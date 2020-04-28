SEATTLE, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP ) , the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Stockholder Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020. We will first conduct the formal stockholder meeting, to be followed by the extended informational session that has become our signature annual event for stockholders to engage with management.



In light of current events, and prioritizing the health and safety of our stockholders, employees and community, we will be offering remote access to the formal meeting and we will be hosting the event remotely this year.

This annual event is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion stockholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. Similar to past years, the event will feature extensive Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Company’s strategic initiatives. Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:30 am Pacific Time.

The informational session will provide access to Q&A with the broader Trupanion leadership team, structured as a webinar. We encourage those who wish to ask questions during the webinar to reach out to investorrelations@trupanion.com as space will be limited and such participation in the webinar is by invitation only. For those who just wish to listen to a live-stream of the webinar, please see the details posted under the Company’s investor relations website at investors.trupanion.com under “Events”. The webinar will not be available for replay.

The formal stockholder meeting will take place between 9:00 – 9:30 am Pacific Time at our corporate headquarters located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Seattle, Washington. To meet legal requirements, stockholders of record as of April 17, 2020 will be able to vote in-person during the formal meeting on the matters of director election, auditor selection and compensation of named executive officers (“say-on-pay”), assuming attendance is permitted in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the best experience and to ensure personal safety, Trupanion is urging stockholders not to attend the annual meeting in person and to instead vote shares by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. We plan to offer a live conference call and webcast for the formal meeting, the information for which is available in the Company’s Annual Proxy Statement or at investors.trupanion.com under “Events”. To simplify meeting logistics, we do not intend to allow voting by remote communications during the formal meeting, so we urge stockholders to vote in advance to ensure they are represented at the meeting.

Trupanion’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the Company can be found here . Trupanion stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” that has been mailed to stockholders.

