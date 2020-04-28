NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrant, unit, and right of Fellazo Inc. Fellazo Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 5, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SITO Mobile, Ltd. SITO Mobile, Ltd.’s common stock was suspended on March 10, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Sophiris Bio, Inc. Sophiris Bio, Inc.’s common shares were suspended on March 12, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Frontier Communications Corporation. Frontier Communications Corporation’s common stock was suspended on April 24, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting. The delisting becomes effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

