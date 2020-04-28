Record Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management Performance Highlight Q1 Results

Well Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, including $4.6 million in merger-related charges and provision for loan losses of $29.5 million. The net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.93%, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.68% and Tier 1 capital was 15.5% at March 31, 2020.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Our results for the first quarter of 2020, as with all businesses, must be framed within the context of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities. Our priority in addressing the pandemic thus far has been to carefully adjust our operations to protect the health and welfare of our associates and customers while continuing to offer digital banking products and services that can be accessed anywhere.”

Hudson added, “With over 90 years’ experience in an area prone to hurricanes, Seacoast has a robust and well tested business continuity program that has rapidly mobilized our response to this crisis. We shifted branch operations to remain open by drive-thru or lobby appointment only, implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, and our operational teams are working remotely or in staggered shifts. As an SBA preferred lender, we are well-positioned to help our business customers access the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). We processed over 1,600 loans, totaling over $388 million in the first round of the program. I am proud of our team's exceptional effort to support our communities through this unprecedented time.”

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “In 2019, Seacoast delivered record financial performance, driven by our balanced growth strategy and emphasis on efficient operations. With extraordinary circumstances now facing all of us, we believe that we are well-positioned when compared to peers for the challenges that lie ahead. We enter this period from a position of strength, with our prior strategic initiatives resulting in a robust capital base, a diverse loan portfolio and a prudent liquidity position that should allow us to support our customers despite the uncertain environment. First quarter results include strong performance across multiple business lines, including record new asset acquisition in wealth management and maximizing market opportunities in mortgage banking. We will continue our commitment to maintaining a fortress balance sheet, demonstrating resilience while generating shareholder value over the long term.”

Adoption of CECL

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted new accounting guidance that introduces the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The adoption resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.2 million and an addition to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.8 million. Under the accounting rules, adoption had no impact on the income statement and resulted in an adjustment to retained earnings, net of taxes, of $16.9 million. In March 2020, regulatory guidance was issued that allows banking organizations to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital calculations for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. As a result, initial adoption at January 1, 2020 had no impact on the Company’s regulatory capital ratios.

Acquisition of First Bank of the Palm Beaches

The purchase of First Bank of the Palm Beaches ("FBPB") in the first quarter of 2020 increases Seacoast’s market share as the #1 community bank in the attractive Palm Beach market. FBPB operated two branches, which have converted to Seacoast branches, with deposits of $174 million and loans of $147 million at the time of acquisition. The Company increased its allowance for credit losses at the time of acquisition by $2.3 million, recording provision for credit losses of $1.8 million. The remaining $0.5 million, which represents the allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans, was recorded as part of the purchase price in accordance with the new CECL guidance.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.52, for the prior quarter and $22.7 million, or $0.44, for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income 1 was $5.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.52, for the prior quarter and $24.2 million, or $0.47, for the first quarter of 2019.

Net revenues were $77.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted revenues were $77.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.2 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income totaled $63.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.4 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2019.

totaled $63.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.4 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 3.93% in the first quarter of 2020, 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.02% in the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on loans increased 1 basis point due to an increase in accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans offset by the impact of Federal Reserve rate cuts in March 2020. The effect on net interest margin from accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was 27 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 21 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 26 basis points in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion, the net interest margin increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and the yield on loans contracted 6 basis points. The 13 basis point increase in the yield on securities reflects prepayment penalties received on early payoffs of mortgage-backed securities. The cost of deposits decreased 4 basis points to 0.57%. The full benefit resulting from reductions in offered customer deposit rates was muted by strategic efforts to increase brokered deposit funding, bolstering the Company's liquidity, a prudent action arising from the current economic environment.

Noninterest income totaled $14.7 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.9 million, or 14%, compared to the previous year. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.5 million in realized gains on sales of securities. Other changes in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of the following: Mortgage banking fees increased $0.7 million to $2.2 million, reflecting a vibrant residential refinance market. Wealth management income increased by $0.3 million, or 18%, to a record $1.9 million, with an additional $44 million in new assets under management acquired in the first quarter of 2020. Other income increased $0.8 million on higher revenue from SBIC investments. SBA gains were lower by $0.4 million, the result of lower production of saleable SBA loans.

totaled $14.7 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.9 million, or 14%, compared to the previous year. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.5 million in realized gains on sales of securities. Other changes in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of the following: The provision for credit losses was $29.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Under the CECL approach, the Company establishes a reserve for the full amount of expected credit losses over the life of the loans. The estimate is based on current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The use of CECL requires earlier recognition, when compared with the previous accounting guidance, of credit losses that are deemed expected but not yet probable. Given the uncertainty of the current economic environment, management applied significant judgment in estimating the impact on the portfolio of potential economic downturn scenarios, including the severity and duration of these scenarios and the potential impact of the government's economic support programs.

