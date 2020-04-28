MALVERN, Pa., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, introduces SmartRental™, its proprietary fully online rental option. Utilizing SmartRental, customers have the ability to complete the entire rental experience online – from reservation through to move-in. SmartRental expands upon CubeSmart’s existing contactless rental options by giving customers an entirely digital choice.

“Our goal is to make our customers’ lives easier and provide them with choices to meet their varied needs,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “SmartRental is our newest way of enhancing the customer experience by providing another service option to engage with our customers however they choose to engage with us.”

With SmartRental, CubeSmart provides an offering for customers who prefer to control the entire rental transaction themselves. Now, from any web-enabled device (desktop, tablet, or mobile), customers can reserve their unit, sign a lease, pay, and move right in. The entire rental process can be completed in less than five minutes.

Through the SmartRental contactless rental process, customers won’t need to interact with CubeSmart teammates; however, our teammates will be working behind-the-scenes to ensure the customer experience is as seamless as possible and will continue to be available to provide assistance if needed.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,237 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Tim Martin

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 535-5700