (64 ) (65 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,800 ) (3,048 ) Accrued payroll and related expenses (760 ) (4,938 ) Refund liabilities (355 ) (537 ) Deferred revenue (400 ) (45 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,232 (2,408 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposal proceeds (2,517 ) (4,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,517 ) (4,441 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of credit facility (15,000 ) — Proceeds from credit facility 23,000 8,400 Payment of deferred loan costs — (347 ) Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions — (479 ) Restricted stock repurchased from employees for withholding taxes (283 ) (504 ) Repurchases of common stock (284 ) (2,228 ) Proceeds from option exercises — 51 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,433 4,893 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 138 170 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,286 (1,786 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,028 13,973 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,314 $ 12,187 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 371 $ 325 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 164 $ 779

SCHEDULE 4

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (3,883 ) $ (4,396 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (44 ) 168 Interest expense, net 342 473 EBIT (3,585 ) (3,755 ) Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,141 2,203 Amortization of intangible assets 829 862 EBITDA (615 ) (690 ) Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 1,456 206 Transformation, severance, and other expenses 1,307 697 Other income — (19 ) Stock-based compensation 1,320 1,384 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,468 $ 1,578 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,468 $ 1,733 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ — $ (155 )

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 5

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Results by Operating Segment *

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change Revenue, net Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 26,223 $ 27,373 $ (1,150 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 9,785 9,759 26 Adjacent Services 831 1,672 (841 ) Total $ 36,839 $ 38,804 $ (1,965 ) Cost of revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 15,988 $ 15,863 $ 125 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 6,257 6,726 (469 ) Adjacent Services 289 2,646 (2,357 ) Total $ 22,534 $ 25,235 $ (2,701 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 2,515 $ 3,379 $ (864 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 1,004 2,113 (1,109 ) Adjacent Services (13 ) 511 (524 ) Corporate 9,958 7,914 2,044 Total $ 13,464 $ 13,917 $ (453 ) Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,938 $ 1,762 $ 176 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 169 162 7 Adjacent Services 34 279 (245 ) Total $ 2,141 $ 2,203 $ (62 ) Amortization of intangible assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 408 $ 438 $ (30 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 42 37 5 Adjacent Services 379 387 (8 ) Total $ 829 $ 862 $ (33 ) Operating income (loss) Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 5,374 $ 5,931 $ (557 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 2,313 721 1,592 Adjacent Services 142 (2,151 ) 2,293 Corporate (9,958 ) (7,914 ) (2,044 ) Total $ (2,129 ) $ (3,413 ) $ 1,284 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 8,408 $ 8,259 $ 149 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 2,732 1,043 1,689 Adjacent Services 635 (1,467 ) 2,102 Corporate (8,307 ) (6,102 ) (2,205 ) Total $ 3,468 $ 1,733 $ 1,735

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.