Noninterest expense was $47.8 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 26%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.7 million, or 11%, from the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included $4.6 million in merger-related charges, including change in control payments, legal and investment banking fees, and technology contract termination fees associated with the FBPB and Fourth Street Banking Company acquisitions. Merger-related charges are removed from the presentation of adjusted results. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of the following:

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits increased $7.4 million, of which $2.2 million was acquisition- related. The remaining increase was the result of recruiting seasoned bankers, a return of payroll taxes and 401(k) contribution expenses, and the reactivation of incentive accruals, all in line with prior years' seasonality. Additionally, the first quarter included $0.3 million in bonuses for retail associates, who are keeping critical functions operating at full capacity through this pandemic. Lastly, deferred loan origination costs were impacted by $0.5 million, the result of fewer loans originated.

Legal and professional fees increased $1.3 million, of which $1.1 million was acquisition-related.

Marketing expenses increased by $0.4 million, reflecting acquisition-related costs of $0.1 million and first quarter 2020 deposit promotions.

Data processing costs increased $1.0 million, including $0.8 million in merger-related data conversion expenses.

The sale of a former branch property resulted in a $0.3 million gain.

was $47.8 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 26%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.7 million, or 11%, from the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included $4.6 million in merger-related charges, including change in control payments, legal and investment banking fees, and technology contract termination fees associated with the FBPB and Fourth Street Banking Company acquisitions. Merger-related charges are removed from the presentation of adjusted results. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of the following: Seacoast recorded $0.2 million of income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2020, compared to tax expense of $8.1 million in the prior quarter and $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter adjusted revenues increased 6% compared to prior year quarter while adjusted noninterest expense increased 1%, generating 5% operating leverage.

The efficiency ratio was 59.8% compared to 48.4% in the prior quarter and 56.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.6% compared to 47.5% in the preceding quarter, impacted by typical seasonality, and was 55.8% in the first quarter of 2019.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $7.4 billion and total shareholders' equity of $991.8 million. Book value per share was $18.82, and tangible book value per share was $14.42, compared to $19.13 and $14.76, respectively, at December 31, 2019 and $17.44 and $12.98, respectively, at March 31, 2019. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased by 11%.

Debt securities totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $45.5 million compared to December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $10.4 million from March 31, 2019.

totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $45.5 million compared to December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $10.4 million from March 31, 2019. Loans totaled $5.3 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $118.8 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $488.8 million, or 10%, from March 31, 2019. Excluding FBPB acquired loans, which were valued at $146.9 million, loans outstanding declined by $28.1 million, driven by a purposeful slowing of originations during the quarter as the impact of COVID-19 on our local economies became apparent. Seacoast began accepting applications from customers on Friday, April 3 for the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"). In the first round of the program, Seacoast processed over 1,600 loans for its customers, totaling over $388 million. As an SBA preferred lender, the Company will continue its focus in helping small businesses access the program in the second quarter. New loan originations were $323.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $587.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $309.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Commercial originations during the first quarter of 2020 were $183.3 million, compared to $304.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $186.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Residential loan originations were $88.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $126.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $82.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Consumer originations in the first quarter of 2020 were $51.5 million, compared to $57.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $287.3 million at March 31, 2020, with notable decreases in commercial and small business due to COVID-19 and the resulting economic impacts, offset by continued residential refinancing activity. Early in the second quarter of 2020, the Company's business bankers and operational resources have been focused on supporting borrowers with access to PPP program funds. Commercial pipelines were $171.1 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $277.8 million as of the prior quarter end and $193.7 million as of March 31, 2019. The decline in pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of a more selective approach on new credits given the economic outlook associated with COVID-19. Residential saleable pipelines were $75.2 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $19.0 million as of the prior quarter end and $25.9 million as of March 31, 2019. The increase reflects the impact of a vibrant refinance market. Retained residential pipelines were $11.8 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $19.1 million as of the prior quarter end and $19.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The decrease is the result of the Company's focus on generating saleable production. Consumer pipelines were $29.1 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $23.3 million as of the prior quarter end and $51.3 million as of March 31, 2019.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $287.3 million at March 31, 2020, with notable decreases in commercial and small business due to COVID-19 and the resulting economic impacts, offset by continued residential refinancing activity. Early in the second quarter of 2020, the Company's business bankers and operational resources have been focused on supporting borrowers with access to PPP program funds. Total deposits were $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $302.7 million, or 5%, sequentially and an increase of $281.9 million, or 5%, from the prior year. The acquisition of FBPB contributed $174 million in deposits. The overall cost of deposits declined to 57 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 from 61 basis points in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during the first quarter of 2020, moderated by the strategic use of brokered deposits to bolster liquidity. Total transaction accounts increased 6% quarter-over-quarter, including $72.1 million acquired from FBPB. Transaction accounts continue to represent 50% of overall deposit funding. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $112.5 million, or 4%, to $2.9 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $27.6 million, or 2%, to $1.7 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) decreased $88.1 million, or 12%, to $672.7 million.

