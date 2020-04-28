KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 first quarter that ended March 31, 2020.



Bookings in the first quarter of 2020 were $1.09 billion, at the low end of the Company’s expectations as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March caused the volume of contracts to be lower than normal in the last two weeks of the quarter.

First quarter 2020 revenue was $1.41 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to $1.39 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and slightly below the company’s expectations due to the lower level of bookings in the quarter as well as travel restrictions implemented by the company in response to the pandemic.

On a U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, first quarter 2020 net earnings were $147 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.47. First quarter 2019 GAAP net earnings were $166 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.51.

Adjusted Net Earnings for first quarter 2020 were $223 million, compared to $199 million of Adjusted Net Earnings in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the Company’s expectations and up 16 percent compared to $0.61 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be substituted for GAAP net earnings or GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, as measures of Cerner’s performance, but instead should be utilized as supplemental measures of financial performance in evaluating our business. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results,” where our non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Other Highlights:

First quarter operating cash flow of $284 million and Free Cash Flow of $160 million. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP cash flows from operating activities less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”





First quarter days sales outstanding of 74 days, up from 72 days in the fourth quarter and down from 76 days in the year-ago quarter.





Total backlog of $13.47 billion.

“I am pleased with our solid first quarter results despite the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO. “More importantly, I am proud of the efforts of Cerner associates as they quickly adapted to the challenges presented by the pandemic while maintaining an unwavering focus on supporting our clients on the frontlines. While we expect the pandemic to continue affecting our results, we currently believe that the largest impact will occur in second quarter 2020 and expect resiliency in our future financial performance.”

Future Period Guidance

Cerner currently expects:

Second quarter 2020 revenue between $1.340 billion and $1.390 billion.





Full year 2020 revenue between $5.550 billion and $5.700 billion, down from a prior range of $5.725 billion to $5.975 billion.





Second quarter 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $0.60 and $0.64.*





Full year 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $2.78 and $2.90, down from a prior range of $3.09 to $3.19.*





Second quarter 2020 new business bookings between $1.000 billion and $1.200 billion.

The future period guidance provided above reflects the Company’s current expectation that the largest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic will occur in the second quarter and that project and sales activity will begin to improve in the second half of the year assuming the impact of the pandemic and related restrictive measures subside during the second quarter. The Company currently believes project and sales activity projected before the pandemic will still occur, but it will occur over a longer period of time than originally anticipated. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the duration and magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Company’s forward-looking statements are subject to a higher than normal amount of risk. In particular, the pandemic and related restrictive measures have created significant economic uncertainty, the ultimate impact of which is unknown at this time, which could adversely affect the Company's future operational and financial performance.

*Future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.” Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on April 28, 2020. On the call, Cerner will discuss its first quarter 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

About Cerner

Cerner 's health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of worldwide facilities dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people.