were $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $302.7 million, or 5%, sequentially and an increase of $281.9 million, or 5%, from the prior year.

Asset Quality

Seacoast is supporting the needs of its communities with access to payment deferral programs for borrowers experiencing financial hardship. As of April 22, 2020, approximately 2,500 borrowers with $1 billion in outstanding balances were participating in a payment deferral plan. Our bankers are taking proactive steps to assist our borrowers in evaluating their circumstances, planning for cash needs, and identifying CARES Act and other programs that can provide further support in these uncertain times. Our relationship-based approach, with bankers that are deeply knowledgeable about their customers and communities, will continue to provide valuable information and insight as we carefully manage credit decisions in the coming months.

Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.48% at March 31, 2020, 0.52% at December 31, 2019, and 0.46% at March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.48% at March 31, 2020, 0.52% at December 31, 2019, and 0.46% at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.55% at March 31, 2020, 0.55% at December 31, 2019 and 0.51% at March 31, 2019. Activity in other real estate owned included a $5.5 million loan transferred in, offset by the sale of a $3.3 million former branch property.

were 0.55% at March 31, 2020, 0.55% at December 31, 2019 and 0.51% at March 31, 2019. Activity in other real estate owned included a $5.5 million loan transferred in, offset by the sale of a $3.3 million former branch property. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61% at March 31, 2020, 0.68% at December 31, 2019, and 0.68% at March 31, 2019.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61% at March 31, 2020, 0.68% at December 31, 2019, and 0.68% at March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million, or 0.07%, of average loans for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million, or 0.25%, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.16%.

were $1.0 million, or 0.07%, of average loans for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million, or 0.25%, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.16%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization .

or . The funded balances of the top 10 and top 20 relationships represented 20% and 37%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital, a decrease compared to 27% and 46% three years ago, in the first quarter of 2017. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $375,000.

represented 20% and 37%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital, a decrease compared to 27% and 46% three years ago, in the first quarter of 2017. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $375,000. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 35% and 193% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 40% and 204% respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 32% and 181%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio was 15.5%, total capital ratio was 16.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.4% at March 31, 2020

The tier 1 capital ratio was 15.5%, total capital ratio was 16.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.4% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.7% at March 31, 2020, compared to 11.1% at December 31, 2019 and 10.18% at March 31, 2019.

was 10.7% at March 31, 2020, compared to 11.1% at December 31, 2019 and 10.18% at March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 totaled $314.9 million, an increase of $190.3 million from December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $160.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.2 billion. $851.5 million of debt securities and $830.0 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 Gross Loans 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 Total Deposits 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 Net Interest Margin 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 Efficiency Ratio 59.85 48.36 48.62 53.48 56.55 Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 5,462 $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 Adjusted ROTA 0.32 % 1.57 % 1.67 % 1.59 % 1.50 % Adjusted ROTCE 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.61 47.52 48.96 51.44 55.81 Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a Percent of Average Tangible Assets 2.44 2.11 2.22 2.34 2.55 Other Data: Market capitalization2 $ 965,097 $ 1,574,775 $ 1,303,010 $ 1,309,158 $ 1,354,759 Full-time equivalent employees 919 867 867 852 902 Number of ATMs 76 78 80 81 84 Full-service banking offices 50 48 48 49 50 Registered online users 113,598 109,684 107,241 104,017 102,274 Registered mobile devices 104,108 99,361 96,384 92,281 87,844 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period

Vision 2020



Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, Seacoast was on track to achieve its announced Vision 2020 performance targets exiting 2020, which included an efficiency ratio below 50%, return on tangible assets above 1.30%, and a return on tangible common equity above 16%. Changes in the outlook for the economy as a result of COVID-19 will affect achievement of these targets, though it is difficult to predict to what extent. The Company intends to continue to carefully manage operating efficiency, maintain prudent credit oversight and a robust capital position. Although the business and economic impacts of COVID-19 present obvious challenges to Seacoast's operating environment, the Company is confident that its established conservative posture entering this uncertain period should serve it well.

First Quarter Operating Highlights

Modernizing How Seacoast Sells

During the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast introduced digital closing and notarization capabilities for residential mortgages. This technology allows the borrower, closing agent, loan officer, witnesses and a notary public to digitally participate in the electronic signing of all mortgage documents, enabling secure and fully remote loan closings. This technology has allowed remote loan closings to occur despite the stay-at-home orders that have been issued across our footprint.

Seacoast's continuous focus on and recent investments in operational resilience have provided a reliable experience for customers. Utilization of remote capabilities, web-enabled conferencing and digital tools ensure associates can serve their clients safely and effectively.

Lowering Cost to Serve

At March 31, 2020, deposits per banking center were $118 million, compared to $116 million at December 31, 2019 and $112 million at March 31, 2019.

Registered online users have increased by 11% from one year ago, with the number of registered mobile devices in March exceeding 100,000. Customers are seeking the convenient security of mobile banking. Since the beginning of the pandemic, online logins have increased by 42%, visits to the Seacoast website increased 47%, and customer requests made through the website increased more than 200%.

Driving Improvements to Operations

During the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast completed projects to improve the speed and quality of the items processing workflow and scale its source document archiving capabilities through outsourcing, while redeploying associates to other projects.

In response to heightened call volumes in the call center, Seacoast installed a virtual assistant that is allowing customers to chat with an automated response unit to resolve everyday banking needs such as checking balances or payments. This technology will be useful in lowering the cost to serve customers in future periods.

Scaling and Evolving Seacoast's Culture

Seacoast's balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and provide new opportunities for associates. The purchase of FBPB in the first quarter of 2020 added experienced bankers in a growing market, further supporting sustainable, profitable growth. The acquisition increases Seacoast’s market share as the #1 community bank in the attractive Palm Beach market, bringing the combined company to over $821 million in total deposits in Palm Beach County.

The proposed acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company, the holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg, is expected to be completed in August 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a delay from the anticipated June closing.



OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $7.4 billion in assets and $5.9 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 50 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Additional Information

Seacoast has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the proposed merger of Fourth Street Banking Company (“Fourth Street”) with and into Seacoast and Freedom Bank with and into Seacoast Bank. The registration statement in connection with the Fourth Street merger includes a proxy statement of Fourth Street and a prospectus of Seacoast. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Fourth Street. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. WE URGE INVESTORS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGERS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors may obtain (when available) these documents free of charge at the SEC’s Web site ( www.sec.gov ). In addition, documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast will be available free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at (772) 288-6085.