All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner's management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that Cerner's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “expects”, “guidance”, “position”, “believe”, “expectations”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future”, “approximately”, “target”, “opportunity”, “projections”, “aim”, “think” or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding future period guidance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to the possibility of significant costs and reputational harm related to product and service-related liabilities; potential claims for system errors and warranties; the possibility of interruption at our data centers or client support facilities, or those of third parties with whom we have contracted (such as public cloud providers), that could expose us to significant costs and reputational harm; the possibility of increased expenses, exposure to legal claims and regulatory actions and reputational harm associated with a cyberattack or other breach in our IT security or the IT security of third parties on which we rely; material adverse resolution of legal proceedings or other claims or reputational harm stemming from negative publicity related to such claims or legal proceedings; risks associated with our global operations, including without limitation greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws, regulations or guidance that could adversely affect our tax position and/or challenges to our tax positions in the U.S. and non-U.S. countries; risks associated with the unexpected loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel or the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise; risks related to our dependence on strategic relationships and third party suppliers, including any impact to the business of such suppliers resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks inherent with business acquisitions or strategic investments and the failure to achieve projected synergies; risks associated with volatility and disruption resulting from global economic or market conditions, including any impact thereon resulting from events such as the COVID-19 pandemic; significant competition and our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring competitive new solutions, devices, features and services to market in a timely fashion; managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; risks inherent in contracting with government clients, including without limitation, complying with strict compliance and disclosure obligations, navigating complex procurement rules and processes, and defending against bid protests; risks associated with our outstanding and future indebtedness, such as compliance with restrictive covenants, which may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the potential for losses resulting from asset impairment charges; changing political, economic, regulatory and judicial influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, government regulation or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; variations in our quarterly operating results; potential variations in our sales forecasts compared to actual sales; inability to achieve expected operating efficiencies and sustain or improve operating expense reductions; risks that Cerner’s revenue growth may be lower than anticipated and/or that the mix of revenue shifts to low margin revenue; and risk that our capital allocation strategy will not be fully implemented or enhance long-term shareholder value; and the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto could adversely affect our financial condition, future bookings and results of operations, including risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on collecting accounts receivable. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner's business is contained in Cerner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 30, 2019 (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Revenues $ 1,411,741 $ 1,389,877 Costs of revenue 254,416 253,204 Margin 1,157,325 1,136,673 Operating expenses Sales and client service 636,649 640,187 Software development 185,320 180,361 General and administrative 139,852 96,196 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17,128 21,985 Total operating expenses 978,949 938,729 Operating earnings 178,376 197,944 Other income, net 5,595 8,432 Earnings before income taxes 183,971 206,376 Income taxes (36,812 ) (40,157 ) Net earnings $ 147,159 $ 166,219 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 309,657 324,573 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.51 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 312,240 327,003 Note 1: Our revenues by business model for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 30, 2019 were as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Licensed software $ 158,032 $ 154,477 Technology resale 51,487 55,540 Subscriptions 94,385 84,291 Professional services 511,346 490,439 Managed services 309,354 304,393 Support and maintenance 273,681 276,963 Reimbursed travel 13,456 23,774 Total revenues $ 1,411,741 $ 1,389,877







CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 30, 2019 (unaudited) ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 978,949 $ 938,729 Share-based compensation expense (35,387 ) (21,589 ) Acquisition-related amortization (17,128 ) (21,097 ) Organizational restructuring and other expense (40,785 ) (2,392 ) COVID-19 related expense (1,975 ) — Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 883,674 $ 893,651 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Operating earnings (GAAP) $ 178,376 $ 197,944 Share-based compensation expense 35,387 21,589 Acquisition-related amortization 17,128 21,097 Organizational restructuring and other expense 40,785 2,392 COVID-19 related expense 1,975 — Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 273,651 $ 243,022 Operating Margin (GAAP) 12.64 % 14.24 % Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) 19.38 % 17.49 % ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Net earnings (GAAP) $ 147,159 $ 166,219 Pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Share-based compensation expense 35,387 21,589 Acquisition-related amortization 17,128 21,097 Organizational restructuring and other expense 40,785 2,392 COVID-19 related expense 1,975 — Investment gains (477 ) — After-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (17,259 ) (8,771 ) Share-based compensation permanent tax items (5,311 ) (3,997 ) Valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards 3,318 — Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 222,705 $ 198,529 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 312,240 327,003 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.61 FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 283,506 $ 317,266 Capital purchases (49,248 ) (119,261 ) Capitalized software development costs (73,855 ) (74,551 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 160,403 $ 123,454 Cash flows from investing activities (GAAP) $ (136,611 ) $ (183,655 ) Cash flows from financing activities (GAAP) $ (295,961 ) $ (6,991 ) Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, we supplement our GAAP results with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe enable investors to better understand and evaluate our ongoing operating results and allows for greater transparency in the review and understanding of our overall financial, operational and economic performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to GAAP results and investors should be aware that non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should be read only in conjunction with Cerner's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may also be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculations. We provide the measures of Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as such measures are used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze Cerner's business, make strategic decisions, assess long-term trends on a comparable basis, and for management compensation purposes. We provide the measure of Free Cash Flow as such measure takes into account certain capital expenditures necessary to operate our business. Free Cash Flow is used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze our earnings quality and overall cash generation of the business, and for management compensation purposes. We calculate each of our non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Adjusted Operating Expenses - Consists of GAAP operating expenses adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, and (iv) COVID-19 related expense. Adjusted Operating Earnings - Consists of GAAP operating earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, and (iv) COVID-19 related expense. Adjusted Operating Margin - Consists of Adjusted Operating Earnings, as defined above, divided by revenues, in the applicable period; the result presented as a percentage. Adjusted Net Earnings - Consists of GAAP net earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) COVID-19 related expense, (v) investment gains, (vi) the income tax effect of the aforementioned items, (vii) share-based compensation permanent tax items, and (viii) a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share - Consists of Adjusted Net Earnings, as defined above, divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, in the applicable period. Free Cash Flow - Consists of GAAP cash flows from operating activities, less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Adjustments included in the calculations above are described below: Share-based compensation expense - Non-cash expense arising from our equity compensation and stock purchase plans available to our associates and directors. We exclude share-based compensation expense as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Share-based compensation expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Sales and client service $ 14,902 $ 10,671 Software development 4,269 5,156 General and administrative 16,216 5,762 Total share-based compensation expense $ 35,387 $ 21,589 Acquisition-related amortization - Non-cash expense consisting of the amortization of customer relationships, acquired technology, and trade name intangible assets recorded in connection with our acquisitions of the Health Services business in February 2015 and AbleVets in October 2019. We exclude acquisition-related amortization as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles." Organizational restructuring and other expense - Consists of certain charges incurred in connection with our operational improvement initiatives. Expenses in connection with these efforts may include, but are not limited to, consultant and other professional services fees, employee separation costs, contract termination costs, and other such related expenses. We exclude organizational restructuring and other expense as we believe the amount of such expense in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Organizational restructuring and other expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Sales and client service $ 933 $ — General and administrative 39,852 2,392 Total organizational restructuring and other expense $ 40,785 $ 2,392 COVID-19 related expense - Consists of certain charges incurred that we can clearly and objectively attribute to the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus disease pandemic ("COVID-19"). These charges include expenses incurred related to trade shows for which we withdrew our participation and expenses associated with incremental cleaning and sanitation efforts for facility space that may have been exposed to the virus. We exclude COVID-19 related expense as we believe the amount of such expense in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. COVID-19 related expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Sales and client service $ 1,955 $ — General and administrative 20 — Total COVID-19 related expense $ 1,975 $ — Investment gains - Consists of an unrealized gain of $477 thousand recognized in the first quarter of 2020 on one of our equity investments, which was accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 321, Investments-Equity Securities. We have excluded this gain as we believe the amount of such gain does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period recorded. Such gain is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Other income, net." Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments - The GAAP effective income tax rate for the applicable quarterly period, adjusted for the impact of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards of $3,318 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as described below, is applied to pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings. Share-based compensation permanent tax items - Consists of permanent items impacting the Company's income tax provision related to our share-based compensation arrangements, including net excess tax benefits recognized upon the exercise of stock options. We exclude such items as we believe the amount of such items in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Income taxes." Valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards - Consists of a valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets related to net operating loss carryforwards in a non-U.S. tax jurisdiction where certain strategic decisions associated with our operational improvement initiatives have made it more likely than not that such deferred tax assets will not be realized. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such expense does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period recorded. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Income taxes."







CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2020 and December 28, 2019 (unaudited) (In thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,412 $ 441,843 Short-term investments 113,363 99,931 Receivables, net 1,151,028 1,139,595 Inventory 23,457 23,182 Prepaid expenses and other 390,346 392,073 Total current assets 1,963,606 2,096,624 Property and equipment, net 1,835,138 1,858,772 Right-of-use assets 128,095 123,155 Software development costs, net 954,201 939,859 Goodwill 881,092 883,158 Intangible assets, net 350,187 364,439 Long-term investments 411,793 419,419 Other assets 212,318 209,196 Total assets $ 6,736,430 $ 6,894,622 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 295,950 $ 273,440 Deferred revenue 316,611 360,025 Accrued payroll and tax withholdings 248,853 245,843 Other current liabilities 157,072 148,140 Total current liabilities 1,018,486 1,027,448 Long-term debt 1,338,417 1,038,382 Deferred income taxes 378,530 377,657 Other liabilities 137,918 133,807 Total liabilities 2,873,351 2,577,294 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 3,702 3,676 Additional paid-in capital 2,054,252 1,905,171 Retained earnings 6,022,256 5,934,909 Treasury stock (4,057,768 ) (3,407,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (159,363 ) (118,660 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,863,079 4,317,328 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,736,430 $ 6,894,622