Fourth Street, its directors, and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the merger of the proposed merger of Fourth Street with and into Seacoast. Information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation of Fourth Street and a description of its direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, including FBPB, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, including Vision 2020, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the FBPB merger and Fourth Street proposed merger include, without limitation: the timing to consummate the proposed merger; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that the merger is not completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time- consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain COVID-19 are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement last into the third quarter or beyond, the recession would be much longer and much more severe. Ineffective fiscal stimulus, or an extended delay in implementing it, are also major downside risks. The deeper the recession is, and the longer it lasts, the more it will damage consumer fundamentals and sentiment. This could both prolong the recession, and/or make any recovery weaker. Similarly, the recession could damage business fundamentals. And an extended global recession due to COVID-19 would weaken the U.S. recovery. As a result, the outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 Adjusted net income1 5,462 26,837 27,731 25,818 24,205 Net interest income2 63,291 61,846 61,027 60,219 60,861 Net interest margin2,3 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 0.32 1.57 1.67 1.59 1.50 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 0.29 11.04 10.73 10.23 10.47 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 Efficiency ratio5 59.85 48.36 48.62 53.48 56.55 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.61 47.52 48.96 51.44 55.81 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 18.84 18.30 19.53 18.93 17.45 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.68 11.05 11.05 10.65 10.18 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 93.02 90.71 88.35 87.27 90.55 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 90.81 93.44 88.36 88.53 86.38 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.44 Adjusted earnings1 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 Book value per share common 18.82 19.13 18.70 18.08 17.44 Tangible book value per share 14.42 14.76 14.30 13.65 12.98 Cash dividends declared — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 8,696 $ 8,500 $ 8,802 $ 8,933 $ 9,119 Nontaxable 122 130 131 143 151 Interest and fees on loans 63,440 62,868 63,092 62,288 62,287 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 734 788 800 873 918 Total Interest Income 72,992 72,286 72,825 72,237 72,475 Interest on deposits 3,190 3,589 4,334 4,825 3,873 Interest on time certificates 4,768 5,084 6,009 5,724 4,959 Interest on borrowed money 1,857 1,853 1,534 1,552 2,869 Total Interest Expense 9,815 10,526 11,877 12,101 11,701 Net Interest Income 63,177 61,760 60,948 60,136 60,774 Provision for credit losses 29,513 4,800 2,251 2,551 1,397 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 33,664 56,960 58,697 57,585 59,377 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,825 2,960 2,978 2,894 2,697 Interchange income 3,246 3,387 3,206 3,405 3,401 Wealth management income 1,867 1,579 1,632 1,688 1,453 Mortgage banking fees 2,208 1,514 2,127 1,734 1,115 Marine finance fees 146 338 153 201 362 SBA gains 139 576 569 691 636 BOLI income 886 904 928 927 915 Other 3,352 2,579 3,197 2,503 2,266 14,669 13,837 14,790 14,043 12,845 Securities gains (losses), net 19 2,539 (847 ) (466 ) (9 ) Total Noninterest Income 14,688 16,376 13,943 13,577 12,836 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 23,698 17,263 18,640 19,420 18,506 Employee benefits 4,255 3,323 2,973 3,195 4,206 Outsourced data processing costs 4,633 3,645 3,711 3,876 3,845 Telephone / data lines 714 651 603 893 811 Occupancy 3,353 3,368 3,368 3,741 3,807 Furniture and equipment 1,623 1,416 1,528 1,544 1,757 Marketing 1,278 885 933 1,211 1,132 Legal and professional fees 3,363 2,025 1,648 2,033 2,847 FDIC assessments — — 56 337 488 Amortization of intangibles 1,456 1,456 1,456 1,456 1,458 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain)/loss on sale (315 ) 3 262 (174 ) (40 ) Other 3,740 4,022 3,405 3,468 4,282 Total Noninterest Expense 47,798 38,057 38,583 41,000 43,099 Income Before Income Taxes 554 35,279 34,057 30,162 29,114 Income taxes (155 ) 8,103 8,452 6,909 6,409 Net Income $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Net income basic 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.44 Cash dividends declared — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 Average basic shares outstanding 51,803 51,517 51,473 51,446 51,359





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 82,111 $ 89,843 $ 106,349 $ 97,792 $ 98,270 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 232,763 34,688 25,911 61,987 105,741 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 314,874 124,531 132,260 159,779 204,011 Time deposits with other banks 3,742 3,742 4,579 4,980 8,174 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 910,311 946,855 920,811 914,615 877,549 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 252,373 261,369 273,644 287,302 295,485 Total Debt Securities 1,162,684 1,208,224 1,194,455 1,201,917 1,173,034 Loans held for sale 29,281 20,029 26,768 17,513 13,900 Loans 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 Less: Allowance for credit losses (85,411 ) (35,154 ) (33,605 ) (33,505 ) (32,822 ) Net Loans 5,231,797 5,163,250 4,952,684 4,854,634 4,795,619 Bank premises and equipment, net 71,540 66,615 67,873 68,738 70,412 Other real estate owned 14,640 12,390 13,593 11,043 11,921 Goodwill 212,085 205,286 205,286 205,260 205,260 Other intangible assets, net 19,461 20,066 21,318 22,672 23,959 Bank owned life insurance 127,067 126,181 125,277 125,233 124,306 Net deferred tax assets 19,766 16,457 17,168 19,353 24,647 Other assets 145,957 141,740 129,384 133,764 128,146 Total Assets $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 1,703,628 $ 1,590,493 $ 1,652,927 $ 1,669,804 $ 1,676,009 Interest-bearing demand 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 Savings 554,836 519,152 528,214 519,732 508,320 Money market 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 Other time certificates 489,669 504,837 537,183 553,107 539,202 Brokered time certificates 597,715 472,857 458,418 268,998 367,841 Time certificates of more than $250,000 183,080 207,319 222,082 232,078 221,659 Total Deposits 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 64,723 86,121 70,414 82,015 148,005 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 265,000 315,000 50,000 140,000 3,000 Subordinated debt 71,155 71,085 71,014 70,944 70,874 Other liabilities 72,730 65,913 63,398 60,479 59,508 Total Liabilities 6,361,107 6,122,872 5,927,967 5,894,647 5,886,965 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,271 5,151 5,148 5,146 5,141 Additional paid in capital 809,533 786,242 784,661 782,928 780,680 Retained earnings 179,646 195,813 168,637 143,032 119,779 Treasury stock (7,422 ) (6,032 ) (6,079 ) (6,137 ) (4,959 ) 987,028 981,174 952,367 924,969 900,641 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 4,759 4,465 10,311 5,270 (4,217 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 991,787 985,639 962,678 930,239 896,424 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 Common shares outstanding 52,709 51,514 51,482 51,461 51,414





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 1,316 $ 2,930 $ 2,106 $ 1,621 $ 762 Net (recoveries) charge-offs - acquired loans (342 ) 295 5 220 201 Total Net Charge-offs 974 3,225 2,111 1,841 963 TDR valuation adjustments $ 24 $ 27 $ 40 $ 27 $ 35 Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.10 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - acquired loans (0.03 ) 0.02 — 0.02 0.02 Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.07 0.25 0.17 0.15 0.08 Provision for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 25,688 $ 4,041 $ 2,241 $ 2,326 $ 1,709 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - acquired loans 3,825 759 10 225 (312 ) Total Provision for Credit Losses $ 29,513 $ 4,800 $ 2,251 $ 2,551 $ 1,397 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 69,498 $ 34,573 $ 33,488 $ 33,393 $ 32,715 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 15,913 581 117 112 107 Total Allowance for Credit Losses1 $ 85,411 $ 35,154 $ 33,605 $ 33,505 $ 32,822 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,373,378 $ 4,317,919 $ 4,010,299 $ 3,817,358 $ 3,667,221 Acquired loans at end of period 943,830 880,485 975,990 1,070,781 1,161,220 Total Loans $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.59 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.89 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.61 0.68 0.67 0.69 0.68 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.36 3.83 3.76 3.76 3.80 End of Period Nonperforming loans - non-acquired $ 17,898 $ 20,990 $ 20,400 $ 15,810 $ 15,423 Nonperforming loans - acquired 7,684 5,965 5,644 6,986 6,990 Other real estate owned - non-acquired 10,676 5,177 5,177 66 831 Other real estate owned - acquired 372 372 1,574 1,612 1,725 Bank branches closed included in other real estate owned 3,592 6,842 6,842 9,365 9,365 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 40,222 $ 39,346 $ 39,637 $ 33,839 $ 34,334 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 10,833 $ 11,100 $ 12,395 $ 14,534 $ 14,857 Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - non-acquired 0.41 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - acquired 0.81 0.68 0.58 0.65 0.60 Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.48 0.52 0.52 0.47 0.46 Nonperforming assets to total assets - non-acquired 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets - acquired 0.11 0.09 0.11 0.13 0.13 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.55 0.55 0.58 0.50 0.51 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loans 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Construction and land development $ 295,405 $ 325,113 $ 326,324 $ 379,991 $ 417,565 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,082,893 1,034,963 1,025,040 1,005,876 989,234 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,381,096 1,344,008 1,285,327 1,184,409 1,173,183 Residential real estate 1,559,754 1,507,863 1,409,946 1,400,184 1,329,166 Consumer 202,022 208,205 217,366 215,932 206,414 Commercial and financial 796,038 778,252 722,286 701,747 712,879 Total Loans $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 1See section titled "Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") Adopted on January 1, 2020





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 1Q'20 4Q'19 1Q'19 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,152,473 $ 8,696 3.02 % $ 1,179,843 $ 8,500 2.88 % $ 1,186,374 $ 9,119 3.07 % Nontaxable 19,740 152 3.09 20,709 162 3.13 26,561 190 2.86 Total Securities 1,172,213 8,848 3.02 1,200,552 8,662 2.89 1,212,935 9,309 3.07 Federal funds sold and other investments 87,924 734 3.36 84,961 788 3.68 91,136 918 4.09 Loans, net 5,215,234 63,524 4.90 5,104,272 62,922 4.89 4,839,046 62,335 5.22 Total Earning Assets 6,475,371 73,106 4.54 6,389,785 72,372 4.49 6,143,117 72,562 4.79 Allowance for credit losses (56,931 ) (34,072 ) (32,966 ) Cash and due from banks 90,084 99,008 99,940 Premises and equipment 67,585 67,485 70,938 Intangible assets 226,712 226,060 230,066 Bank owned life insurance 126,492 125,597 123,708 Other assets 126,230 122,351 136,175 Total Assets $ 7,055,543 $ 6,996,214 $ 6,770,978 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,173,930 $ 834 0.29 % $ 1,190,681 $ 983 0.33 % $ 1,029,726 $ 839 0.33 % Savings 526,727 348 0.27 528,771 422 0.32 500,347 477 0.39 Money market 1,128,757 2,008 0.72 1,148,453 2,184 0.75 1,158,939 2,557 0.89 Time deposits 1,151,750 4,768 1.67 1,078,297 5,084 1.87 1,042,346 4,959 1.93 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 71,065 167 0.95 73,693 226 1.22 185,032 550 1.21 Federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 250,022 968 1.56 181,134 845 1.85 227,378 1,421 2.53 Other borrowings 71,114 722 4.08 71,045 782 4.37 70,836 898 5.14 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,373,365 9,815 0.90 4,272,074 10,526 0.98 4,214,604 11,701 1.13 Noninterest demand 1,625,215 1,680,734 1,612,548 Other liabilities 62,970 67,206 64,262 Total Liabilities 6,061,550 6,020,014 5,891,414 Shareholders' equity 993,993 976,200 879,564 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,055,543 $ 6,996,214 $ 6,770,978 Cost of deposits 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.67 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.61 % 0.65 % 0.77 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 63,291 3.93 % $ 61,846 3.84 % $ 60,861 4.02 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,336,352 $ 1,233,475 $ 1,314,102 $ 1,323,743 $ 1,298,468 Retail 271,916 246,717 241,734 251,879 275,383 Public funds 71,029 85,122 65,869 65,822 73,640 Other 24,331 25,179 31,222 28,360 28,518 Total Noninterest Demand 1,703,628 1,590,493 1,652,927 1,669,804 1,676,009 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 349,315 319,993 342,376 323,818 289,544 Retail 671,378 641,762 622,833 634,099 646,522 Public funds 213,500 219,977 150,246 166,602 164,411 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 Total transaction accounts Commercial 1,685,667 1,553,468 1,656,478 1,647,561 1,588,012 Retail 943,294 888,479 864,567 885,978 921,905 Public funds 284,529 305,099 216,115 232,424 238,051 Other 24,331 25,179 31,222 28,360 28,518 Total Transaction Accounts 2,937,821 2,772,225 2,768,382 2,794,323 2,776,486 Savings 554,836 519,152 528,214 519,732 508,320 Money market Commercial 487,759 494,803 513,477 517,041 500,649 Retail 572,785 553,075 583,917 590,320 602,378 Public funds 63,834 60,485 61,468 65,610 89,043 Total Money Market 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 Brokered time certificates 597,715 472,857 458,418 268,998 367,841 Other time certificates 672,749 712,156 759,265 785,185 760,861 1,270,464 1,185,013 1,217,683 1,054,183 1,128,702 Total Deposits $ 5,887,499 $ 5,584,753 $ 5,673,141 $ 5,541,209 $ 5,605,578 Customer sweep accounts $ 64,723 $ 86,121 $ 70,414 $ 82,015 $ 148,005





CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL") ADOPTED ON JANUARY 1, 2020 SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES January 1, ($ in thousands) 2020 Impact of Adoption Increase to allowance for non-acquired loans $ 10,577 Increase to allowance for acquired loans 10,649 Reversal of contra-loan balances for purchased credit impaired loans, now included in allowance (706 ) Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments (included in Other Liabilities) 1,837 Tax effect (5,481 ) Decrease to retained earnings upon adoption $ 16,876

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 Net Income $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 Total noninterest income 14,688 16,376 13,943 13,577 12,836 Securities (gains) losses, net (19 ) (2,539 ) 847 466 9 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) — — (956 ) — — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (19 ) (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 9 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 14,669 13,837 13,834 14,043 12,845 Total noninterest expense 47,798 38,057 38,583 41,000 43,099 Merger related charges (4,553 ) (634 ) — — (335 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,458 ) Business continuity expenses (307 ) — (95 ) — — Branch reductions and other expense initiatives — — (121 ) (1,517 ) (208 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (6,316 ) (2,090 ) (1,672 ) (2,973 ) (2,001 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 41,482 35,967 36,911 38,027 41,098 Income Taxes (155 ) 8,103 8,452 6,909 6,409 Tax effect of adjustments 1,544 (110 ) 572 874 510 Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets — — (1,135 ) — — Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 1,544 (110 ) (563 ) 874 510 Adjusted Income Taxes 1,389 7,993 7,889 7,783 6,919 Adjusted Net Income $ 5,462 $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 Average diluted shares outstanding 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 41,482 $ 35,967 $ 36,911 $ 38,027 $ 41,098 Foreclosed property expense and net gain/(loss) on sale 315 (3 ) (262 ) 174 40 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 41,797 $ 35,964 $ 36,649 $ 38,201 $ 41,138 Revenue $ 77,865 $ 78,136 $ 74,891 $ 73,713 $ 73,610 Total Adjustments to Revenue (19 ) (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 9 Impact of FTE adjustment 115 87 79 83 87 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 77,961 $ 75,684 $ 74,861 $ 74,262 $ 73,706 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.61 % 47.52 % 48.96 % 51.44 % 55.81 % Average Assets $ 7,055,543 $ 6,996,214 $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (226,712 ) (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 6,828,831 $ 6,770,154 $ 6,593,187 $ 6,506,288 $ 6,540,912 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.07 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.21 (0.09 ) 0.06 0.09 0.02 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.32 1.57 1.67 1.59 1.50 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 993,993 $ 976,200 $ 946,670 $ 911,479 $ 879,564 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (226,712 ) (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 767,281 $ 750,140 $ 719,281 $ 682,773 $ 649,498 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 0.29 % 11.04 % 10.73 % 10.23 % 10.47 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.66 3.91 4.00 4.07 4.39 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 1.91 (0.76 ) 0.57 0.87 0.25 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 59,237 $ 59,515 $ 59,279 $ 58,169 $ 58,397 Accretion on acquired loans 4,287 3,407 3,859 4,166 3,938 Loan interest income1 $ 63,524 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 62,335 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 4.57 % 4.63 % 4.76 % 4.82 % 4.89 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.33 0.26 0.30 0.34 0.33 Yield on loans 4.90 4.89 5.06 5.16 5.22 Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 59,004 $ 58,439 $ 57,168 $ 56,053 $ 56,923 Accretion on acquired loans 4,287 3,407 3,859 4,166 3,938 Net Interest Income1 $ 63,291 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 60,861 Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.66 % 3.63 % 3.64 % 3.67 % 3.76 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.27 0.21 0.25 0.27 0.26 Net Interest Margin 3.93 3.84 3.89 3.94 4.02 Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 8,817 $ 8,630 $ 8,933 $ 9,076 $ 9,270 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 31 32 33 36 39 Security interest income1 $ 8,848 $ 8,662 $ 8,966 $ 9,112 $ 9,309 Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 63,440 $ 62,867 $ 63,091 $ 62,287 $ 62,287 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 84 55 47 48 48 Loan interest income1 $ 63,524 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 62,335 Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 63,176 $ 61,759 $ 60,947 $ 60,135 $ 60,774 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 31 32 33 36 39 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 84 55 47 48 48 Net Interest Income1 $ 63,291 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 60,861 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.

